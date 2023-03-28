2022-23 Winter All-Met: Wrestling first team, second team, honorable mention

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2022-23 All-Met team for wrestling:

Wrestler of the Year

Joel Brown, 144 pounds, Sr., Landon

Brown was 32-3 this year for the runaway Interstate Athletic Conference champion. He took third place at National Preps, the best finish for a Landon wrestler at the prestigious meet in the past 22 years. The Army-bound standout was voted most outstanding wrestler several times this season, including after his Maryland Independent Schools championship. His high school career ends with a 145-18 record.

First team

Brady Colbert, 215, Sr., Paul VI

Before heading to Army, he joined the Panthers for his senior year and posted a 43-1 record, earning most outstanding wrestler honors after his Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools titles.

Tristan Corbin, 138, Jr., Robinson

Corbin pinned his opponent in the Virginia Class 6 final to close a 38-6 season for the Rams, who needed all the points they could get to three-peat as state champs.

Clayton Gabrielson, 144, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

The Knights’ co-captain, who will wrestle at Maryland, closed his high school career with a top-five finish at National Preps.

Isaac Hegg, 150, Sr., Oakton

Thirty-seven of the Virginia Class 6 champion’s 45 wins came via pin, including one in nine seconds — the fastest in the state tournament. He closes his career with a 126-15 record, including 98 pins.

Rafael Hipolito, 165, Sr., Independence

A four-time jujitsu world champion who took up wrestling at the start of his sophomore year, the Virginia Tech signee won two Virginia Class 5 titles, placed third at Beast of the East and boasted a 45-2 record as a senior.

Connor Huff, 152, Sr., North Point

The Maryland 4A/3A champion ended his Eagles career with a 43-0 record.

Gerard Johnson, 190, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Johnson posted a 29-3 record for the Knights, collecting a Maryland Independent Schools title.

Ruben Karapetyan, 190, Sr., St. John’s

The most outstanding wrestler at the D.C. Independent Schools championships, the senior finished 46-5 and earned titles at several meets, including Battle at the Bridge.

Ellis Kirsch, 106, So., Bullis

The Bulldogs lightweight amassed a 44-2 record en route to a fifth-place finish at National Preps.

Robert Kucharczk, 175, So., Robinson

The sophomore, who placed fifth at Beast of the East, pinned his opponent in the Virginia Class 6 final to lift the Rams to the team title.

Owen Lebkisher, 157, Sr., Marshall

Lebkisher wrapped up a 33-5 senior year as the Statesmen’s first individual state champion since 1970.

Drew Montgomery, 113, So., Northern (Calvert)

A captain as a sophomore, Montgomery followed his 44-1 freshman season — his loss came in the 4A/3A final — with a perfect 43-0 record, including 32 pins and five technical falls.

Jace Munoz, 120, Sr., Sherwood

Munoz wrapped up his high school career with a 46-0 record and the Maryland 4A/3A title.

Mekhi Neal, 150, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

The two-time Maryland Independent Schools champion reached the finals at Beast of the East and National Preps.

Luke Roberts, 144, Sr., Loudoun County

The Virginia-bound standout, a four-time Dulles District champion, posted a 27-0 record in his senior year.

Coach of the Year

John Klessinger, South River

The Seahawks’ skipper since 2000-01, Klessinger entered this winter with more uncertainty than in previous years, having graduated nine seniors from last year’s Maryland 4A championship team. With just four seniors on his roster, including a previously home-schooled national champion in Alex Szkotnicki, South River drew the No. 3 seed in the 4A dual-meet bracket. It knocked off top-seeded Broadneck by more than 40 points in the 4A East region final before topping Urbana to repeat as state champion.

Second team

Mason Buckler, 157, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Cash Colbert, 190, Fr., Paul VI

Liam DeBaugh, 160, Sr., Broadneck

Sam Ditmars, 145, Sr., South River

James Hanley, 113, Jr., Landon

Ezekiel Keel, 113, So., Chantilly

Cooper Lockhart, 157, Sr., Battlefield

Dylan McCullough, 170, Sr., River Hill

Keegan McMahon, 132, Sr., Paul VI

Lorenzo Pellot-Vazquez, 190, Sr., Fairfax

Robert Rerras, 138, Sr., Westfield

Aidan Rivenburg, 145, Sr., North Point

Caden Smith, 106, Jr., Robinson

Nick Ta, 132, Sr., Westfield

Ben Weader, 144, So., Chantilly

Austin Wood, 106, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Honorable mention

Sepanta Ahanj-Elias, 150, So., Bullis

Jose Alvarez-Portillo, 215, Sr., Manassas Park

Leo Badolato, 106, Fr., Paul VI

Abram Bashaw, 175, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Alex Bellarin, 126, Sr., Laurel

James Blackman, 190, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Ajani Bond, 215, Sr., Gonzaga

Samire Brown, 195, Sr., Northwest

Will Buckler, 165, So., St. Mary’s Ryken

Brady Calderwood, 144, Jr., Herndon

Ivan Carrillo, 182, So., Northwest

Anthony Ciotoli, 106, Fr., Independence

Giorgio Corica, 175, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Nadia Estrada, 145, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Jabea Ewane, 190, So., Watkins Mill

Aloysius Fitzpatrick, 113, So., Model Secondary School for the Deaf

Nate Furgeson, 165, Jr., Landon

Liam Gil-Swiger, 165, Sr., Yorktown

Glean Gonzalez, 190, Sr., Edison

Brianna Holcomb, 130, Sr., Northern (Calvert)

Sam Jordan, 220, Sr., Mt. Hebron

Logan Katz, 106, Fr., Battlefield

Guzzy Kayed, 285, Sr., Potomac (Va.)

Calvin Kraisser, 138, So., Centennial

David LaPrade, 190, Sr., Landon

Benjamin Levy, 120, Jr., Marshall

Quincy Long, 285, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Maxim Loukinov, 285, Sr., Wootton

Nelson Manzoeto, 160, Sr., Montgomery Blair

Jack McDonough, 132, Sr., Gonzaga

Braeden Meeker, 106, So., Gonzaga

Anthony Orlando, 126, Sr., Forest Park

Alex Ouzts, 152, Fr., Jackson-Reed

Vincent Paolucci, 126, Sr., Archbishop Spalding

Tate Purvis, 132, Sr., Bowie

Solomon Randall, 106, Fr., Whitman

Bryson Rios, 113, Sr., Loudoun County

Isaac Sanderson, 215, Sr., Oakton

Bryan Santangelo, 120, Jr., Bullis

Neil Sharma, 106, So., Magruder

Brendan Sholders, 113, So., Westfield

Zemen Sium, 126, Sr., Washington Latin

Tiller Smith, 215, So., Landon

Duncan Stadler, 120, Jr., Jackson-Reed

Tyler Stewart, 215, Sr., Forest Park

Josh Strong, 132, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Alex Szkotnicki, 113, Sr., South River

Nebi Tsarni, 155, Jr., Watkins Mill

Calvin Wiedemer, 126, Sr., Alexandria City

Jordan Williams, 285, Jr., DeMatha

Stone Yuen, 113, So., Einstein

