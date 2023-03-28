Live updates Nationals face the Yankees in exhibition game as Opening Day looms

The Washington Nationals are set to meet the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Nationals Park for their final exhibition ahead of Opening Day. The Nationals will start the season with a young squad as Washington focuses on player development amid a franchise-wise rebuild. Left-hander Patrick Corbin is Washington’s Opening Day starter, while the Atlanta Braves will turn to Max Fried as the season begins Thursday. But first: Tuesday’s exhibition against the Yankees. Follow along for live updates.