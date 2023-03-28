2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ basketball first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ basketball:
First team
Leah Harmon, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Harmon guided an uber-talented Quakers roster that cruised through an arduous slate of nationally competitive teams.
Gabrielle Kennerly, G, Sr., Howard
The senior averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists while helming the nearly perfect Lions to their first state championship since 1994.
Madisen McDaniel, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara
McDaniel powered the Mustangs to an unbeaten regular season league record, no small feat in the grueling Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Riley Nelson, F, Sr., Bullis
The McDonald’s all-American and Maryland signee came up big in her lone year at Bullis, helping the Bulldogs nearly double their previous win total while averaging a double-double.
Amourie Porter, G, Sr., Glen Burnie
The engine of the Gophers’ Maryland 4A state title run, Porter averaged 21.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting north of 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.
Alana Powell, G, Sr., Osbourn Park
Powell was the most complete player in Northern Virginia as she led the Yellow Jackets to district and region titles.
Laila Reynolds, G, Sr., Shabach Christian
The Florida signee shined at the first-year program and routinely outplayed her matchup while facing top national competition on a near-weekly basis.
Fadima Tall, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
The versatile Princeton-bound forward averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds while leading her team to an Independent School League title over vaunted Sidwell Friends.
Kyndal Walker, G, Jr., St. John’s
Walker was a stabilizing force as the Cadets battled midseason injuries and was instrumental to their WCAC championship run.
Coach of the Year
Sam Porter, Glen Burnie
It’s hard to believe the Gophers went 0-22 just four years ago, but it shows the sort of magic Porter has worked since he arrived at Glen Burnie in 2021. This season, the team went unbeaten in Anne Arundel County, looking the part of a well-coached program whether it was blowing out opponents by 75 or eking out a state championship — the first in program history.
Second team
Mekhia Chase, G, Sr., St. Mary's Ryken
Kayla Dixon, G, Sr., Madison
Dillan George, G, Sr., Churchill
Qadence Samuels, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara
Louis Volker, F, Sr., Paul VI
Third team
Kendall Dudley, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends
Kristian Harris, G, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Joi Williams, G, Sr., Virginia Academy
Madison Williams, G, Jr., Oxon Hill
Meghan Yarnevich, F, So., Howard
Fourth team
London Gray, F, Jr., Dunbar
Bailey Harris, G, Fr., St. Mary's (Annapolis)
Grace Middleton, G, Sr., Tuscarora
Toby Nweke, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Georgia Simonsen, F, So., Robinson
Honorable mention
Emrie Aarons, G, So., Wise
Nala Abraham, F, Jr., Gwynn Park
Kara Bremser, G, Jr., McLean
Nyla Brooks, G, So., Bishop Ireton
Chelsea Calkins, G, Sr., Churchill
Gabrielle Clary, G, Jr., Pallotti
Malaka Cobb, G, Sr., Shabach Christian
Meaghan Cole, G, Sr., Friendly
Elizabeth Creed, F, Sr., Meridian
Caitlin Crump, G, Sr., Oakton
Katie Diao, G, Fr., Richard Montgomery
Hope Drake, G, Jr., Briar Woods
Maryan Eniafe, F, Sr., Maret
Nia Green, G, Jr., Hammond
Kennedy Hall, F, So., Lackey
Mary Hollensteiner, F, Sr., Stone Ridge
Makayla Jackson, G, Sr., Bullis
Mia Johnson, G, Sr., St. Charles
Chrisdin Jones, G, Jr., Wise
Simone Lewis, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Sarah Link, F, Sr., Madison
Jahniya Marion, G, Jr., Centreville
Madison McKenzie, G, Jr., Gainesville
Khia Miller, F, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Madisyn Moore-Nicholson, G, Jr., Georgetown Day
Samiyah Nasir, G, Sr., Howard
Angelina Nice, G, Jr., Woodgrove
Lania Nick, G, Sr., Glen Burnie
Mary Prater, G, Sr., West Potomac
Anya Rahman, G, So., Langley
Nadeya Regala, G, So., Lackey
Cai Smith, F, Sr., Virginia Academy
Kryslynn Stewart, G, Jr., Jackson-Reed
Delaney Thomas, F, Sr., St. John's
Emorean Thomas, G, So., Dunbar
London Turner, G, So., Clarksburg
Talayah Walker, G, Jr., Good Counsel
DaNiya Warren-McClure, G, Sr., Coolidge
Dylan Watson, G, So., River Hill
J’niya Weaver, F, So., Mt. Zion
Emma West, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Laura Williams, F, Jr., Paul VI
Jaeda Wilson, F, Jr., Holy Child
Ava Wooster, F, Jr., Southern
Alden Yergey, G, Sr., Brentsville District