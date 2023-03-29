Indonesia removed as U-20 World Cup host after protests over Israel

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FIFA on Wednesday removed Indonesia as host of this year’s Under-20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin in May. FIFA in a statement cited “current circumstances” for its decision and said a new host will be named “as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged.”

FIFA’s decision comes a week after an Indonesian official called for a ban on the Israeli national team playing in his province and protests in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta against Israel’s participation in the tournament.

FIFA did not cite specific reasons behind its decision to relocate the event, but said potential sanctions against Erick Thohir, the president of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) may be decided at a later date.

Indonesia was set to host the men’s U-20 tournament from May 20 to June 11 across six Indonesian cities, including Gianyar, in Bali. The Indonesian province was scheduled to host the official draw for group assignments Friday, but FIFA canceled the event after the island’s governor, Wayan Koster, last week called for a ban on the Israeli team playing there because of Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Also last week, more than 100 demonstrators from conservative Islamic groups marched in Jakarta to protest Israel’s participation in the competition, waving white flags bearing the Islamic declaration of faith alongside Indonesian and Palestinian flags. Other groups and officials in the majority-Muslim country also called for Israeli players to be denied a place in the tournament, according to the Associated Press.

“Israel’s long history of oppression against the Palestinian people motivates us to strongly reject Israel’s presence in any form in Indonesia,” protester Nur Aida told AP.

Israel and Indonesia do not have formal diplomatic relations, but political tensions have impacted both countries on the pitch over the years. Three majority-Muslim countries withdrew from 1958 World Cup qualifying contests against Israel, with Indonesia dropping out after FIFA refused its request to play the game at a neutral site to avoid political unrest. Israel withdrew from the 1962 Asian Games after host Indonesia refused to issue entry visas to Israeli and Taiwanese teams.

Israel qualified for its first U-20 World Cup last summer after reaching the semifinals of the Under-19 European Championship. It lost to England in the final.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday underscored Indonesia’s support for the Palestinian territories, but said his country had objected to Israel’s participation and agreed to host the competition before it qualified.

“I hereby guarantee Israel’s participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy position toward Palestine, because our support for Palestine is always strong and sturdy,” he said, before adding that people should “not mix matters of sports and politics.”

