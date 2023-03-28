In a roster surprise, Julie Ertz returns to USWNT for friendlies ahead of World Cup

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For each training camp the past year, Vlatko Andonovski has made selections to the U.S. women’s national soccer team from a pool of about 30 players. Some have been unavailable because of injuries and others left off for competitive reasons, but there have not been a lot of surprises. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the World Cup less than four months away, Andonovski on Tuesday revealed a major stunner: Julie Ertz, a key figure in the 2015 and ’19 championship campaigns, is back in the picture after being inactive for more than 18 months.

Ertz was on maternity leave throughout 2022.

She was among 26 players named to the roster for friendlies against Ireland on April 8 in Austin and April 11 in St. Louis. They are the final tests before Andonovski selects his 23-woman squad for the World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand July 20-Aug. 20.

Ertz, who turns 31 April 6, has not played for the top-ranked United States since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She hasn’t appeared in an NWSL match in almost two years either. By not signing with any club this past winter, she seemed to have lost any hope of making the World Cup squad.

Her inclusion on the U.S. roster Tuesday, however, suggests she is preparing to sign soon and use league competition to improve her fitness and form. Andonovski will evaluate not just the Ireland friendlies but NWSL matches before making his World Cup choices in June.

Despite her long absence, Ertz, who is married to Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, will arrive at camp next week as the sixth-most experienced player on the squad with 116 appearances and 20 goals. She was a starting center back on the 2015 team that won the World Cup in Canada and transitioned into a hard-nosed defensive midfielder on the 2019 squad in France. In the two tournaments combined, Ertz started 13 of 14 matches.

Andonovski also invited back defender Casey Krueger, who has also resumed her career after returning from maternity leave. She last played for the United States in fall 2021.

Star forward Sophia Smith, two-time World Cup defender Kelley O’Hara and defender Tierna Davidson return from injury.

Left out — but still very much in the running for a World Cup ticket — was forward Megan Rapinoe (calf injury). Forward Catarina Macario, one of the world’s top young players, continues to recover from an ACL injury and was not chosen. She, too, will remain under consideration.

“It’s exciting to get the group back together and we’re getting closer to how we want to look this summer,” Andonovski said in a statement. “Getting these players back in camp — all who know the environment very well — is just going to make it more competitive and turn the intensity up a notch.”

He added: “I know there is a lot of pressure on the players as the competition for World Cup spots increases, but that’s not something we shy away from. We talk about it, and we embrace it, as we all know these players make each other better.”

Four Washington Spirit players were selected: midfielders Andi Sullivan and Ashley Sanchez and forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch.

Both upcoming matches against Ireland, a first-time World Cup participant, are almost sold out. The U.S. team will play a send-off match, expected to be on the West Coast, in early July before setting up training camp in Auckland, New Zealand. The Group E opener is July 22 against Vietnam.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Emily Fox (North Carolina), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (free agent), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyonnais), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington).

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington), Alex Morgan (San Diego), Trinity Rodman (Washington), Sophia Smith (Portland), Mallory Swanson (Chicago), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

