2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ indoor track first team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ indoor track:

Athlete of the year

Myla Greene, Sr., Bullis

On a team known for excellence, Greene excelled. She had the nation’s No. 2 time in the 55-meter hurdles (7.84 seconds), the No. 6 time in the 300 (38.34) and anchored one of the fastest relay squads in the country. She held herself to a high standard and learned quickly from mistakes. And Greene set a standard for sisterhood on the Bulldogs. Fierce on the track yet graceful on the podium, Greene was a standout nationally.

First team

Kymia Bridgett, Sr., Dunbar

Bridgett transferred to Dunbar last year and immediately got to work hitting personal records, capping the season with wins in the long jump (18 feet 1 inch) and the triple jump (38-7). Strong finishes in the sprints and hurdles at the D.C. State Athletic Association meet helped her team take second place.

Gillian Bushee, Sr., Herndon

She stayed busy racking up medals in distance events, including Virginia state championship wins in the 1,600 (4:51.35) and 3,200 (10:41.57). Her time in the 1,600 ranked in the top 20 nationally.

Lena Gooden, Sr., Osbourn Park

Catching fire at the end of the season, Gooden shattered her long jump PR at New Balance Nationals in Boston, jumping 19-7 for third place and the top performance in the region.

Meredith Gotzman, Sr., St. John’s

The foundation of a powerhouse team and a force in distance events, she led St. John’s to a fourth straight title at the DCSAA championships by securing wins in the 1,600 (5:11.78) and 3,200 (11:41.34).

Bella Harsanyi, Jr., South Lakes

In her second season running track, Harsanyi made major strides. She finished the 800 in 2:10.52 at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York and won the 1,000 in 2:53.74 at the Virginia state championships to become one of the country’s top 20 competitors.

Sage Hinton, Sr., Bullis

She had powerful sprints early in the season and only improved from there with a series of dominant performances, including a 24.10 effort in the 200 at the New Balance Nationals and a strong showing on the relay squads.

Viviana Rodriguez, Jr., Osbourn Park

With a keen eye for vaulting mechanics and an ability to expertly identify potential areas for improvement, Rodriguez consistently logged best-in-class efforts in the high jump, including a 12-foot PR, before defending her title at the Virginia state meet.

Catalina Sanchious, So., South County

She emerged as a relentless sprinter — especially in the 55, in which she moved to No. 13 in the country after running the event in 6.96 seconds at the Armory Holiday Classic.

Jasmine Sharps, So., Archbishop Carroll

Helping build a strong girls’ squad to go with the talented Carroll boys, Sharps continued her streak of DCSAA titles with the top times in D.C. in the 55 (7.13) and 300 (40.08).

Sierra Sommers, So., West Springfield

Sommers, who ran sprints and threw shot put last indoor season, focused on mastering her throwing strategy this time around. With her area-best throw of 41-8 during the Virginia regional meet, it paid off.

Leah Stephens, Sr., Good Counsel

With a pace like clockwork and a strategy that combines speed, endurance and mental fortitude, Stephens built on a stellar cross-country season to dominate the 3,200 with the No. 2 time in America — 10:08.91.

Sydney Sutton, So., Bullis

Her raw talent supplemented the veteran experience of her teammates on Bullis’s dominant relay squad. Plus, she produced the top five 300 times in the country, finishing in 38.27 at the U.S. Army Officials Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.

Rachael Wilson, Sr., Robinson

Already well-known for her performances in the 500, Wilson again proved she can’t be touched in that event, winning the Virginia state championship with a PR of 1:14.35, a top-10 time nationally.

Coach of the year

Marvin Parker, Dunbar

Parker made the most of the significant talent at his disposal, expertly maneuvering his athletes to help them shine. Always on the move at meets, Parker built a close-knit squad made up of new and returning athletes on their way to a DCIAA title and a second-place finish at the DCSAA meet, showing that D.C. public schools can compete with the top private programs.

Relays

4x200: Mirai Bernard, Sr., Sage Hinton, Sr., Sydney Sutton, So., Myla Greene, Sr. (Bullis): 1:35.62

4x400: Mirai Bernard, Sr., Sage Hinton, Sr., Sydney Sutton, So., Myla Greene, Sr. (Bullis): 3:44.88

4x800: Caroline Elliott, Fr., Catalina Simon, So., Annalise Williams, Sr., Bella Harsanyi, Jr. (South Lakes): 9:07.54

Honorable mention

Valerie Ashamu, Jr., Oakland Mills

Simisola Balogun, Jr., Archbishop Carroll

Mirai Bernard, Sr., Bullis

Morgan Bridges, Sr., Bullis

Annie Campbell, Sr., Northern

Alysa Carrigan, Jr., Tuscarora

Brooke Cochran, Jr., Blake

Julia Dial, Sr., Edison

Lexi Ensor, Sr., Severna Park

Kennedy Flynn, Jr., Bullis

Ally Griswold, Fr., Potomac School

Ariana Guerrero, Sr., Dunbar

Victoria Ketzler, Jr., Wootton

Lailah King, Sr., St. John’s

Arayana Ladson, Jr., Mount Hebron

Lauren Leath, Sr., Bullis

Anaya Lowder, Sr., Dunbar

Nadia Lytle, So., School Without Walls

Aiden MacGrath, Jr., West Springfield

Arden Martino, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Ruth McGhee, So., Centreville

Natasha Mosley, So., St. John’s

Hallie Muniz, Jr., Churchill

Farah Nasir, Jr., Gainesville

Jade Ofotan, Sr., Bullis

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Sr., Oakland Mills

Nina Pitt, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Madison Rassas, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Hannah Riolo, Jr., Independence

Evelyn Rogers, Jr., Elizabeth Seton

Ruth Smith, Sr., Howard

Genelle Stephens, Sr., Oxon Hill

Athena Stith, Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Sierra Swangin, So., Blake

Kadynce Taylor, Jr., Colgan

Kalyncia Taylor, Jr., Colgan

Lauren Thomas, So., Independence

Indie Wallace-Persaud, So., Jackson-Reed

Olivia Waymer, Jr., School Without Walls

Elizabeth Yeboah-Kodie, So., Colgan

