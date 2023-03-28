2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ basketball first team, second team, third team, fourth team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ basketball:
First team
Ben Bradford, G, Sr., Gaithersburg
The most dominant scorer in Montgomery County this winter, Bradford averaged 27 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans.
Rob Dockery, F, Jr., Jackson-Reed
The lanky playmaker led the Tigers to a D.C. State Athletic Association championship game appearance. He is committed to Texas A&M.
Donnie Freeman, F, Jr., St. John’s
The versatile and dangerous Freeman came into his own for the Cadets, averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.
Cam Gillus, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends
The engine of a Quakers team that finished No. 1 in the area, Gillus averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He has signed with Lehigh.
David King, F, Sr., Hayfield
The Marymount signee was a post force in Northern Virginia, shooting nearly 75 percent and averaging 14.4 points as the Hawks repeated as Class 6 champions.
Nykolas Lewis, G, So., Gonzaga
He inherited a heap of responsibility and handled it with impressive ease. The high-powered Lewis averaged 17 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Malik Mack, G, Sr., St. John’s
The Harvard-bound floor general averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the WCAC champion.
Tyler Perkins, G, Sr., Landon
The Penn signee matured into an unstoppable force over his four years at Landon, averaging 25 points and 6.7 rebounds this winter as the Bears made a run to the Interstate Athletic Conference title game.
Cam Ward, F, So., Largo
Ward turned himself into one of the buzziest young players in the D.C. area as he averaged 25.4 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 steals and the Lions advanced to the Maryland 2A title game.
Coach of the Year
Pat Behan, St. John’s
It was a season of unprecedented challenges and unexpected joy for Behan. Seven months after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the coach embarked on his seventh campaign leading the Cadets. Inspired by their coach’s fight, the Cadets — who finished middle of the pack last year in the WCAC — found another level. The earned a poignant win over Florida powerhouse IMG Academy at the first-ever Behan Strong Invitational event. They held off one conference opponent after another, finishing second in the league’s regular season standings. They beat rival Gonzaga four times. And they toppled undefeated Paul VI in the conference championship game, earning the program its first conference title since 2016 and putting a storybook ending on an unforgettable season.
Second team
Tyler Boston, G, Jr., Bullis
Nasir Coleman, G, Sr., Patriot
Daquan Davis, G, Jr., St. John’s
Darren Harris, G, Jr., Paul VI
Shawn Jones, F, Sr., Meade
Third team
DJ Holloway, G, Sr., Hayfield
Jaden Johnson, G, Sr., Wise
Isaiah Mbeng, G, Sr., Churchill
Jeremiah Quigley, G, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Terrell Webster, G, Sr., McKinley Tech
Fourth team
Peter Mangan, G, Sr., Damascus
Ke’Mari Pointer, G, So., Theodore Roosevelt
Jalen Rougier-Roane, F, So., Sidwell Friends
Jordan Scott, G, So., South Lakes
Jaden Winston, G, Sr., DeMatha
Honorable mention
Xander Alarie, F, Jr., St. Andrew’s
Tey Barbour, G, Jr., Osbourn
R.J. Barnes, F, Jr., Long Reach
Jordan Brathwaite, F, Jr., Good Counsel
Jordan Brown, G, Jr., Broadneck
David Bumpass, G, So., Friendship Tech
Joshua Caine, F/C, Sr., La Plata
Zech Chin, G, Sr., Reservoir
Margad Choijilsuren, G, Sr., Fairfax
Kevon Corley, F, Sr., Shabach Christian
Farrell Crowell, G, Sr., Shabach Christian
Caden Diggs, F, Jr., Bullis
Derek Dixon, G, So., Gonzaga
Brandon Edozie, F, So., Forest Park
DeAngelo Fogle, G, Sr., Bard
Jayden Fort, F, So., Jackson-Reed
Miles Franklin, F, Jr., Madison
Jack Furman, G, Jr., Riverdale Baptist
Hasan Hammad, F, Sr., Battlefield
Ben Hammond, G, Jr., Paul VI
Chris Henderson, G, Jr., Oxon Hill
Cash Herndon, G, Sr., South River
Nathan Hiteshew, G, Sr., Wilde Lake
Jayden Johnson, G, Jr., Tuscarora
Greg Jones, F, Sr., Hayfield
Camron Kent, G, Jr., Fairmont Heights
Lynn King III, F, Jr., Mt. Zion Prep
Matthew Lenert, F, Sr., Marshall
Joey Lutz, G., Sr., Damascus
Drew McKenna, F, Jr., Glenelg Country
Carmello Myles, G, Sr., SEED
Patrick Ngongba, F, Jr., Paul VI
Johnny Opiola, F, Jr., Potomac Falls
Nate Pondexter, F, Jr., Bard
Tobi Raji, F, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Jay Randall, F, Sr., Patriot
Tavarres Riley, G, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Kye Robinson, G, Jr., Alexandria City
Conor Shiflett, F, Sr., Damascus
Malcolm Thomas, F, Jr., DeMatha
Quincy Wadley, G, Fr., Bishop O’Connell
Malik Washington, F, So., Archbishop Spalding
Staccardo Washington, G, Sr., Wise
Caleb Williams, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Lafayette Williams, G, Sr., Coolidge