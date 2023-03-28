The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Nationals face the Yankees in exhibition game as Opening Day looms

The Nationals will face the Braves on Opening Day on Thursday. Maybe the weather will be better than this. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)
The Washington Nationals are set to meet the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Nationals Park for their final exhibition ahead of Opening Day. The Nationals will start the season with a young squad as Washington focuses on player development amid a franchise-wise rebuild. Left-hander Patrick Corbin is Washington’s Opening Day starter, while the Atlanta Braves will turn to Max Fried as the season begins Thursday. But first: Tuesday’s exhibition against the Yankees. Follow along for live updates.

What to know

  • First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. This afternoon’s game will air on MASN.
  • This live file is a test run for our game coverage this season. Feel free to leave your thoughts/questions/feedback in the comments, or find us on Twitter. Also works.
  • Headed to the park on Opening Day? Here’s all the new stuff. Keep us posted on the condiment stations.
Live contributors
JesseDougherty
AndrewGolden

