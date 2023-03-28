What questions do you have about the Nats and Opening Day? Ask The Post.

Gift Article Share

If you can’t have hope on Opening Day, then when can you have it? (Internalize that, Washington Nationals fans.) Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s time! Baseball’s Opening Day is Thursday. The Nationals host the New York Yankees on Tuesday for their final spring tuneup before welcoming the Atlanta Braves for Thursday’s opener. What better time to take your Nats questions?

I’ve asked our Nationals beat writer Jesse Dougherty to join me and add insight on the season to come. We’ll get to answering questions at 1 p.m. Tuesday — when we’ll be live at Nationals Park — but please, please, please get those questions in early below.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

