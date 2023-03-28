2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ swimming first team, second team, relays, honorable mention

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ swimming and diving:
First team
Toby Barnett, Sr., Rockville
Barnett completed his quest to break every Rockville individual and relay record this season, and he posted some of the top times in the country during his final high school season. The Indiana-bound standout posted the fastest 500 freestyle time in the area (4:24.14) as the Rams unseated Poolesville for the Maryland 3A/2A/1A championship.
Simon Bermudez, Jr., Flint Hill
The North Carolina State commit clocked a blazing 48.56 in the 100 backstroke at Metros while also finishing with impressive times in the 200 individual medley (1:48.76) and 100 breaststroke (55.76).
Aiden Bond, Sr., Gonzaga
Bond executed multiple come-from-behind victories as the anchor of the Eagles’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. His 20.10 split in the final 50 of the 200 freestyle relay at WMPSSDLs was enough to snag first place despite trailing by more than a second heading into the last leg.
Matthew Bray, Sr., Chantilly
He took home a Virginia Class 6 diving crown with a 585.05-point performance, easily outpacing his competitors.
Nolan Dunkel, Jr., Yorktown
Dunkel set the Virginia Class 6 meet record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.33 and cruised to the state title in the 100 backstroke.
Noah Dyer, Sr., Herndon
Dyer’s time of 1:36.30 in the 200 freestyle at regionals was by far the fastest time in the area this season. The Virginia-bound swimmer also was on the Hornets’ state title-winning 200 medley relay squad.
Jed Garner, Sr., Clarksburg
As a senior, he was again the top breaststroker. His time of 54.21 at Metros was one of the fastest splits in the country at the high school level.
Joseph Hayburn, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)
Inarguably the fastest swimmer in Anne Arundel County, he posted a time of 47.61 in the 100 backstroke at National Catholics to break Michael Phelps’s pool record at Loyola Maryland.
Josh Howat, So., Lake Braddock
Just a sophomore, Howat posted the fastest 50 freestyle time (20.20) and 100 freestyle time (44.06) in the area.
JT Schmid, Jr., Robinson
Schmid won the 200 individual medley at the Virginia Class 6 state championships and finished with some of the fastest times in the area in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.
Coach of the Year
Brian Kilner, Gonzaga
In his first year, Kilner led the Eagles to the D.C. state title and the team’s 12th consecutive WMPSSDL crown.
Second team
Brady Begin, Jr., Churchill
Andrew Bolz, Sr., Robinson
Blake Conway, Sr., Whitman
Rian Graham, Jr., Herndon
Kris Lawson, Sr., Whitman
Evan Mackesy, Jr., Whitman
Jack Moloney, Sr., Gonzaga
Dawson Truong, Sr., Forest Park
Aidan Wang, Sr., Wootton
Kyle Wang, Jr., Churchill
Relays
200 freestyle: Lucas Zidlicky, Sr.; Jack Moloney, Sr.; Palmer Bice, So.; Aiden Bond, Sr. (Gonzaga): 1:23.27
200 medley: Tinn Nguyen, Sr.; Noah Dyer, Sr.; Rian Graham, Jr.; Liam Rayson, Jr. (Herndon): 1:30.74
400 freestyle: Malcolm McKenzie, Jr., Jack Moloney, Sr.; Palmer Bice, So.; Aiden Bond, Sr. (Gonzaga): 3:02.85
Honorable mention
Gavin Abelende, So., La Plata
Kaden Alguard, Sr., Clarksburg
Nick Arndt, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Fletcher Bautz, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Palmer Bice, So., Gonzaga
James Case, Sr., Northwood
Young Cho, Sr., Wootton
Alex Crown, Sr., Battlefield
John Devost, Sr., Independence
Nasim Elkassem, Jr., Churchill
Samir Elkassem, Jr., Churchill
Ethan Fu, Sr., Churchill
Finn Gelbach, Sr., Heights School
Charlie Greenwood, So., St. Albans
Miles Haraldsson, Sr., Bethesda Chevy Chase
Beck Hastings, Jr., Jefferson
Aaron Jia, So., McLean
Matthew Johnson, Sr., Paul VI
Michael Kaiser, Jr., Churchill
Jordan Kelly, Sr., Wootton
Parker Koenig, Sr., Walter Johnson
Misha Kojanov, So., Blair
Jacob Lee, Jr., Langley
Joshua Lopez, So., DeMatha
Jake Lowrey, Sr., Northwest
John Masiello, Sr., Leonardtown
Malcolm McKenzie, Jr., Gonzaga
Marco Minai, Sr., Whitman
Alex Nguyen, So., Richard Montgomery
Tinn Nguyen, Sr., Herndon
Gabe Nunziata, So., Stone Bridge
Mak Nurkic Kacapor, Sr., Maret
Tynan O’Donoghue, Jr., Whitman
Xavier Orlic, Sr., Maret
Harrison Quach, Sr., Blake
Liam Rayson, Jr., Herndon
Bryce Rohr, Jr., Champe
Matthew Rose, So., Heights School
Jayson Ross, So., DeMatha
Mike Soh, So., Centreville
H.T. Tragle, Jr., Riverside
Owen Watkins, Jr., Good Counsel
Tyler Whitacre, Jr., Westfield
Brian Wilbur, Jr., Sherwood
Michael Zhou, Fr., Langley