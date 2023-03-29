Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested after allegedly throwing brick at ESPN

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dennis John “D.J.” Hernandez, the brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez, was arrested last week after allegedly throwing a brick onto the Bristol, Conn., campus of ESPN. The 36-year-old Hernandez was also arrested on the same day in another part of Connecticut for driving-related offenses. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The brick thrown at ESPN was allegedly accompanied by a note taking the network and other media platforms to task for what Hernandez said was the effect they have “on all family members.”

Aaron Hernandez, Dennis’s younger brother by approximately 3½ years, hanged himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence in a Massachusetts prison. A former tight end for the New England Patriots, he was found guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Dennis Hernandez, who spoke in a 2020 Netflix docuseries about his brother and their experiences growing up in Bristol, was the subject of a well-being check called in to police last week by an anonymous complainant. Per an incident report from the Bristol Police Department, the complainant told an officer that Hernandez “made concerning statements about wanting to destroy property at the State Capital and at ESPN.”

When the officer went to ESPN’s headquarters, he was told that someone had just thrown something onto the campus, causing network security staffers to shut down that area for approximately 30 minutes. The officer said he found a white plastic bag with a brick inside it and a note that read: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez.”

Hernandez subsequently admitted to police that he had been to ESPN that day, per the report, but he did not wish to speak about what happened. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of the peace in the second degree, for which he has an April 6 court date. Per the report, which lists Hernandez with a Bristol address, he was also advised that he was no longer allowed at any ESPN campus, and that if he went to one he could be arrested for trespassing.

After being arrested in Bristol, Hernandez was turned over to police in Cheshire, Conn., who charged him with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other vehicular offenses. In an episode earlier in the afternoon when the incident at ESPN was said to have occurred, Hernandez was alleged to have sped past and away from officers from Cheshire and the nearby town of Southington.

In an arrest warrant (via CT Insider), police said a check of the license plate of the speeding vehicle showed it was registered to Hernandez, who was listed with a Florida address. When police saw his mother noted as an emergency contact, they interviewed her and were told, per the warrant, that she believed Hernandez “needed to be mentally evaluated at a hospital.”

Cheshire police said that, after they took him into custody, Hernandez told them he had been “driving all over the state of Connecticut today trying to get arrested because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Hernandez was a quarterback-turned-wide receiver and a team captain at the University of Connecticut, where he played from 2005 to 2008. He subsequently had stints as a high school football coach and an assistant at the University of Iowa, as well as jobs outside of the sport.

