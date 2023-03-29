NFL owners remain divided on Thursday night flex scheduling

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But the meeting perhaps was more notable for measures that the owners did not ratify: proposals to make roughing the passer reviewable by instant replay, to enact a fourth-and-20 alternative to the onside kick and to allow a team to designate an emergency third quarterback on game days.

The owners were divided on flexible scheduling for the Thursday night package carried by Amazon Prime. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) They approved a measure allowing a team to be scheduled for as many as two short-week Thursday night games in a season. But they stopped shy of ratifying the same sort of flexible-scheduling provision for Thursday night games that is permitted for Sunday night games on NBC and, beginning during the 2023 season, for Monday night games on ESPN. That allows the league to swap an unattractive late-season matchup for a more appealing pairing.

Thursday night flexible scheduling would be more disruptive to teams and fans. New York Giants co-owner John Mara cited consideration for the interests of fans while criticizing the proposal sharply following Tuesday’s meeting.

“To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive,” Mara said. “And I am adamantly opposed to it. Fortunately it didn’t get enough votes today. But they’ll probably revisit it in May.”

Owners could indeed reconsider the measure during their May meeting in Minneapolis.

“There isn’t anybody in that room — anybody in any of our organizations — who don’t put our fans first,” Goodell said. “That’s really important. Obviously, providing the best matchups for our fans is part of what we do.”

The owners’ compensation committee could apply the finishing touches to Goodell’s pending contract extension by the May meeting. The committee provided a report to the owners during this meeting on those negotiations.

“It’s moving along well,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we have an agreement hopefully by the May meeting. Roger feels good about the progress being made and positive. I think the committee feels good about it. I think the ownership feels good about it. We obviously have given the authority to the committee to pursue it. And that’s based on the judgment of the ownership that Roger is worthy of another extension. And we’ll continue to support it.”

The NFL was pleased with the results of last summer’s mandate for offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends to wear Guardian Caps on their helmets during practices for a portion of the preseason as a safety measure. The new requirements also will apply to running backs, and the practice-field use of the caps will include the entirety of the preseason and any contact practices during the regular season.

In addition, owners approved a proposal by the Philadelphia Eagles to allow the use of zero as a jersey number.

McKay said there was significant support among the owners for a proposal by the Detroit Lions to allow a team to have an inactive third quarterback on game days who would be eligible to play if the other two quarterbacks are injured. That comes after the San Francisco 49ers were left without a healthy quarterback during their lopsided defeat at Philadelphia in the NFC title game. The owners could revisit the measure in May, McKay said.

The owners will vote in May, McKay said, on the competition committee’s proposal to spot the ball at the 25-yard line if a team makes a fair catch inside the 25 on a kickoff. The committee’s proposal to spot the ball at the 25-yard line on a touchback on a punt was not approved at this meeting, either, and might not be reconsidered that soon, according to McKay.

The owners did not ratify the Los Angeles Rams’ proposal to make roughing the passer reviewable by replay, the Eagles’ proposal to allow a team to try to retain possession of the ball by converting a fourth-and-20 play rather than by attempting an onside kick, the Los Angeles Chargers’ proposal by which a wild-card playoff team could be seeded ahead of a division winner with a losing record or the Eagles’ proposal to require stadium game clocks to display the time in tenths of a second during the final 30 seconds of each half.

