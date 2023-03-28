This time around, the Wizards bully the Celtics for an uplifting win

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards don’t have to say their intentions for the rest of the season out loud. That three starters missed Tuesday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics — two days after three starters missed a loss at the Toronto Raptors — says enough about their level of concern for winning as the season winds down. The 11th-place Wizards entered Tuesday’s matchup three games out of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and arguably had greater incentive to protect their lottery position than to push for the postseason.

But big, brash Boston has bullied Washington in their previous four meetings. Given a sliver of hope, who could dare tell Deni Avdija, Kristaps Porzingis and Monte Morris that the logical thing to do was to lose?

The Wizards trounced the mighty Celtics, 130-111, at Capital One Arena as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. rolled with a gaggle of young players hungry to earn responsibility, future free agents yearning to prove their worth and veterans eager for the fight. All of them, for the first time in a while, looked to be guys who just love to hoop.

Advertisement

Without Bradley Beal (knee soreness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) and Daniel Gafford (foot soreness), Washington led nearly all night, which kept quiet — relatively — the significant number of green-clad Boston fans populating the stands. It was the Wizards’ first victory over the Celtics since Oct. 30, 2021.

The win didn’t mean much as far as the East race goes. Boston (52-24) is comfortably in second place and has clinched a playoff spot; Washington (34-42) remains in 11th, trailing the Chicago Bulls by 2½ games. One victory does nothing to salvage what has been, with six games remaining, a disappointing season for the Wizards. But it was quite the boost for what had been a quiet locker room and a disengaged home crowd of late.

The Celtics started the night getting to their spots with ease and generally playing well on offense — except for the fact that they couldn’t make a shot. As Boston kept missing, the Wizards grew bolder — Avdija hit a three-pointer over Marcus Smart to push their lead to five with 6:26 left in the second quarter before trash-talking him up and down the court. When Morris hit a fierce driving layup two possessions later and then a three in succession, he roared in front of Washington’s bench.

Advertisement

Corey Kispert’s three-pointer made it a 10-point game after that, and the Wizards found their groove.

Everyone got in on the action as Washington closed the first half shooting 58.3 percent and had 36 points in the paint. The Wizards kept it up in the second as the Celtics struggled to close out shooters coming out of double teams and Porzingis dined out on mismatch after mismatch.

The Latvian big man had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Avdija had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Morris rounded things out with 19 points and nine assists. Kispert extended his solid stretch with 15 points including a trio of three-pointers. The Wizards shot 54.5 percent from the floor and made 13 three-pointers.

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ win:

Morris soars

After he sat out Sunday with groin soreness, Morris posted his highest-scoring game since Dec. 14. In that stretch, the point guard dealt with injuries, including back pain so severe that it required epidural injections.

Wizards guards flourished off the bench as well: Johnny Davis had seven points and eight rebounds, and Kendrick Nunn had 12 points, including two three-pointers.

GiftOutline Gift Article