2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ ice hockey first team, second team and honorable mention

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ ice hockey: Player of the Year Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lucy Thiessen, D, Jr., Georgetown Visitation Thiessen had three goals and three assists to cap the Cubs’ undefeated season with the program’s first Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League title. Thiessen stood out not only for her supremely talented stickhandling and speed on the ice but also for her selflessness in involving her teammates in nearly every play. Named MAGHL player of the year, the Harvard commit led the league with 14 assists and scored nine goals.

First team

Mia Estrada, F, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Estrada led the Cavaliers in points (12 goals, eight assists) in the regular season. Her offensive prowess helped the team defeat defending champion St. John’s in a MAGHL semifinal.

Caroline Lokken, F, Sr., St. John’s

The Cadets’ captain battled through a shoulder injury most of the season to lead her team to its second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title. She had 19 goals and seven assists in nine games and plans to attend Michigan State.

Clare Martin, G, Jr., Holy Cross

Martin’s most notable performance for the Tartans came at the end of the season, when she stood strong in net to stop 71 shots against eventual MAGHL champion Georgetown Visitation.

Mollie Murphy, F, Sr., Good Counsel

A leader and captain for the Falcons, she was a key player on the power play and created scoring opportunities on a coed team in the highly competitive WCAC and Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League A Division.

Amelia Perham, D, Fr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Perham led the Knights in points, recording seven goals and two assists in seven games.

Avery Schiff, G, Sr., Churchill

Poised in net all season, Schiff helped her team to a runner-up finish in the Maryland Student Hockey League after posting a .910 save percentage in the postseason. She also plays for Washington Pride 19U, the top women’s travel team in the area.

Adeline Shannon, F, Jr., Stone Ridge

A game-changer on the ice, Shannon was one of two centers on the short-benched Gators. She led the MAGHL with 26 goals and added 10 assists in nine regular season games.

Coach of the Year

Conrad Rehill, Georgetown Visitation

In the team’s second year as a varsity program, the Cubs’ coach led a deep squad to an undefeated season and the program’s first MAGHL title.

Second team

Julia Anderson, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Greer Coughlan, F, So., Holy Cross

Carolyn Dzubak, F/D, So., River Hill

Burke Jarrett, D, Sr., Stone Ridge

Dani Maier, F, So., St. John’s

Allie Rhea, F, So., Georgetown Visitation

Olivia Robbins, F, Jr., Poolesville (Upper Montgomery)

Ellie Wright, G, So., Stone Ridge

Honorable mention

Keira Crowley, D, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Elizabeth Farland, F, So., Holton-Arms

Eva Healy, D, Fr., Stone Ridge

Eli Hoopengardner, D, Fr., St. John’s

Liza Kavanaugh, G, Fr., Georgetown Visitation

Rosie Maldonado, D, Fr., Archbishop Spalding

Rosalie Miller, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Margaux Nicholson, F, So., St. John’s

Annaka Peterson, G, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Riley Randall, F, Fr., Holy Cross

Sydney Soler, D, Sr., Quince Orchard

Paulina Utochkin, D, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Phoenix White, F, Fr., St. John’s

