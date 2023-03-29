Billie Jean King nominated for Congressional Gold Medal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It has been a half century since Billie Jean King ushered in an era of change with a flurry of “firsts” in 1973 — founding the Women’s Tennis Association, defeating Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes exhibition, and successfully lobbying for equal prize money at the U.S. Open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the run-up to this year’s tournament, the U.S. Open is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its pioneering stance on equal prize money and King’s role as the force behind it.

Meantime, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have launched an effort to award King their highest honor, the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of a lifetime advocating for equal rights in sports and society.

Assuming the bill, which was introduced this week by Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), passes with sufficient bipartisan support in the House and Senate, King would become the first female athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal for individual achievement since it was first awarded nearly two and half centuries ago, presented by the Continental Congress in 1776 to George Washington. King was nominated for the honor in 2021, but the bill never made it out of committee.

“This is a women who has truly impacted the lives of so many,” said Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), who joins Fitzpatrick as a co-sponsor of the legislation. “We are still not where we need to be, or want to be [on equity], but we would not be anywhere near where we are today without Billie Jean King.”

As part of the process, King traveled to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers and congressional staff. She brought with her the U.S. Open women’s singles trophy, which she won four times (1967, 1971, 1972, 1974) for others to hold, posed for photographs, fielded questions and, as she has done since childhood, advocated for equity for all.

“I knew at 11 I wanted to be Number One, and I knew at 12 what I was going to do with that, in a general way,” King recalled in an interview during a break between her meetings. “I was at a tournament at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, and I noticed everyone had white shoes, wore white clothes, played with white balls, and everybody who played was White. I asked the question, ‘Where is everybody else?’ So, I made a promise to myself that I would fight for equality the rest of my life and that tennis would be my platform, although I didn’t know the word ‘platform.’ But I visualized it that way.”

A student of history, King, 79, is well versed in past recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal, which was initially awarded to military leaders and later expanded to include inventors such as the Thomas Edison and the Wright Brothers; pioneers of medicine and science such as Jonas Salk and Robert Goddard; world leaders and humanitarians such as Elie Wiesel, Nelson Mandela and Mother Teresa; artists such as Robert Frost and Marian Anderson; and athletes such as Roberto Clemente, Jesse Owens and Arnold Palmer.

The men and women of the 1980 U.S. Summer Olympic team that forfeited the Moscow Games due to the U.S. boycott in protest of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan were also awarded Congressional Gold Medals.

“It’s another glass ceiling to be broken.” said Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Tennis Association’s chief executive and U.S. Open’s tournament director, who accompanied King in her visit to Washington. “If there is going to be a first female athlete, we believe that Billie should be the first, particularly as we are celebrating 50 years of equal prize money. She was the driving force behind making that happen.”

For her life’s work as a “change agent,” Barack Obama awarded King the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Regarding the prospect of a Congressional Gold Medal, King said she was humbled by the achievements of past recipients and grateful for the many mentors and allies, men and women alike, who helped her achieve throughout her life.

But she said she viewed the true value of such honors not as highlights of a trophy collection but as agents of change themselves — symbols of what is possible for all boys and girls. And her mind was already at work on how she might use a Congressional Gold Medal to inspire others.

“If it helps people, I’m happy,” King said. “I think it goes way beyond our sport.”

