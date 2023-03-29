Georgia Tech football coach makes emotional plea after Nashville shooting

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a news conference Wednesday following a spring practice, Georgia Tech head football coach Brent Key offered highly emotional comments that were spurred by Monday’s school shooting in Nashville. Noting that he and his wife were the parents of a young daughter, Key implored people to “do something.” He was not specific about what he thought should be done, and he emphasized at the outset of his remarks that he did not want to “make any political statements.”

“But something has to change,” Key said. “I have a chance to stand up here and be in front of a camera, and if one person hears me say that, and agrees and does something to help force a change and something to happen, and a thousand other people say something negative about it, I don’t care. Because it worked.

“And if this one thing I say helps somebody else have the guts to stand up and say something, then maybe somebody will have the guts to stand up and do something. Then maybe something will happen.”

The 44-year-old Key, who played at Georgia Tech after growing up in Alabama, is embarking on his first full season as a head coach. He was in his fourth year as an assistant coach when he took the reins of the program on an interim basis in October as the replacement for Geoff Collins, who was fired following a 1-3 start that gave him a 10-28 record overall. Key was promoted to permanent coach in late November after helping the Yellow Jackets go 4-4 to end the 2022 campaign.

Key said that he informed school officials Monday of his desire to share with the public his thoughts and feelings on the shooting. The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, killed three nine-year-old children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school before being shot and killed by police.

Key said Wednesday that his four-year-old daughter “was at a school play when that happened.” He added that his wife “cried four or five times” that day.

Moments later, the burly former offensive lineman broke into tears.

“It is the most heartbreaking thing in the world, to think about your daughter,” Key said haltingly, “going to school, where she is supposed to be safe and protected. It’s [expletive], man. It is.”

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key on the Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/MQZrhAhrpP — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) March 29, 2023

A spokesman for the Yellow Jackets said via email Wednesday evening that the athletics department had no comment on Key’s remarks.

Shortly after Key’s news conference, a Georgia Tech associate athletic director in charge of communications and public relations shared video of it on Twitter and wrote that he was “proud to work with [Key] and call him a friend.”

“I’ve never made a political social media post in my life, and I’m 100% comfortable posting this,” associate AD Mike Flynn tweeted. “It’s not political. I’m posting it because my wife is a teacher. And because we have 2 school-aged kids.”

“I don’t care who tweets at me, or says something,” Key told reporters. “I really don’t. Maybe that will pick up some steam.”

According to a Washington Post database, the tragedy in Nashville was the 376th school shooting since one unfolded in 1999 at Colorado’s Columbine High School. There have already been 27 school shootings this year, after the 46 in 2022 marked the most since at least 1999.

In the wake of the Nashville shooting, President Biden said Tuesday he had exhausted his office’s means of increasing gun-control measures and could do no more “except plead with Congress to act.” Democratic Party leaders have said they are reluctant to introduce legislation addressing guns without support from an appreciable number of Republican lawmakers.

“I would say we’ve gone about as far as we can go,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.) said Monday of possible congressional action on gun-related measures Biden has pushed, such as expanded background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

“As long as people sit there and bicker and argue, more and more kids are going to die, because it hasn’t changed,” Key, who noted that his mother was a third-grade schoolteacher, said Wednesday. “So something has got to change. Everybody, please, do something.”

The coach, who went on to discuss player injuries and other team-related matters at the news conference, said he wanted to start by speaking out on school shootings because the issue was “damn important to me.”

“My mom, my wife and my daughter are the most important things in my life — the most important,” Key said. “I’ll give everything else up for those three.”

