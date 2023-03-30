Brandon Miller, shrouded in controversy at Alabama, to enter NBA draft

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a freshman season in which he vaulted to prominence on the court and garnered some notoriety off it, Alabama’s Brandon Miller is entering the NBA draft, per multiple reports Thursday. A 6-foot-9 forward who arrived in Tuscaloosa as a five-star recruit, Miller became just the fourth player in the past 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring (18.8 points per game) as a freshman. He was named the conference’s player of the year and helped the Crimson Tide attain its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Miller found himself the object of derision by opposing fans after he was linked by police testimony to the fatal January shooting of a woman in Tuscaloosa. Police said Miller delivered a gun to then-teammate Darius Miles, who then allegedly handed it to a friend who fired the weapon at the occupants of a vehicle. Miles and his friend, Michael Lynn Davis, have been charged with capital murder.

Alabama officials, including men’s basketball coach Nate Oats, repeatedly emphasized that authorities have told them Miller is considered a cooperative witness, and not a suspect, in the case. During the NCAA tournament, Miller was accompanied by an armed security guard; Oats told reporters the measure was warranted because of “some of what I’ve seen sent his way.”

Miller had a disappointing end to his season, going scoreless in an SEC tournament championship win over Texas A&M before shooting a combined 8 for 41 over three games in the NCAA tournament, which ended for Alabama with an upset loss to San Diego State in the Sweet 16. But his stellar work over the bulk of the season kept his draft stock from dropping much, if at all. Miller is widely expected to be picked in the top five and possibly as high as second overall, behind French sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Brandon Miller officially declares after a SEC player of the year, and 1st-team All-America season. Plug and play wing with versatile shot-making ability, an excellent feel and much improved intensity defensively. Will be strongly in play at 2 depending on who gets the pick. https://t.co/Br1H5ncHwd pic.twitter.com/N8vP3sB69O — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 30, 2023

According to ESPN, Miller said Thursday that he was turning professional and that he was thanking “God, my family, my fans and all the coaches at the University of Alabama.” Miller’s father confirmed the development to the Tuscaloosa News. A Crimson Tide spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miller also led Alabama in rebounding (8.2 per game) and three-point percentage (.382), and he was second in steals (32).

While Miller is highly unlikely to withdraw his name from draft consideration, NCAA regulations give him until May 31 to do so and maintain college eligibility. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 23 at Barclays Center in New York.

