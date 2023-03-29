Padres coach Matt Williams to undergo treatment for colon cancer

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams said Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The former slugging third baseman and Washington Nationals manager revealed he was set for a surgical procedure on Friday. Speaking at San Diego's Petco Park one day before the Padres play an Opening Day game against the Colorado Rockies, the 57-year-old Williams said he would be on hand but that team adviser Mike Shildt would replace him indefinitely as third base coach. Shildt managed the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018 to 2021.

Williams managed the Kia Tigers of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2020 and 2021 before joining the Padres. He said Wednesday that a cancerous mass was discovered approximately three weeks ago, after the results of a routine blood test during his spring training physical led to further examination for a possible issue.

“It’s a strange thing, because I wouldn’t have known otherwise,” Williams said. “I feel as good as I’ve felt in 20 years, able to continue to still do my job and everything else.

“It’s just a question of: It’s there, and we have to go get it. So now we start that process.”

Noting that he has known Williams for over three decades, Padres Manager Bob Melvin said the former San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks star “might be the toughest guy I’ve ever come across in baseball.”

“I know he is going to give this the fiercest effort of his life,” said Melvin, “and he is going to beat this.”

Picked third overall by the Giants in the 1986 MLB draft out of UNLV, Williams reached the major leagues the next year and earned four all-star selections over 10 seasons with San Francisco. After spending 1997 in Cleveland — and posting an OPS of 1.054 in a seven-game World Series loss to the Florida Marlins — Williams finished his playing career with six seasons in Arizona, where he garnered another all-star nod and helped the Diamondbacks win the 2001 World Series.

Williams led the National League in RBI in 1990, with 122, and his 43 home runs in 1994 were the most of any MLB player during that strike-shortened season. For his 17-year career, Williams hit 378 homers, drove in 1,218 runs and won four Gold Gloves while plying his trade with a noted intensity.

After several years a Diamondbacks coach, Williams was hired to manage the Nationals ahead of the 2014 season, and he went on to win NL Manager of the Year honors right away. Toward the end of that promising first season, however, his tenure in Washington began to take a turn for the worse, and he was fired after an 83-79 campaign resulted in the Nats missing the 2015 playoffs. He returned to the Diamondbacks as a third base coach and went on to hold that position with the Oakland Athletics from 2017 to 2019 under Melvin.

Following his cancer diagnosis, Williams remained with the Padres. He will step away indefinitely while undergoing treatment and recovery, although that process will take place in San Diego (via mlb.com).

“I’ll fight to get back here as quickly as possible,” Williams said.

