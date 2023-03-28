2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ indoor track first team, honorable mention

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ indoor track:

Athlete of the year

Drew Dillard, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Dillard put on a master class in versatility, producing state records in nearly every event in which he was entered. He nailed 46 feet 0.5 inches in the triple jump, 23-6¼ in the long jump and a staggering 6-8 in the high jump to be No. 16 in the nation. His showstopping performances didn’t stop in the field. He also dominated the 55-meter hurdles in 7.58 seconds and contributed to Carroll’s world-class relay squad. His quiet leadership and support of his peers’ accomplishments earned him respect off the track where, after any regional competition, you would be hard-pressed to find him walking away with anything other than gold around his neck.

First team

Caleb Barley, Jr., DeMatha

Advertisement

With an unparalleled technical grasp of his sport, Barley worked his way up to becoming the region’s top shot putter, capping the season with a personal record of 56-10 at New Balance Nationals in Boston.

Jayson Bell, Sr., Westfield

Bell established himself as a top-notch talent this season, tackling the sprints with precision and consistency, including a U.S. top-10 finish in the 300 meters (34.09) at the VA Showcase.

Ty’Heak Buie, Jr., Potomac (Va.)

A force on the track and in the field, Buie put up solid showings in the sprints and knockout wins in the triple jump, culminating in a state title and a silver medal at New Balance Nationals with a leap of 48-½.

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial

A master of distance events, he improved on past achievements with PRs in the 1,500, mile, two mile and 3,200 — the last of which earned him the ninth-best finish in the nation in 9:02.13.

Advertisement

Joseph DeRosier, Sr., Old Mill

Putting on a show every time he competed, DeRosier earned a Maryland state title in the 55-meter hurdles before shaving off a few hundredths of a second for a 7.40 PR and a top-three finish at Nike Nationals in New York.

Nicholas DeWolfe, Jr., Falls Church

DeWolfe continued his ascent as a technical specialist and one of the top pole vaulters in Northern Virginia, clearing 14-6 before heading to the state meet, where he took home silver.

Nyckoles Harbor, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

No stranger to this list, the two-sport star proved the hype is real, pushing himself even further in the face of close competition to finish the season in the top five in the country in four sprints. He posted career bests in the 55 (6.25) and 300 (33.90).

Tinoda Matsatsa, Sr., St. Andrew’s

Advertisement

Taking a big leap compared with past seasons, he ran with frenetic energy and well-earned bravado to become the nation’s top performer in the 800 (1:48.27) and 1,000 (2:25.68), not to mention a slew of other nationally ranked performances in the distance events.

Trevin McHargh, Sr., Oakland Mills

Leading his team with cool confidence to a state title, McHargh spent the season gradually improving his sprints and peaked when it counted most at the Maryland state meet to secure 55-meter gold in 6.39 seconds for a 2A record.

Mykel Morman, Sr., Wise

Morman was responsible for two-thirds of his team’s points at the Maryland state meet. He used his prowess in the sprints to set PRs in the 55 (6.36), 200 (22.04) and 300 (34.97) throughout the season.

Charlie Ortmans, Sr., Potomac School

With a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships win in the 1,600 (4:15.42) and the 10th-ranked time in the country in the 3,200 (9:02.36), the Harvard-bound standout and 2022 All-Met cross-country Athlete of the Year kept pace with the top runners in the country in every distance event.

Advertisement

Roberto Terrell, Sr., Quince Orchard

After putting up solid jumps throughout his high school career, he brought out new weapons this season when he started competing in the hurdles and quickly emerged as one of the area’s best with a time of 7.48 in the 55-meter hurdles at the Montgomery County championships.

Quincy Wilson, Fr., Bullis

In an epic rookie season, Wilson was the breakout star of 2023, shattering freshman records in the 300 (34.11), 400 (46.67) and 500 (1:02.63) and catapulting himself into stardom with a gold at New Balance Nationals to solidify his emergence as the top young prospect in the Mid-Atlantic.

Coach of the year

Josh Alcombright, Severna Park

Alcombright proved that steady leadership and smart strategy can trump individual athletes’ abilities to bring in results. By cultivating a steady team culture focused on building a deep lineup of runners, his Falcons took no point for granted in their successful quest to become back-to-back state champions.

Relays

4x200: Dezmone Starks, Jr.; Nyckoles Harbor, Sr.; Drew Dillard, Jr.; Marcus Brown, Sr. (Archbishop Carroll): 1:26.42

Advertisement

4x400: Julian Roberson, Jr.; Mickey Green, So.; Alexander Lambert, So.; Quincy Wilson, Fr. (Bullis): 3:17.23

4x800: Bradford Woodhouse, Sr.; Tyler Coleman, Sr.; Junior Allen, Jr.; Iyasu Yemane, Sr. (Oakton): 7:52.55

Honorable mention

Colin A. Abrams, So., Magruder

Farraj Al Amin, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)

Christian Barber, So., Potomac (Va.)

Antonio Berry, Jr., Northwest

Marcus Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Bryce Dudley, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Harry Economon, So., Robinson

Ayotunde Ejiko, Jr., McKinley Tech

Jonah Friedman, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Keenan Frisby, So., St. John’s

Liam Hagerty, Sr., Severna Park

Abdur Hassan, Sr., Oakland Mills

Caleb Hymans, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Domenion Jacobs, Sr., Huntingtown

Gavin Kegler, Sr., Woodbridge

Shane King, Sr., Oakland Mills

Miles Lanham, Sr., Annandale

Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial

Advertisement

Micah McKenzie, Sr., Blair

Ian Naff, Sr., Washington-Liberty

Joshua Narh, Sr., DuVal

Wendell Ngonga, Sr., Woodgrove

Reed Phillips, So., Landon

Jake Rimmel, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Tyrel Robinson, Jr., Gar-Field

Zachary Rosen, Sr., Chantilly

Sean Sanders, Sr., Marshall

David Seekford, Sr., Tuscarora

Nate Shields, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Antoine Spencer, Sr., North Point

Dezmone Starks, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Nicholas Steed, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Darian Tarver Jr., Sr., Atholton

Finley Tobin, Jr., St. John’s

KaVon Turner, Sr., Great Mills

Aiden Vanderbilt, Sr., Broadneck

Anthony Waterman, Jr., DeMatha

Quentin Williams, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Kelvin Winston, So., Gonzaga

Iyasu Yemane, Sr., Oakton

GiftOutline Gift Article