Aces in Queens Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, two dominant right-handers, are joining forces this season with the Mets The New York Mets open their season on Thursday against the Marlins in Miami. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Listen 15 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — About nine years ago, Brad Ausmus, then the rookie manager of the Detroit Tigers, found himself staring down an uncomfortable decision. Max Scherzer was coming off his first Cy Young Award season and had established himself as baseball’s most recent breakout ace. Justin Verlander had started six straight Opening Days, was a six-time all-star and had a Cy Young of his own.

The problem was not that Ausmus might choose the wrong pitcher to help the Tigers win. The problem was that both aces wanted the Opening Day start, as aces tend to do.

“Whoever was not starting would not have been thrilled about it,” said Ausmus, who ultimately selected Verlander for the job. “Max said he thought he earned the start. And he was probably right.”

About nine years later, New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter found himself facing the same unwinnable win-win decision, with Scherzer and Verlander again together in a World Series caliber-rotation. He planned accordingly.

His solution was to structure his spring training pitching schedule around splitting up Scherzer and Verlander: One would funnel to the Mets’ Opening Day matchup Thursday in Miami, and the other would be ready for the Mets’ home opener April 6 against those same Marlins.

Advertisement

But wherever the rotation spat them out, Scherzer and Verlander’s proximity in the clubhouse highlights the fact that they are, by most measures, the most dominant right-handers of what is likely to be looked upon as a transitional era in baseball.

Verlander, who signed in the offseason, leads all active starters with 244 wins; Scherzer is third with 201. Verlander is second among active starters in innings; Scherzer is fourth. Verlander leads all active starters with 3,198 strikeouts; Scherzer is second with 3,193.

In the years since they were last together, Scherzer and Verlander each won the World Series. (Verlander won it twice.) They each won two more Cy Young Awards. Verlander, 40, saw his career threatened by Tommy John surgery in 2020. Scherzer, 38, saw workload catch up with him by October each of the past two seasons. Both now have homes in Jupiter, Fla. — just down Interstate 95 from Port St. Lucie. Both are nearing the end of Hall of Fame careers, though neither seems to think the end is imminent.

Advertisement

They each will make $43.3 million in 2023 — more than anyone else ever has and a number fittingly exact for meticulously competitive aces.

Both dismissed the idea that there would be tension between them. They are a little mellower now, or so they say. They share fist bumps when they pass in the spring training clubhouse. They speak politely, at times almost admiringly, when asked about each other. Their career trajectories have not always moved in sync, but this year they will cross paths again.

This season, Scherzer and Verlander, side by side, will try to fend off baseball mortality. They offer a glimpse of the distinct approaches that allowed two of the steadiest starters of this unsteady era to find themselves on the doorstep of Cooperstown — and maybe another World Series title.

‘They’re obviously different people’

When asked about the differences between Scherzer and Verlander, many started their answers with a chuckle.

Advertisement

“Well, they’re obviously different people,” said Alex Avila, who caught them both with Detroit. “But I think people laugh because they’re just so similar as far as their desire to keep doing well and pitch at the level they are.”

Obsession manifests differently.

One March day, as early-round NCAA basketball tournament games played on the television, Verlander sat on a couch and talked with a handful of pitchers about his use of analytics.

He explained that he couldn’t simply tell them what to do with the data, that it would be easier to show them one-on-one, to walk them through the numbers he looks at and how to use them. He admitted that he hadn’t always leaned on data before he got to Houston, where he started learning what questions to ask and where to find answers.

More than once, one of his teammates would pipe up, exasperated, with a classic data-era concern: What if the numbers say to throw one pitch, but it doesn’t feel like the right one?

“It’s just one tool in your toolbox,” Verlander explained. At one point, he moved to a chair and motioned to the couch, suggesting his teammate lie there, as if in therapy. When one of them suggested he would “listen to it,” Verlander was affronted.

“Think of it this way,” he said to him. “If someone said to you, ‘Hey, I have all the answers to this test,’ you’re not going to say, ‘Okay, I’ll listen to them.’ You’re going to say, ‘Hell yeah, give me that motherf---ing paper.’ ”

Advertisement

If there is an image that sums up Verlander’s approach to pitching, it is that of a 6-foot-5 man crouched over a screen, headphones on, studying footage of himself before and after a start. He is, according to everyone asked to describe him, a dogged perfectionist, obsessed with improving. The difference between chasing perfection and being known as a perfectionist, notorious perfectionist Showalter said, is as simple as catching it.

“[Verlander] gets closer to it,” Showalter said. “We all chase it. But it’s like golf. You try to make every putt and every shot, but they don’t happen.”

After allowing one hit and striking out eight in five scoreless innings during a spring training start March 15, he told reporters that he felt he was sloppy.

“I know too much to let that slide,” he said. “And I think that’s where I sometimes have a hard time relating to people.”

Advertisement

At times early in his career, Verlander earned a reputation for being focused entirely on himself. He admits now that he looked at what he needed to do and worried almost exclusively about that — that being more open to teammates has come with time, not naturally.

“I look back now and see that I was just running the race, trying to be the best that I could possibly be. I didn’t need anybody else to push me. And I didn’t want to. I didn’t want anything else,” Verlander said. “Now, as I’ve gotten older, I think I can still maintain that fire but without the blinders. I can help other guys along the way.”

Pedro Severino was 23 when the Washington Nationals called him up midway through the 2016 season. One August night in Arizona, Manager Dusty Baker told him he would be catching the next day. Severino was elated. He just wanted to play. His locker was next to Scherzer’s.

“Scherzer just started saying, ‘We got this s---; we got s--- tomorrow,’ ” Severino remembered. “And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re pitching tomorrow?’ ”

Severino didn’t sleep a wink. He called his dad, who reminded him that he knew how to call a game, even for Scherzer. He was so nervous that he got to the stadium hours earlier than usual, so he was sitting at his locker when Scherzer arrived. Scherzer threw all of his clothes on the floor, tossed the scouting reports off his chair, hurled pens away. Severino wanted to hide.

Advertisement

“Give me a pitch! Runner at second — give me a pitch!” Scherzer yelled as he imitated pitching from the stretch in the middle of the clubhouse. Severino, who had been working on Scherzer’s complicated signs for weeks, did so.

“Give me another!” Scherzer yelled.

Severino did.

“Good!” Scherzer said. Then the ace went to his locker and sat down quietly. This over-the-top competitiveness mixed with somewhat twisted humor is what Scherzer is known for. He is not obsessed with the quality of each pitch, of getting the perfect shape. He is obsessed with conviction, with knowing what he wants to do and making sure he can do it.

“He doesn’t think too much about anything,” Severino said. “It’s not like, ‘I want this pitch here.’ He says: ‘Okay, you call that? Okay, let’s go.’ Put the signs down; he throws that s---. He doesn’t worry about nothing.”

‘We’re a very different look’

They throw right-handed, feature elite fastballs and have had similarly prolific careers, but Scherzer and Verlander are, in some ways, polar opposites on the mound.

Advertisement

“He [pitches] over the top. We’re a very different look,” Scherzer said. “That’s why I feel like we complement each other so well — that separation.”

Of major leaguers who threw at least 2,000 pitches in 2022, only one threw from a release point as high as Verlander’s 6.97 feet. Scherzer, on the other hand, threw from an average height of 5.57 feet to rank 83rd out of 103 starters.

Fellow right-hander Gerrit Cole said he thinks the difference is more significant to a hitter than it might seem.

“You can throw [Verlander’s fastball] out of my [arm] slot, and it won’t perform the same as it does at his slot,” the New York Yankees ace said. “You can throw a nastier pitch out of a more common slot, and you might have hitters adjusting to that. You’re just not used to bringing your eyes all the way up there. It’s hard to see the top of the baseball as it gets to the plate.

Advertisement

“Whereas Max, on the other hand, [has] a really low release point, so it’s really hard to see the bottom of the ball from Max. Two different ways to whiff guys — one that never comes down, one that never stops going up.”

Verlander did not always throw from such an unusual position. His mechanics weren’t the main issue when he was an elite prospect coming out of Old Dominion University in the 2004 draft. The question was his consistency: Could he throw strikes repeatedly? If he could, well ... a Baseball America scouting report at the time floated Nolan Ryan as a potential comparison. The Tigers made Verlander the second pick; he was the first pitcher drafted.

More than a decade later — during the 2017 season in which he was traded from Detroit to Houston, a season that he called “not such a great year” even though he finished with a 3.36 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 206 innings — he noticed his arm wasn’t accelerating the way he wanted after his foot planted. He found he was flat, underneath the ball.

“Ironically,” he said, “kind of the way Max throws.”

He felt his pitches weren’t as deceptive as they could be. One of his adjustments was to start trying to get on top.

“Changing that mind-set just started to create a little bit of a climb,” he explained. “It just kind of ended up where it did.”

What followed, he said, was that his pitches started taking on more effective shapes. His slider — the pitch around which Scherzer’s arsenal had always centered but Verlander’s had not — seemed to be harder for hitters to see. Verlander hardly ever threw a slider in his early years. When he won the American League Cy Young Award in 2022, he was throwing it nearly 30 percent of the time.

Scherzer’s release point also has been a work in progress. He said it changes from year to year, though its trajectory has not changed as dramatically as Verlander’s. His mechanics have been a more fraught discussion, one that left scouts wondering whether they could trust him to stay healthy when they saw him pitch at the University of Missouri. The Arizona Diamondbacks chose him 11th in the 2006 draft; he was the eighth pitcher taken, behind Clayton Kershaw and Tim Lincecum.

Scherzer said he, like Verlander, never set out to establish his low release point. But because of a similar obsession with tinkering, his release point moved a bit here and there. He said he often honed his mechanics to optimize pitch shapes, even before that was a baseball buzzword, and changes in the effectiveness of his repertoire sometimes followed.

“It’s just understanding — that’s something I’ve really learned in the last five years,” he said. “When you’re in different spots, what’s the advantage? What are you giving up? As I’ve made changes, what plays up and what doesn’t? That’s where the homework comes in.”

‘You can’t answer everything’

When Verlander blew out his elbow in 2020 and had Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2021 season, he wondered whether he would pitch again. But he mostly wondered what had gone wrong.

“He has to have an answer. He tries to come up with an answer and come up with some certainty for everything he gets curious about,” said Cole, a former Astros teammate. “You can’t answer everything, and sometimes that doesn’t give you closure. Sometimes you trick yourself into doing something and moving on.”

Verlander admitted that, as he rebuilt his mechanics and tried to get back to full strength, he wondered at times whether he knew what he was doing, whether the same things that had always worked would again.

“I went down this path of unwinding a bunch of compensations in my body that had crept in over years and years that I didn’t know about until it was too late,” Verlander said. “There were moments during my rehab where I was like: ‘Am I going too far? Can I pitch like this? Are those compensations there for a reason? Will my body be able to handle this?’ ”

Verlander, of course, won the AL Cy Young in his first season back. But he admits that sometimes the only answer he can find these days is trusting what feels right. After all these years, he should know.

Scherzer, too, said he is trying to learn to let go, to realize that not every question has a clear answer. It isn’t going that well.

When asked about the injuries that forced him to scratch himself from Game 6 of the 2021 National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers or the oblique trouble that left him somewhat compromised down the stretch with the Mets last season, Scherzer reverts to the analytical.

He said he has looked at every injury and considered whether he could have seen it coming, whether he could have pitched through it or prepared differently. He came to the conclusion that he could have prevented just one injury — his first oblique issue with the Mets last year. He said he felt something, didn’t tell the trainers and tried to pitch through it.

“I got my wake-up call,” he said.

Now he believes he better understands what to look for, better knows where the line is — though he thought he knew all that before, of course. Scherzer has made a Hall of Fame career of believing he can think his way out of any problem. Verlander, Cole said, believes there is no problem he is not skilled enough to fix.

“It’s like Michael Jordan talking about being frustrated with people saying, ‘Oh, you’re so talented,’ ” Cole said. “It’s like, ‘No, I worked to maintain that.’ I think Justin does the same thing.”

Verlander admitted that work is motivated largely by the limits he sees — or more accurately, does not see — on what he should be able to do. Good enough for someone else is not good enough for him. He has learned too much and seen too much to settle for less.

Scherzer always says he is most motivated by winning. The way he sees it, he can best help his team win by being healthy enough to pitch every time it’s his turn, by making sure his mechanics are as close to fine-tuned as they can be from one start to the next, by knowing a plan for opposing lineups several times over. At times, that competitiveness convinces him to give his all instead of his best, which can mean leaving a pitch up in the strike zone when a fresh reliever might have avoided doing that.

“Without question, Verlander is a perfectionist,” Ausmus said. “He vacillates between wanting to be perfect and wanting to win. Max is more just wanting to win.”

Nine years after Ausmus chose Verlander for the Tigers’ Opening Day start, Scherzer will get his chance to prove his point. Showalter has him lined up to start against NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins on Thursday. Verlander, the newer Met, will wait for next week’s home opener. But that was no surprise to either. The start they care much more about could come in October, when Showalter must decide who gets Game 1.

GiftOutline Gift Article