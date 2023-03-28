Josh Harris’s group submits a formal bid to buy the Commanders

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — A group led by Josh Harris has submitted a formal bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder, according to a person with direct knowledge of the sale process. Harris’s bidding group includes Potomac, Md., billionaire businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Rales and NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson as investors. The group was known to have been involved in the bidding, and the process has reached the point at which the Harris group has made its bid formal.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether other prospective buyers have submitted formal bids. NFL team owners were finishing the three-day annual league meeting Tuesday at a resort in Phoenix. Tanya Snyder, Daniel Snyder’s wife and the team’s co-CEO, represented the Commanders at the meeting, along with team president Jason Wright, Coach Ron Rivera and others.

The details of Harris’s formal bid could not be immediately confirmed. Daniel Snyder is thought to be seeking at least $6 billion for the team, people connected to the sale process have said. ESPN reported that Harris’s group submitted a $6 billion bid.

Harris is the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. He grew up in Chevy Chase and attended the Field School in Northwest Washington. Harris was the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and is a general partner of the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace Football Club. He is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and has an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Harris tried but failed to buy the Denver Broncos last year from the Pat Bowlen Trust. A group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion, the record sale price for an NFL franchise. Forbes estimated the value of the Commanders last year at $5.6 billion.

The addition of Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, positioned the Harris group as an attractive alternative for Snyder if he did not want to sell the team to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Rales has deep local ties, and Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.6 billion.

The Commanders declined to comment Tuesday through a spokesperson.

Other potential buyers of the team include Bezos, who owns The Washington Post; Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets; and Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive Steve Apostolopoulos.

At least three-fourths of the owners leaguewide would have to approve a sale. The owners on the NFL finance committee, which would vet any deal on a sale, met Sunday in Phoenix.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday he’s hopeful that Daniel Snyder will sell the Commanders on terms that are “normal and acceptable,” without unusual demands for legal indemnification, so that the other owners leaguewide do not need to revisit consideration of voting to remove Snyder from the NFL.

Irsay left open the possibility of the process continuing into the fall but said the owners could have clarity by their next scheduled meeting in May in Minneapolis.

“I think May is pretty close to now,” Irsay said. “And these things take a little time. But I think certainly a lot more could be known by May. And you hope … [in] a couple months that there’s some real progress and you know a lot more. But I think right now it’s hard to know exactly how close we could be in May with being presented with a buyer and a sale.”

In the case of the Broncos sale, the deal was struck in June, and the owners ratified it in August.

“I think once the league office brings it to us, they’ve done all the security background checks,” Irsay said Monday. “They’ve done everything. You have an idea who it is. And so I think once it’s brought to [a] vote, it’s not going to take too long to deal with that aspect. … But I think it takes them definitely a few weeks, if not a month or so, to do their work. And then once it’s presented to us, I think it happens pretty quickly because it comes usually with recommendations or what the problem is for us to discuss. So I don’t know if that can happen by May. But it’s possible, hopefully.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday he believes “something is close to happening” on the sale of the Commanders but quickly added: “I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Snyder was preventing Bezos, estimated by Forbes as the world’s third-wealthiest person, from moving forward in the bidding, a person familiar with the sale process said last month, citing Snyder’s displeasure with The Post’s coverage of him. It has not been clear whether that represented a negotiating tactic. Bezos has been working with a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to evaluate a prospective bid.

The sale deliberations are occurring while attorney Mary Jo White conducts the NFL’s second investigation of Snyder and the team. Snyder has declined thus far to be interviewed by White, according to three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings. White is expected to make at least one more attempt to interview him.

Irsay said in October that he and fellow owners should give serious consideration to voting to remove Snyder from ownership. Such a move would require the approval of at least three-quarters of the owners.

The Commanders announced in November that the Snyders had hired Bank of America to consider potential transactions for the team.

Maske and Jhabvala reported from Phoenix. Clarke reported from Washington.

