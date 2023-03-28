2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ basketball first team, second team, third team, fourth team, honorable mention

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ basketball: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DeShawn Harris-Smith, G, Sr., Paul VI In his four years with the Panthers, Harris-Smith evolved from a scrappy freshman with promise to the unquestioned leader of one of the best high school teams in the country. Now boasting a well-rounded game, the strong and swift lefty averaged 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals as the Panthers finished the regular season undefeated in the punishing Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He has signed with Maryland.

First team

Ben Bradford, G, Sr., Gaithersburg

The most dominant scorer in Montgomery County this winter, Bradford averaged 27 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans.

Rob Dockery, F, Jr., Jackson-Reed

Advertisement

The lanky playmaker led the Tigers to a D.C. State Athletic Association championship game appearance. He is committed to Texas A&M.

Donnie Freeman, F, Jr., St. John’s

The versatile and dangerous Freeman came into his own for the Cadets, averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Cam Gillus, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends

The engine of a Quakers team that finished No. 1 in the area, Gillus averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has signed with Lehigh.

David King, F, Sr., Hayfield

The Marymount signee was a post force in Northern Virginia, shooting nearly 75 percent and averaging 14.4 points as the Hawks repeated as Class 6 champions.

Nykolas Lewis, G, So., Gonzaga

He inherited a heap of responsibility and handled it with impressive ease. The high-powered Lewis averaged 17 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Advertisement

Malik Mack, G, Sr., St. John’s

The Harvard-bound floor general averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the WCAC champion.

Tyler Perkins, G, Sr., Landon

The Penn signee matured into an unstoppable force over his four years at Landon, averaging 25 points and 6.7 rebounds this winter as the Bears made a run to the Interstate Athletic Conference title game.

Cam Ward, F, So., Largo

Ward turned himself into one of the buzziest young players in the D.C. area as he averaged 25.4 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 steals and the Lions advanced to the Maryland 2A title game.

Coach of the Year

Pat Behan, St. John’s

It was a season of unprecedented challenges and unexpected joy for Behan. Seven months after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the coach embarked on his seventh campaign leading the Cadets. Inspired by their coach’s fight, the Cadets — who finished middle of the pack last year in the WCAC — found another level. The earned a poignant win over Florida powerhouse IMG Academy at the first-ever Behan Strong Invitational event. They held off one conference opponent after another, finishing second in the league’s regular season standings. They beat rival Gonzaga four times. And they toppled undefeated Paul VI in the conference championship game, earning the program its first conference title since 2016 and putting a storybook ending on an unforgettable season.

Second team

Tyler Boston, G, Jr., Bullis

Advertisement

Nasir Coleman, G, Sr., Patriot

Daquan Davis, G, Jr., St. John’s

Darren Harris, G, Jr., Paul VI

Shawn Jones, F, Sr., Meade

Third team

DJ Holloway, G, Sr., Hayfield

Jaden Johnson, G, Sr., Wise

Isaiah Mbeng, G, Sr., Churchill

Jeremiah Quigley, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Terrell Webster, G, Sr., McKinley Tech

Fourth team

Peter Mangan, G, Sr., Damascus

Ke’Mari Pointer, G, So., Theodore Roosevelt

Jalen Rougier-Roane, F, So., Sidwell Friends

Jordan Scott, G, So., South Lakes

Jaden Winston, G, Sr., DeMatha

Honorable mention

Xander Alarie, F, Jr., St. Andrew’s

Tey Barbour, G, Jr., Osbourn

R.J. Barnes, F, Jr., Long Reach

Jordan Brathwaite, F, Jr., Good Counsel

Jordan Brown, G, Jr., Broadneck

David Bumpass, G, So., Friendship Tech

Joshua Caine, F/C, Sr., La Plata

Zech Chin, G, Sr., Reservoir

Margad Choijilsuren, G, Sr., Fairfax

Advertisement

Kevon Corley, F, Sr., Shabach Christian

Farrell Crowell, G, Sr., Shabach Christian

Caden Diggs, F, Jr., Bullis

Derek Dixon, G, So., Gonzaga

Brandon Edozie, F, So., Forest Park

DeAngelo Fogle, G, Sr., Bard

Jayden Fort, F, So., Jackson-Reed

Miles Franklin, F, Jr., Madison

Jack Furman, G, Jr., Riverdale Baptist

Hasan Hammad, F, Sr., Battlefield

Ben Hammond, G, Jr., Paul VI

Chris Henderson, G, Jr., Oxon Hill

Cash Herndon, G, Sr., South River

Nathan Hiteshew, G, Sr., Wilde Lake

Jayden Johnson, G, Jr., Tuscarora

Greg Jones, F, Sr., Hayfield

Camron Kent, G, Jr., Fairmont Heights

Lynn King III, F, Jr., Mt. Zion Prep

Matthew Lenert, F, Sr., Marshall

Joey Lutz, G., Sr., Damascus

Drew McKenna, F, Jr., Glenelg Country

Carmello Myles, G, Sr., SEED

Patrick Ngongba, F, Jr., Paul VI

Johnny Opiola, F, Jr., Potomac Falls

Nate Pondexter, F, Jr., Bard

Advertisement

Tobi Raji, F, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Jay Randall, F, Sr., Patriot

Tavarres Riley, G, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Kye Robinson, G, Jr., Alexandria City

Conor Shiflett, F, Sr., Damascus

Malcolm Thomas, F, Jr., DeMatha

Quincy Wadley, G, Fr., Bishop O’Connell

Malik Washington, F, So., Archbishop Spalding

Staccardo Washington, G, Sr., Wise

Caleb Williams, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Lafayette Williams, G, Sr., Coolidge

GiftOutline Gift Article