Live updates Nationals face the Yankees in exhibition game as Opening Day looms

The Washington Nationals are set to meet the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Nationals Park for their final exhibition ahead of Opening Day. The Nationals will start the season with a young squad as Washington focuses on player development amid a franchise-wise rebuild. Left-hander Patrick Corbin is Washington’s Opening Day starter, while the Atlanta Braves will turn to Max Fried as the season begins Thursday. But first: Tuesday’s exhibition against the Yankees. Follow along for live updates.
What to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. This afternoon’s game will air on MASN.
Headed to the park on Opening Day? Here’s all the new stuff. Keep us posted on the condiment stations.
1/3
Live contributors End of carousel
4 min ago
4 min ago
15 min ago
15 min ago
21 min ago
21 min ago
39 min ago
39 min ago
40 min ago
40 min ago