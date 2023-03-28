2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ ice hockey first team, second team and honorable mention

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ ice hockey:
First team
Mia Estrada, F, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Estrada led the Cavaliers in points (12 goals, eight assists) in the regular season. Her offensive prowess helped the team defeat defending champion St. John’s in a MAGHL semifinal.
Caroline Lokken, F, Sr., St. John’s
The Cadets’ captain battled through a shoulder injury most of the season to lead her team to its second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. She had 19 goals and seven assists in nine games and plans to attend Michigan State.
Clare Martin, G, Jr., Holy Cross
Martin’s most notable performance for the Tartans came at the end of the season, when she stood strong in net to stop 71 shots against eventual MAGHL champion Georgetown Visitation.
Mollie Murphy, F, Sr., Good Counsel
A leader and captain for the Falcons, she was a key player on the power play and created scoring opportunities on a coed team in the highly competitive WCAC and Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League A Division.
Amelia Perham, D, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Perham led the Knights in points, recording seven goals and two assists in seven games.
Avery Schiff, G, Sr., Churchill
Poised in net all season, Schiff helped her team to a runner-up finish in the Maryland Student Hockey League after posting a .910 save percentage in the postseason. She also plays for Washington Pride 19U, the top women’s travel team in the area.
Adeline Shannon, F, Jr., Stone Ridge
A game-changer on the ice, Shannon was one of two centers on the short-benched Gators. She led the MAGHL with 26 goals and added 10 assists in nine regular season games.
Coach of the Year
Conrad Rehill, Georgetown Visitation
In the team’s second year as a varsity program, the Cubs’ coach led a deep squad to an undefeated season and the program’s first MAGHL title.
Second team
Julia Anderson, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Greer Coughlan, F, So., Holy Cross
Carolyn Dzubak, F/D, So., River Hill
Burke Jarrett, D, Sr., Stone Ridge
Dani Maier, F, So., St. John’s
Allie Rhea, F, So., Georgetown Visitation
Olivia Robbins, F, Jr., Poolesville (Upper Montgomery)
Ellie Wright, G, So., Stone Ridge
Honorable mention
Keira Crowley, D, Jr., Archbishop Spalding
Elizabeth Farland, F, So., Holton-Arms
Eva Healy, D, Fr., Stone Ridge
Eli Hoopengardner, D, Fr., St. John’s
Liza Kavanaugh, G, Fr., Georgetown Visitation
Rosie Maldonado, D, Fr., Archbishop Spalding
Rosalie Miller, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Margaux Nicholson, F, So., St. John’s
Annaka Peterson, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Riley Randall, F, Fr., Holy Cross
Sydney Soler, D, Sr., Quince Orchard
Paulina Utochkin, D, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Phoenix White, F, Fr., St. John’s