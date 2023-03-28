2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ swimming first team, second team, relays, honorable mention

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ swimming and diving:

Swimmer of the Year

Erin Gemmell, Sr., Stone Ridge

The senior split a 1:43.45 in the 200-yard freestyle — a full four seconds faster than anyone else in the area — to help Stone Ridge defend its Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships crown. She also finished with the fastest 100 freestyle time in the area, 48.19 seconds, at the same meet. The Texas-bound star closed her high school career in dominant fashion as the Gators won Metros for the third straight time and also took home wins at the National Catholic and Independent School League championships. “She means a lot [to our program],” Coach Bob Walker said after Stone Ridge’s Metros win. “She got crazy fast this past summer.”

First team

Nina Allen, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Advertisement

Allen defended her 50 freestyle titles at Metros and states, cementing herself as one of the area’s top sprinters. She also helped the Barons win state titles in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, anchoring the former with a 22.80 split on the final leg.

Andrea Dworak, So., Blake

As a sophomore, Dworak posted the fastest time in the area in the 500 freestyle with a 4:46.77 at Metros. She also set the Maryland state meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and won the 100 freestyle in 50.62, a school record.

Sarah Eliason, Jr., Richard Montgomery

She proved to be one of the more versatile swimmers in the area and was the only one to break 54 seconds in the 100 butterfly at Metros (53.99).

Jillian Ferrari, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Ferrari turned in some of the fastest times in Virginia in the 100 backstroke (54.87), 100 freestyle (51.00) and 50 freestyle (23.36).

Advertisement

Virginia Hinds, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

The freshman dazzled for the Barons, posting the top 100 backstroke time in the area at her first Maryland 4A/3A state championships (54.02).

Catherine Hughes, Jr., McLean

She was again the best breaststroker at the Virginia Class 6 championships, defending her state crown with a time of 1:01.28 in the 100 breaststroke.

Sienna Karp, Sr., Walter Johnson

The Penn State signee posted the area’s top time in the 200 individual medley (1:57.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.25), setting Maryland state meet records in both races. Her stellar swims helped Walter Johnson repeat as the Maryland 4A/3A state champion.

Michelle Mazzara, Sr., Stone Ridge

The winningest diver in the area, Mazzara took home first place at Metros, ISLs, the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships and National Catholics.

Advertisement

Camille Spink, Sr., Battlefield

The Tennessee-bound standout lived up to her billing as one of the top swimmers in the country during her senior season. She posted a blazing 22.55 in the 50 freestyle at the Virginia Class 6 state championships and easily won the 100 freestyle in 48.52.

Eleanor Sun, Sr., Stone Ridge

Sun was a key cog in the Gators’ Metros victory, finishing second in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. She also posted top-10 times in the area in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Coach of the Year

Torey Ortmayer, Yorktown

The Patriots, who have a no-cut policy, squeaked by defending Virginia Class 6 champion Battlefield by four points to hoist another state title trophy.

Second team

Delaney Bookstein, Sr., Forest Park

Devin Brindle, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Rachel Conley, Jr., Yorktown

Advertisement

Addy Donnick, Jr., La Plata

Amy Qin, Jr., Wootton

Emma Redman, Jr., Justice

Madeleine Simmons, So., Walter Johnson

Madison Smith, Sr., Good Counsel

Amanda Stalfort, Sr., Wakefield

Livia Venditti, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Relays

200 freestyle: Eleanor Sun, Sr.; Liza Goetcheus, Sr.; Addison Webb, Fr.; Erin Gemmell, Sr. (Stone Ridge): 1:33.27

200 medley: Maren Conze, Sr.; Sienna Karp, Sr.; Madeleine Simmons, So.; Healey Morgan, Jr. (Walter Johnson): 1:43.49

400 freestyle: Eleanor Sun, Sr.; Darby LeFaivre, Sr.; Addison Webb, Fr.; Erin Gemmell, Sr. (Stone Ridge): 3:22.97

Honorable mention

Lilia Atanda, Sr., Sherwood

Isla Bartholomew, So., Walter Johnson

Kaitlyn Bauer, Sr., Virginia Episcopal

Kylie Boyle, Sr., Independence

Catherine Bu, Fr., Churchill

Adrianna Caponiti, Jr., Sherwood

Megan Cleaver, Jr., West Springfield

Advertisement

Maren Conze, Sr., Walter Johnson

Ava Craig, Sr., WT Woodson

Charlotte Dixon, Jr., Madison

Kayleigh Duffy, Jr., First Colonial

Maria Grishaeva, Jr., Briar Woods

Emma Hannam, Sr., Battlefield

Elena Harrison, Sr., Whitman

Reagan Kampschror, So., Justice

Gloria Kuang, Fr., Langley

Carly Lahr, Jr., Chantilly

Darby LeFaivre, Sr., Stone Ridge

Haley Lehman, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Anna Li, Sr., Poolesville

Jana Macik, Jr., Parkview

Alyssa Martel, Sr., Patriot

Healey Morgan, Jr., Walter Johnson

Bridget Morris Larkin, Sr., Yorktown

Clara Moschella, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Elisabeth Rockefeller, Sr., Lake Braddock

Alyssa Sagle, Fr., Battlefield

Victoria Santino, Jr., Chantilly

Sophie Scadron, Jr., Fairfax

Campbell Scofield, Jr., Wootton

Kylee Sessions, Sr., Riverside

Nora Sherman, So., Yorktown

Julia Simpson, Sr., Marshall

Aleena Stukus, Jr., Robinson

Nadia Thomas, Jr., Holton-Arms

Lauren Tucker, Sr., Stone Ridge

Victoria Valko, Sr., Langley

Addison Webb, Fr., Stone Ridge

Maria Webb, So., Magruder

Natalie Webb, Sr., Magruder

Lilla Wilbur, Fr., Robinson

Allie Witdoeckt, Jr., Trinity Christian

Brooke Worth, Jr., Colgan

Joyce Wu, Sr., Holton-Arms

Georgia Yang, Sr., Churchill

GiftOutline Gift Article