2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ basketball first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ basketball: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jadyn Donovan, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends If there were questions about whether she could fill Kiki Rice’s shoes, Donovan answered them swiftly as she led the Quakers to their second consecutive D.C. State Athletic Association championship and a 28-3 record against one of the nation’s toughest schedules. The Duke signee overpowered teams with her athleticism, as she has long done, but she also shined as one of the area’s smartest and savviest two-way players, averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals.

First team

Leah Harmon, G, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Harmon guided an uber-talented Quakers roster that cruised through an arduous slate of nationally competitive teams.

Gabrielle Kennerly, G, Sr., Howard

The senior averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 assists while helming the nearly perfect Lions to their first state championship since 1994.

Madisen McDaniel, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara

McDaniel powered the Mustangs to an unbeaten regular season league record, no small feat in the grueling Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Riley Nelson, F, Sr., Bullis

The McDonald’s all-American and Maryland signee came up big in her lone year at Bullis, helping the Bulldogs nearly double their previous win total while averaging a double-double.

Amourie Porter, G, Sr., Glen Burnie

The engine of the Gophers’ Maryland 4A state title run, Porter averaged 21.2 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting north of 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Alana Powell, G, Sr., Osbourn Park

Powell was the most complete player in Northern Virginia as she led the Yellow Jackets to district and region titles.

Laila Reynolds, G, Sr., Shabach Christian

The Florida signee shined at the first-year program and routinely outplayed her matchup while facing top national competition on a near-weekly basis.

Fadima Tall, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

The versatile Princeton-bound forward averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds while leading her team to an Independent School League title over vaunted Sidwell Friends.

Kyndal Walker, G, Jr., St. John’s

Walker was a stabilizing force as the Cadets battled midseason injuries and was instrumental to their WCAC championship run.

Coach of the Year

Sam Porter, Glen Burnie

It’s hard to believe the Gophers went 0-22 just four years ago, but it shows the sort of magic Porter has worked since he arrived at Glen Burnie in 2021. This season, the team went unbeaten in Anne Arundel County, looking the part of a well-coached program whether it was blowing out opponents by 75 or eking out a state championship — the first in program history.

Second team

Mekhia Chase, G, Sr., St. Mary's Ryken

Kayla Dixon, G, Sr., Madison

Dillan George, G, Sr., Churchill

Qadence Samuels, F, Sr., Bishop McNamara

Louis Volker, F, Sr., Paul VI

Third team

Kendall Dudley, F, Jr., Sidwell Friends

Kristian Harris, G, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Joi Williams, G, Sr., Virginia Academy

Madison Williams, G, Jr., Oxon Hill

Meghan Yarnevich, F, So., Howard

Fourth team

London Gray, F, Jr., Dunbar

Bailey Harris, G, Fr., St. Mary's (Annapolis)

Grace Middleton, G, Sr., Tuscarora

Toby Nweke, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Georgia Simonsen, F, So., Robinson

Honorable mention

Emrie Aarons, G, So., Wise

Nala Abraham, F, Jr., Gwynn Park

Kara Bremser, G, Jr., McLean

Nyla Brooks, G, So., Bishop Ireton

Chelsea Calkins, G, Sr., Churchill

Gabrielle Clary, G, Jr., Pallotti

Malaka Cobb, G, Sr., Shabach Christian

Meaghan Cole, G, Sr., Friendly

Elizabeth Creed, F, Sr., Meridian

Caitlin Crump, G, Sr., Oakton

Katie Diao, G, Fr., Richard Montgomery

Hope Drake, G, Jr., Briar Woods

Maryan Eniafe, F, Sr., Maret

Nia Green, G, Jr., Hammond

Kennedy Hall, F, So., Lackey

Mary Hollensteiner, F, Sr., Stone Ridge

Makayla Jackson, G, Sr., Bullis

Mia Johnson, G, Sr., St. Charles

Chrisdin Jones, G, Jr., Wise

Simone Lewis, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Sarah Link, F, Sr., Madison

Jahniya Marion, G, Jr., Centreville

Madison McKenzie, G, Jr., Gainesville

Khia Miller, F, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Madisyn Moore-Nicholson, G, Jr., Georgetown Day

Samiyah Nasir, G, Sr., Howard

Angelina Nice, G, Jr., Woodgrove

Lania Nick, G, Sr., Glen Burnie

Mary Prater, G, Sr., West Potomac

Anya Rahman, G, So., Langley

Nadeya Regala, G, So., Lackey

Cai Smith, F, Sr., Virginia Academy

Kryslynn Stewart, G, Jr., Jackson-Reed

Delaney Thomas, F, Sr., St. John's

Emorean Thomas, G, So., Dunbar

London Turner, G, So., Clarksburg

Talayah Walker, G, Jr., Good Counsel

DaNiya Warren-McClure, G, Sr., Coolidge

Dylan Watson, G, So., River Hill

J’niya Weaver, F, So., Mt. Zion

Emma West, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Laura Williams, F, Jr., Paul VI

Jaeda Wilson, F, Jr., Holy Child

Ava Wooster, F, Jr., Southern

Alden Yergey, G, Sr., Brentsville District

