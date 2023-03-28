2022-23 Winter All-Met: Boys’ swimming first team, second team, relays, honorable mention

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for boys’ swimming and diving: Swimmer of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adriano Arioti, Jr., Georgetown Day The Harvard commit posted the fastest times in the area in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. His time of 47.32 seconds in the 100 butterfly shattered the meet record at the Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships, while his time of 1:46.21 in the 200 individual medley set a Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships record and was four seconds faster than the runner-up. Called by one coach “one of the best swimmers to come out of the DMV,” Arioti showed his versatility with an array of high finishes in multiple events.

First team

Toby Barnett, Sr., Rockville

Barnett completed his quest to break every Rockville individual and relay record this season, and he posted some of the top times in the country during his final high school season. The Indiana-bound standout posted the fastest 500 freestyle time in the area (4:24.14) as the Rams unseated Poolesville for the Maryland 3A/2A/1A championship.

Simon Bermudez, Jr., Flint Hill

The North Carolina State commit clocked a blazing 48.56 in the 100 backstroke at Metros while also finishing with impressive times in the 200 individual medley (1:48.76) and 100 breaststroke (55.76).

Aiden Bond, Sr., Gonzaga

Bond executed multiple come-from-behind victories as the anchor of the Eagles’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. His 20.10 split in the final 50 of the 200 freestyle relay at WMPSSDLs was enough to snag first place despite trailing by more than a second heading into the last leg.

Matthew Bray, Sr., Chantilly

He took home a Virginia Class 6 diving crown with a 585.05-point performance, easily outpacing his competitors.

Nolan Dunkel, Jr., Yorktown

Dunkel set the Virginia Class 6 meet record in the 100 butterfly with a time of 47.33 and cruised to the state title in the 100 backstroke.

Noah Dyer, Sr., Herndon

Dyer’s time of 1:36.30 in the 200 freestyle at regionals was by far the fastest time in the area this season. The Virginia-bound swimmer also was on the Hornets’ state title-winning 200 medley relay squad.

Jed Garner, Sr., Clarksburg

As a senior, he was again the top breaststroker. His time of 54.21 at Metros was one of the fastest splits in the country at the high school level.

Joseph Hayburn, Sr., St. Mary’s (Annapolis)

Inarguably the fastest swimmer in Anne Arundel County, he posted a time of 47.61 in the 100 backstroke at National Catholics to break Michael Phelps’s pool record at Loyola Maryland.

Josh Howat, So., Lake Braddock

Just a sophomore, Howat posted the fastest 50 freestyle time (20.20) and 100 freestyle time (44.06) in the area.

JT Schmid, Jr., Robinson

Schmid won the 200 individual medley at the Virginia Class 6 state championships and finished with some of the fastest times in the area in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

Coach of the Year

Brian Kilner, Gonzaga

In his first year, Kilner led the Eagles to the D.C. state title and the team’s 12th consecutive WMPSSDL crown.

Second team

Brady Begin, Jr., Churchill

Andrew Bolz, Sr., Robinson

Blake Conway, Sr., Whitman

Rian Graham, Jr., Herndon

Kris Lawson, Sr., Whitman

Evan Mackesy, Jr., Whitman

Jack Moloney, Sr., Gonzaga

Dawson Truong, Sr., Forest Park

Aidan Wang, Sr., Wootton

Kyle Wang, Jr., Churchill

Relays

200 freestyle: Lucas Zidlicky, Sr.; Jack Moloney, Sr.; Palmer Bice, So.; Aiden Bond, Sr. (Gonzaga): 1:23.27

200 medley: Tinn Nguyen, Sr.; Noah Dyer, Sr.; Rian Graham, Jr.; Liam Rayson, Jr. (Herndon): 1:30.74

400 freestyle: Malcolm McKenzie, Jr., Jack Moloney, Sr.; Palmer Bice, So.; Aiden Bond, Sr. (Gonzaga): 3:02.85

Honorable mention

Gavin Abelende, So., La Plata

Kaden Alguard, Sr., Clarksburg

Nick Arndt, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Fletcher Bautz, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Palmer Bice, So., Gonzaga

James Case, Sr., Northwood

Young Cho, Sr., Wootton

Alex Crown, Sr., Battlefield

John Devost, Sr., Independence

Nasim Elkassem, Jr., Churchill

Samir Elkassem, Jr., Churchill

Ethan Fu, Sr., Churchill

Finn Gelbach, Sr., Heights School

Charlie Greenwood, So., St. Albans

Miles Haraldsson, Sr., Bethesda Chevy Chase

Beck Hastings, Jr., Jefferson

Aaron Jia, So., McLean

Matthew Johnson, Sr., Paul VI

Michael Kaiser, Jr., Churchill

Jordan Kelly, Sr., Wootton

Parker Koenig, Sr., Walter Johnson

Misha Kojanov, So., Blair

Jacob Lee, Jr., Langley

Joshua Lopez, So., DeMatha

Jake Lowrey, Sr., Northwest

John Masiello, Sr., Leonardtown

Malcolm McKenzie, Jr., Gonzaga

Marco Minai, Sr., Whitman

Alex Nguyen, So., Richard Montgomery

Tinn Nguyen, Sr., Herndon

Gabe Nunziata, So., Stone Bridge

Mak Nurkic Kacapor, Sr., Maret

Tynan O’Donoghue, Jr., Whitman

Xavier Orlic, Sr., Maret

Harrison Quach, Sr., Blake

Liam Rayson, Jr., Herndon

Bryce Rohr, Jr., Champe

Matthew Rose, So., Heights School

Jayson Ross, So., DeMatha

Mike Soh, So., Centreville

H.T. Tragle, Jr., Riverside

Owen Watkins, Jr., Good Counsel

Tyler Whitacre, Jr., Westfield

Brian Wilbur, Jr., Sherwood

Michael Zhou, Fr., Langley

