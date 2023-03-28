Bradley Beal under police investigation in Orlando after fan incident

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bradley Beal is under investigation by the Orlando Police Department for alleged battery, according to a police report obtained by The Washington Post, in the wake of a postgame altercation with a fan who claimed to have lost a bet. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Washington Wizards lost to the Magic, 122-112, at Orlando’s Amway Center on March 21. While Beal was walking back to the locker room after the game, a fan said to Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f---,” according to details of the encounter, which was first reported by TMZ.

Beal and the fan spoke back and forth, and according to details reported in ESPN, Beal approached a friend of the fan who had heckled him, swatted his hand toward him, knocked the man’s hat off and made contact with the left side of the man’s head.

The man was heard apologizing after Beal said he takes his job seriously in video footage of the incident reviewed by police.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won’t have further comment until we’ve gathered more information,” the Wizards said in a statement.

