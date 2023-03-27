USMNT doesn’t look great, but good enough gets job done vs. El Salvador

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO — The U.S. men’s national soccer team needed just a draw Monday to qualify for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, but as the bar continues to rise for this promising pack of players building toward another World Cup, the bare minimum will no longer suffice. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By almost every metric, particularly head-to-head history, the Americans should not have found themselves locked in a tense affair with El Salvador at Exploria Stadium.

Not until forward Ricardo Pepi scored in the 62nd minute — just two minutes after entering — that the pressure eased and set a course for a 1-0 victory before an announced crowd of 18,947.

The Americans (3-0-1, 10 points) clinched first place in the group and a berth in the tournament’s final four June 15-18 in Las Vegas. Mexico has also advanced; the other two semifinalists will be determined Tuesday.

The result extended their unbeaten streak against El Salvador to 17-0-5 since a 2-0 defeat in a 1992 friendly, the only time the Salvadorans have beaten the Americans in 28 meetings. At home in the series, the United States is 17-0-2 with 16 consecutive victories.

Interim coach Anthony Hudson made seven lineup changes from the 7-1 victory at Grenada on Friday. The holdovers were Matt Turner, midfielder Weston McKennie and attackers Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

The new backline included Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, who was on pace to start in the World Cup before rupturing an Achilles’ tendon last May. On Monday, he joined World Cup players Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest.

Striker Daryl Dike — a former Orlando City star in top form with West Brom in England’s second flight — received his first start since the 2021 Gold Cup semifinals. He received a warm welcome from the locals, and when the U.S. team lined up for an early corner kick, they chanted, “Dar-yl Dee-kay!”

The visitors (1-1-2, five points) were outmatched but determined, and, in the second minute, Jairo Henriquez’s bid from the top of the box forced Matt Turner to make a diving save.

The Americans controlled the ball but were not very good with it, missing passes, faltering on combinations and creating little danger on set pieces. This, despite a lethal attack enhanced by Alejandro Zendejas, a newcomer whose verve and skill has made an immediate impression.

Confidence grew among the Salvador players and their supporters, who chanted, “Sí se puede!” (Yes it’s possible.)

The last first-half threat by the United States came in stoppage time when Pulisic lifted a free kick to free-running McKennie on the left side of the box. His angled header, though, was well off target.

The Americans buzzed with activity after halftime. Reyna’s low bid kissed the left post. There were multiple corner kicks, a blocked shot in the six-yard box and a goal-line clearance by defender Roberto Dominguez.

By the 60th minute, changes were needed. Dike’s quiet night ended and Zendejas came off; Pepi and Brenden Aaronson entered.

The breakthrough came two minutes later. From a deep position, McKennie drove a through ball into the channel as Pepi made his run against Dominguez. Pepi warded off the defender before chipping the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mario González for his sixth goal in 14 appearances.

He also scored the first goal against Grenada.

The Americans had a wealth of opportunities to extend the lead but were terribly inefficient in the penalty area.

Notes: With a 23-man roster limit, right back Bryan Reynolds was not in uniform. He had made his first U.S. start Friday. … The United States will return to action April 19 for a friendly against Mexico in Glendale, Ariz. Because it does not fall inside a FIFA international window, both teams will rely heavily on domestic-based players.

