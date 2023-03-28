2022-23 Winter All-Met: Girls’ swimming first team, second team, relays, honorable mention

Players of the year | Boys’ basketball | Girls’ basketball | Boys’ swimming | Wrestling | Boys’ indoor track | Girls’ indoor track | Boys’ ice hockey | Girls’ ice hockey | All-Met history
The following student-athletes were selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for girls’ swimming and diving:
Swimmer of the Year
Erin Gemmell, Sr., Stone Ridge
The senior split a 1:43.45 in the 200-yard freestyle — a full four seconds faster than anyone else in the area — to help Stone Ridge defend its Washington Metropolitan Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championships crown. She also finished with the fastest 100 freestyle time in the area, 48.19 seconds, at the same meet. The Texas-bound star closed her high school career in dominant fashion as the Gators won Metros for the third straight time and also took home wins at the National Catholic and Independent School League championships. “She means a lot [to our program],” Coach Bob Walker said after Stone Ridge’s Metros win. “She got crazy fast this past summer.”
First team
Nina Allen, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Allen defended her 50 freestyle titles at Metros and states, cementing herself as one of the area’s top sprinters. She also helped the Barons win state titles in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, anchoring the former with a 22.80 split on the final leg.
Andrea Dworak, So., Blake
As a sophomore, Dworak posted the fastest time in the area in the 500 freestyle with a 4:46.77 at Metros. She also set the Maryland state meet record in the 200 freestyle (1:48.40) and won the 100 freestyle in 50.62, a school record.
Sarah Eliason, Jr., Richard Montgomery
She proved to be one of the more versatile swimmers in the area and was the only one to break 54 seconds in the 100 butterfly at Metros (53.99).
Jillian Ferrari, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Ferrari turned in some of the fastest times in Virginia in the 100 backstroke (54.87), 100 freestyle (51.00) and 50 freestyle (23.36).
Virginia Hinds, Fr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
The freshman dazzled for the Barons, posting the top 100 backstroke time in the area at her first Maryland 4A/3A state championships (54.02).
Catherine Hughes, Jr., McLean
She was again the best breaststroker at the Virginia Class 6 championships, defending her state crown with a time of 1:01.28 in the 100 breaststroke.
Sienna Karp, Sr., Walter Johnson
The Penn State signee posted the area’s top time in the 200 individual medley (1:57.70) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.25), setting Maryland state meet records in both races. Her stellar swims helped Walter Johnson repeat as the Maryland 4A/3A state champion.
Michelle Mazzara, Sr., Stone Ridge
The winningest diver in the area, Mazzara took home first place at Metros, ISLs, the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships and National Catholics.
Camille Spink, Sr., Battlefield
The Tennessee-bound standout lived up to her billing as one of the top swimmers in the country during her senior season. She posted a blazing 22.55 in the 50 freestyle at the Virginia Class 6 state championships and easily won the 100 freestyle in 48.52.
Eleanor Sun, Sr., Stone Ridge
Sun was a key cog in the Gators’ Metros victory, finishing second in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. She also posted top-10 times in the area in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Coach of the Year
Torey Ortmayer, Yorktown
The Patriots, who have a no-cut policy, squeaked by defending Virginia Class 6 champion Battlefield by four points to hoist another state title trophy.
Second team
Delaney Bookstein, Sr., Forest Park
Devin Brindle, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Rachel Conley, Jr., Yorktown
Addy Donnick, Jr., La Plata
Amy Qin, Jr., Wootton
Emma Redman, Jr., Justice
Madeleine Simmons, So., Walter Johnson
Madison Smith, Sr., Good Counsel
Amanda Stalfort, Sr., Wakefield
Livia Venditti, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Relays
200 freestyle: Eleanor Sun, Sr.; Liza Goetcheus, Sr.; Addison Webb, Fr.; Erin Gemmell, Sr. (Stone Ridge): 1:33.27
200 medley: Maren Conze, Sr.; Sienna Karp, Sr.; Madeleine Simmons, So.; Healey Morgan, Jr. (Walter Johnson): 1:43.49
400 freestyle: Eleanor Sun, Sr.; Darby LeFaivre, Sr.; Addison Webb, Fr.; Erin Gemmell, Sr. (Stone Ridge): 3:22.97
Honorable mention
Lilia Atanda, Sr., Sherwood
Isla Bartholomew, So., Walter Johnson
Kaitlyn Bauer, Sr., Virginia Episcopal
Kylie Boyle, Sr., Independence
Catherine Bu, Fr., Churchill
Adrianna Caponiti, Jr., Sherwood
Megan Cleaver, Jr., West Springfield
Maren Conze, Sr., Walter Johnson
Ava Craig, Sr., WT Woodson
Charlotte Dixon, Jr., Madison
Kayleigh Duffy, Jr., First Colonial
Maria Grishaeva, Jr., Briar Woods
Emma Hannam, Sr., Battlefield
Elena Harrison, Sr., Whitman
Reagan Kampschror, So., Justice
Gloria Kuang, Fr., Langley
Carly Lahr, Jr., Chantilly
Darby LeFaivre, Sr., Stone Ridge
Haley Lehman, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Anna Li, Sr., Poolesville
Jana Macik, Jr., Parkview
Alyssa Martel, Sr., Patriot
Healey Morgan, Jr., Walter Johnson
Bridget Morris Larkin, Sr., Yorktown
Clara Moschella, Jr., Georgetown Visitation
Elisabeth Rockefeller, Sr., Lake Braddock
Alyssa Sagle, Fr., Battlefield
Victoria Santino, Jr., Chantilly
Sophie Scadron, Jr., Fairfax
Campbell Scofield, Jr., Wootton
Kylee Sessions, Sr., Riverside
Nora Sherman, So., Yorktown
Julia Simpson, Sr., Marshall
Aleena Stukus, Jr., Robinson
Nadia Thomas, Jr., Holton-Arms
Lauren Tucker, Sr., Stone Ridge
Victoria Valko, Sr., Langley
Addison Webb, Fr., Stone Ridge
Maria Webb, So., Magruder
Natalie Webb, Sr., Magruder
Lilla Wilbur, Fr., Robinson
Allie Witdoeckt, Jr., Trinity Christian
Brooke Worth, Jr., Colgan
Joyce Wu, Sr., Holton-Arms
Georgia Yang, Sr., Churchill