2022-23 Winter All-Met: Wrestling first team, second team, honorable mention

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for wrestling:
Wrestler of the Year
Joel Brown, 144 pounds, Sr., Landon
Brown was 32-3 this year for the runaway Interstate Athletic Conference champion. He took third place at National Preps, the best finish for a Landon wrestler at the prestigious meet in the past 22 years. The Army-bound standout was voted most outstanding wrestler several times this season, including after his Maryland Independent Schools championship. His high school career ends with a 145-18 record.
First team
Brady Colbert, 215, Sr., Paul VI
Before heading to Army, he joined the Panthers for his senior year and posted a 43-1 record, earning most outstanding wrestler honors after his Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools titles.
Tristan Corbin, 138, Jr., Robinson
Corbin pinned his opponent in the Virginia Class 6 final to close a 38-6 season for the Rams, who needed all the points they could get to three-peat as state champs.
Clayton Gabrielson, 144, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
The Knights’ co-captain, who will wrestle at Maryland, closed his high school career with a top-five finish at National Preps.
Isaac Hegg, 150, Sr., Oakton
Thirty-seven of the Virginia Class 6 champion’s 45 wins came via pin, including one in nine seconds — the fastest in the state tournament. He closes his career with a 126-15 record, including 98 pins.
Rafael Hipolito, 165, Sr., Independence
A four-time jujitsu world champion who took up wrestling at the start of his sophomore year, the Virginia Tech signee won two Virginia Class 5 titles, placed third at Beast of the East and boasted a 45-2 record as a senior.
Connor Huff, 152, Sr., North Point
The Maryland 4A/3A champion ended his Eagles career with a 43-0 record.
Gerard Johnson, 190, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Johnson posted a 29-3 record for the Knights, collecting a Maryland Independent Schools title.
Ruben Karapetyan, 190, Sr., St. John’s
The most outstanding wrestler at the D.C. Independent Schools championships, the senior finished 46-5 and earned titles at several meets, including Battle at the Bridge.
Ellis Kirsch, 106, So., Bullis
The Bulldogs lightweight amassed a 44-2 record en route to a fifth-place finish at National Preps.
Robert Kucharczk, 175, So., Robinson
The sophomore, who placed fifth at Beast of the East, pinned his opponent in the Virginia Class 6 final to lift the Rams to the team title.
Owen Lebkisher, 157, Sr., Marshall
Lebkisher wrapped up a 33-5 senior year as the Statesmen’s first individual state champion since 1970.
Drew Montgomery, 113, So., Northern (Calvert)
A captain as a sophomore, Montgomery followed his 44-1 freshman season — his loss came in the 4A/3A final — with a perfect 43-0 record, including 32 pins and five technical falls.
Jace Munoz, 120, Sr., Sherwood
Munoz wrapped up his high school career with a 46-0 record and the Maryland 4A/3A title.
Mekhi Neal, 150, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
The two-time Maryland Independent Schools champion reached the finals at Beast of the East and National Preps.
Luke Roberts, 144, Sr., Loudoun County
The Virginia-bound standout, a four-time Dulles District champion, posted a 27-0 record in his senior year.
Coach of the Year
John Klessinger, South River
The Seahawks’ skipper since 2000-01, Klessinger entered this winter with more uncertainty than in previous years, having graduated nine seniors from last year’s Maryland 4A championship team. With just four seniors on his roster, including a previously home-schooled national champion in Alex Szkotnicki, South River drew the No. 3 seed in the 4A dual-meet bracket. It knocked off top-seeded Broadneck by more than 40 points in the 4A East region final before topping Urbana to repeat as state champion.
Second team
Mason Buckler, 157, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Cash Colbert, 190, Fr., Paul VI
Liam DeBaugh, 160, Sr., Broadneck
Sam Ditmars, 145, Sr., South River
James Hanley, 113, Jr., Landon
Ezekiel Keel, 113, So., Chantilly
Cooper Lockhart, 157, Sr., Battlefield
Dylan McCullough, 170, Sr., River Hill
Keegan McMahon, 132, Sr., Paul VI
Lorenzo Pellot-Vazquez, 190, Sr., Fairfax
Robert Rerras, 138, Sr., Westfield
Aidan Rivenburg, 145, Sr., North Point
Caden Smith, 106, Jr., Robinson
Nick Ta, 132, Sr., Westfield
Ben Weader, 144, So., Chantilly
Austin Wood, 106, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Honorable mention
Sepanta Ahanj-Elias, 150, So., Bullis
Jose Alvarez-Portillo, 215, Sr., Manassas Park
Leo Badolato, 106, Fr., Paul VI
Abram Bashaw, 175, Sr., Potomac (Va.)
Alex Bellarin, 126, Sr., Laurel
James Blackman, 190, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Ajani Bond, 215, Sr., Gonzaga
Samire Brown, 195, Sr., Northwest
Will Buckler, 165, So., St. Mary’s Ryken
Brady Calderwood, 144, Jr., Herndon
Ivan Carrillo, 182, So., Northwest
Anthony Ciotoli, 106, Fr., Independence
Giorgio Corica, 175, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Nadia Estrada, 145, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Jabea Ewane, 190, So., Watkins Mill
Aloysius Fitzpatrick, 113, So., Model Secondary School for the Deaf
Nate Furgeson, 165, Jr., Landon
Liam Gil-Swiger, 165, Sr., Yorktown
Glean Gonzalez, 190, Sr., Edison
Brianna Holcomb, 130, Sr., Northern (Calvert)
Sam Jordan, 220, Sr., Mt. Hebron
Logan Katz, 106, Fr., Battlefield
Guzzy Kayed, 285, Sr., Potomac (Va.)
Calvin Kraisser, 138, So., Centennial
David LaPrade, 190, Sr., Landon
Benjamin Levy, 120, Jr., Marshall
Quincy Long, 285, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Maxim Loukinov, 285, Sr., Wootton
Nelson Manzoeto, 160, Sr., Montgomery Blair
Jack McDonough, 132, Sr., Gonzaga
Braeden Meeker, 106, So., Gonzaga
Anthony Orlando, 126, Sr., Forest Park
Alex Ouzts, 152, Fr., Jackson-Reed
Vincent Paolucci, 126, Sr., Archbishop Spalding
Tate Purvis, 132, Sr., Bowie
Solomon Randall, 106, Fr., Whitman
Bryson Rios, 113, Sr., Loudoun County
Isaac Sanderson, 215, Sr., Oakton
Bryan Santangelo, 120, Jr., Bullis
Neil Sharma, 106, So., Magruder
Brendan Sholders, 113, So., Westfield
Zemen Sium, 126, Sr., Washington Latin
Tiller Smith, 215, So., Landon
Duncan Stadler, 120, Jr., Jackson-Reed
Tyler Stewart, 215, Sr., Forest Park
Josh Strong, 132, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Alex Szkotnicki, 113, Sr., South River
Nebi Tsarni, 155, Jr., Watkins Mill
Calvin Wiedemer, 126, Sr., Alexandria City
Jordan Williams, 285, Jr., DeMatha
Stone Yuen, 113, So., Einstein