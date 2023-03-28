2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ indoor track first team, honorable mention

Players of the year | Boys’ basketball | Girls’ basketball | Boys’ swimming | Girls’ swimming | Wrestling | Girls’ indoor track | Boys’ ice hockey | Girls’ ice hockey | All-Met history
The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ indoor track:
Athlete of the year
Drew Dillard, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Dillard put on a master class in versatility, producing state records in nearly every event in which he was entered. He nailed 46 feet 0.5 inches in the triple jump, 23-6¼ in the long jump and a staggering 6-8 in the high jump to be No. 16 in the nation. His showstopping performances didn’t stop in the field. He also dominated the 55-meter hurdles in 7.58 seconds and contributed to Carroll’s world-class relay squad. His quiet leadership and support of his peers’ accomplishments earned him respect off the track where, after any regional competition, you would be hard-pressed to find him walking away with anything other than gold around his neck.
First team
Caleb Barley, Jr., DeMatha
With an unparalleled technical grasp of his sport, Barley worked his way up to becoming the region’s top shot putter, capping the season with a personal record of 56-10 at New Balance Nationals in Boston.
Jayson Bell, Sr., Westfield
Bell established himself as a top-notch talent this season, tackling the sprints with precision and consistency, including a U.S. top-10 finish in the 300 meters (34.09) at the VA Showcase.
Ty’Heak Buie, Jr., Potomac (Va.)
A force on the track and in the field, Buie put up solid showings in the sprints and knockout wins in the triple jump, culminating in a state title and a silver medal at New Balance Nationals with a leap of 48-½.
Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Sr., Centennial
A master of distance events, he improved on past achievements with PRs in the 1,500, mile, two mile and 3,200 — the last of which earned him the ninth-best finish in the nation in 9:02.13.
Joseph DeRosier, Sr., Old Mill
Putting on a show every time he competed, DeRosier earned a Maryland state title in the 55-meter hurdles before shaving off a few hundredths of a second for a 7.40 PR and a top-three finish at Nike Nationals in New York.
Nicholas DeWolfe, Jr., Falls Church
DeWolfe continued his ascent as a technical specialist and one of the top pole vaulters in Northern Virginia, clearing 14-6 before heading to the state meet, where he took home silver.
Nyckoles Harbor, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
No stranger to this list, the two-sport star proved the hype is real, pushing himself even further in the face of close competition to finish the season in the top five in the country in four sprints. He posted career bests in the 55 (6.25) and 300 (33.90).
Tinoda Matsatsa, Sr., St. Andrew’s
Taking a big leap compared with past seasons, he ran with frenetic energy and well-earned bravado to become the nation’s top performer in the 800 (1:48.27) and 1,000 (2:25.68), not to mention a slew of other nationally ranked performances in the distance events.
Trevin McHargh, Sr., Oakland Mills
Leading his team with cool confidence to a state title, McHargh spent the season gradually improving his sprints and peaked when it counted most at the Maryland state meet to secure 55-meter gold in 6.39 seconds for a 2A record.
Mykel Morman, Sr., Wise
Morman was responsible for two-thirds of his team’s points at the Maryland state meet. He used his prowess in the sprints to set PRs in the 55 (6.36), 200 (22.04) and 300 (34.97) throughout the season.
Charlie Ortmans, Sr., Potomac School
With a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships win in the 1,600 (4:15.42) and the 10th-ranked time in the country in the 3,200 (9:02.36), the Harvard-bound standout and 2022 All-Met cross-country Athlete of the Year kept pace with the top runners in the country in every distance event.
Roberto Terrell, Sr., Quince Orchard
After putting up solid jumps throughout his high school career, he brought out new weapons this season when he started competing in the hurdles and quickly emerged as one of the area’s best with a time of 7.48 in the 55-meter hurdles at the Montgomery County championships.
Quincy Wilson, Fr., Bullis
In an epic rookie season, Wilson was the breakout star of 2023, shattering freshman records in the 300 (34.11), 400 (46.67) and 500 (1:02.63) and catapulting himself into stardom with a gold at New Balance Nationals to solidify his emergence as the top young prospect in the Mid-Atlantic.
Coach of the year
Josh Alcombright, Severna Park
Alcombright proved that steady leadership and smart strategy can trump individual athletes’ abilities to bring in results. By cultivating a steady team culture focused on building a deep lineup of runners, his Falcons took no point for granted in their successful quest to become back-to-back state champions.
Relays
4x200: Dezmone Starks, Jr.; Nyckoles Harbor, Sr.; Drew Dillard, Jr.; Marcus Brown, Sr. (Archbishop Carroll): 1:26.42
4x400: Julian Roberson, Jr.; Mickey Green, So.; Alexander Lambert, So.; Quincy Wilson, Fr. (Bullis): 3:17.23
4x800: Bradford Woodhouse, Sr.; Tyler Coleman, Sr.; Junior Allen, Jr.; Iyasu Yemane, Sr. (Oakton): 7:52.55
Honorable mention
Colin A. Abrams, So., Magruder
Farraj Al Amin, So., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Christian Barber, So., Potomac (Va.)
Antonio Berry, Jr., Northwest
Marcus Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Bryce Dudley, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Harry Economon, So., Robinson
Ayotunde Ejiko, Jr., McKinley Tech
Jonah Friedman, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Keenan Frisby, So., St. John’s
Liam Hagerty, Sr., Severna Park
Abdur Hassan, Sr., Oakland Mills
Caleb Hymans, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Domenion Jacobs, Sr., Huntingtown
Gavin Kegler, Sr., Woodbridge
Shane King, Sr., Oakland Mills
Miles Lanham, Sr., Annandale
Sebastian Martinez, Sr., Centennial
Micah McKenzie, Sr., Blair
Ian Naff, Sr., Washington-Liberty
Joshua Narh, Sr., DuVal
Wendell Ngonga, Sr., Woodgrove
Reed Phillips, So., Landon
Jake Rimmel, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Tyrel Robinson, Jr., Gar-Field
Zachary Rosen, Sr., Chantilly
Sean Sanders, Sr., Marshall
David Seekford, Sr., Tuscarora
Nate Shields, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Antoine Spencer, Sr., North Point
Dezmone Starks, Jr., Archbishop Carroll
Nicholas Steed, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Darian Tarver Jr., Sr., Atholton
Finley Tobin, Jr., St. John’s
KaVon Turner, Sr., Great Mills
Aiden Vanderbilt, Sr., Broadneck
Anthony Waterman, Jr., DeMatha
Quentin Williams, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Kelvin Winston, So., Gonzaga
Iyasu Yemane, Sr., Oakton