South River baseball has a girl who’s happy to stand out; Riverside soccer eyes next step

Before a recent scrimmage, an opposing coach noticed a blur in the middle of South River’s infield. Every ball that was thrown or hit in that direction smacked right into the glove of the varsity squad’s diminutive second baseman. Several innings in, he noticed the long hair coming out of her helmet.

“[The coach] just came up to me and said, ‘Man, she’s a stud,’ ” South River Coach Bryan Harris recounted.

Junior Micaella Lindskold, who made South River’s varsity baseball team this season, was that player. If she’s not the only girl’s varsity baseball player in the D.C. area, she’s one of just a handful.

Growing up, Lindskold’s Anne Arundel community lacked a youth softball program. Over the years, other girls dropped the sport, especially after a softball league was introduced. But she had already fallen in love with the sport — why not stick it out?

“When I first stepped out for a high school tryout, the nerves were definitely there,” Lindskold said. “Meeting new people, and knowing I was going to be the only girl there … I remember just standing off to the side, trying to assess everyone. The minute we started a rundown, my mind completely shifted over to, ‘Let’s just play baseball.’ ”

Her mind-set hasn’t changed since that first tryout three years ago. In this environment, she fits right in. She is, hesitantly, looking forward to bleaching her hair or rocking a “disgusting mullet” with the rest of the team if it advances far enough in the postseason to warrant the look.

For as much as she has enjoyed the varsity experience, she hopes organizations from her upbringing — namely, D.C. Girls’ Baseball — inspire more girls to play the sport, as it did for her and Jackson-Reed graduate Paloma Benach, who now pitches at Occidental College.

“It was absolutely incredible to me how many other girls were playing baseball and how supportive that atmosphere was,” Lindskold said of D.C. Girl’s Baseball. “It’s just such a positive experience.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Soccer

There is no shortage of leadership on the Riverside roster this spring, as the Rams feature 15 seniors. Most of them have been with the varsity team for the past three seasons, meaning they have set the bar high for their final go-round.

“They definitely click, and they all understand that this is their last year and that gets them motivated,” Coach Kieran Harris said. “They all have bought into one goal: winning a state title.”

Riverside came tantalizingly close to that goal last spring, as the Rams mounted a surprising postseason run that landed them in the Class 5 championship game. The magic ran out there: Riverside fell to Cox, 2-0, ending its season with a hunger for more.

“They got a taste as state runner-up,” Harris said. “They got so far, and nobody really expected us to get there. So now, we understand that people are on the hunt for us because of the success we had.”

The Rams (4-0) are off to a strong start this season. It has been a balanced, team-centric approach, with seven players having found the back of the net. Harris said the first month of the season is all about finding the right lineups and formulas for success.

‘We’re just trying to figure out who works best with who and where we can get a spark when we need one,” he said.

— Michael Errigo

Lacrosse

Georgetown Prep senior attackman Colin Burns received a pass behind the goal and moved toward the end line. With Gonzaga defenseman Austin Cunningham watching him closely, Burns hustled toward the point, reached over his defender and hammered home a goal.

It gave the Little Hoyas a two-goal advantage late in the fourth quarter of a tightly contested 11-9 win over the Eagles at Georgetown University on Friday. Burns, a Princeton commit, led Prep with five points including a pair of goals and three assists.

“Colin is one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached, at any level,” Coach Scott Urick said. “We want the ball in his stick. We want him in crucial moments.”

Senior attackman Nate Kabiri, who plans to play alongside Burns for the Tigers next spring, scored four goals. Fellow captains Larry Horning and Tommy Arata each added one, as did juniors Owen Horning, Ciaran McCleary and senior Rafe Bradshaw.

Georgetown Prep is off to a 4-2 start, with its blemishes coming in a 17-13 game against St. Mary’s (Annapolis) and an 11-10 overtime loss to Haverford School (Pa.). It travels to North Carolina this week for matchups against Cannon School and Charlotte Country Day.

“In 2021, the size and depth of the group was impressive. This group reminds me a lot of that group,” Urick said, referencing his squad that won the Interstate Athletic Conference. “Nothing’s more important than the leadership you get from your seniors. This group I have, they’re phenomenal leaders moving our program in the right direction.”

— Shane Connuck

Track and field

Nathan Szubin walked to Seneca Valley High School in Germantown for the Screaming Eagles Invitational.

Because of his observance of Shabbat, the Jewish Day School sophomore is not permitted to use electricity from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, so he stayed at a hotel Friday evening and walked 20 minutes to the track the following morning.

He also pre-prepared his meals and needed a teammate’s family to cover the registration fee.

In the face of various obstacles — he also battled a respiratory illness — Szubin finished fourth in the 3,200 meters and set a personal best by 10 seconds, running in 10 minutes 13.91 seconds.

“I’m thrilled because he’s the kind of kid that does absolutely everything necessary, and way more than a coach ever asked,” Coach Jason Belinkie said. “I give him a ton of credit that he worked through the sickness and was still able to have a really successful race.”

At JDS there is a range of what students observe, and many athletes over the years have had to change routines to compete on Saturdays, when most track meets take place. Szubin is one of several athletes on this year’s team who observes Shabbat.

At Saturday’s meet, he wanted to pace himself before moving into one of the faster groups to make his final push in the last two laps.

“During the race, I actually felt amazing,” Szubin said. “Like it was one of those races where things kind of like lined up pretty well, and I was really happy to just go out there and get the time that I was going for.”

— Ian Decker

Golf

As the spring season got underway this month, Good Counsel expanded to accommodate as many golfers as possible.

It is believed to be the only school in the area to have three teams — varsity, junior varsity A and junior varsity B — in its golf program. The idea to expand the program came from an unprecedented number of students coming out to tryouts, with the JV B team giving those players who are just starting out a chance to hone their skills with practice and intrasquad matches. The JV A team is more traditional in that the players have the experience on the course to compete in matches against other JV teams in the area.

All three co-ed teams held training sessions over the winter to get in shape for the spring season by weightlifting and hitting balls at the driving range.

The Falcons’ varsity team returns much of its starting lineup, including senior captain Ryan Britschge who’s committed to play next year at the University of Tennessee. He is joined by Thomas Margison, Haley Davis and sophomore Madison Smith, all three of whom competed as members of the Middle Atlantic PGA Junior Golf tournaments in the offseason.

The Falcons have started the season 3-3.

— Hayley Salvatore

