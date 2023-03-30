Capitals’ spiral continues in Tampa as T.J. Oshie exits early

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TAMPA — The Washington Capitals’ six defensemen were playing in just their fourth game together Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, finally arriving on the same schedule in Game 76 of a volatile season full of injuries, call-ups and trades. Their chemistry and promise on the blue line is critical to the team’s future.

But while there is optimism about what this defensive corps might look like next season, they must first endure the final two weeks of this season, which only grew darker Thursday night in a 5-1 loss to an opponent headed in a vastly different direction. Tampa Bay, winners of two of the past three Stanley Cups, is preparing for another playoff run. Washington, barring a miracle with six games remaining, is bracing for its first postseason absence in nine years.

This loss followed a familiar script: the Capitals fell into an early two-goal hole after a series of self-inflicted errors, lost a veteran to injury, relied on stellar goaltending to stay within striking distance and watched any hopes for a late rally fizzle in the third period.

Advertisement

Washington Coach Peter Laviolette had lauded his blue line in recent days for how they had played together after the return of defenseman John Carlson last week. A night after they turned in a structurally sound performance in a crushing 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Islanders, the defensive corps was looking to meet the firepower of Tampa Bay. The results were a mixed bag. After Tampa Bay took an early 1- 0 lead on a power-play goal by forward Alex Killorn, Washington’s back end had settled in and held the Lightning at bay, including during a wild sequence near the end of the first period, when defensemen Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen scrambled to keep a puck out of the net in front of Kuemper, who eventually made a dazzling glove save from his stomach.

But on the ensuing faceoff, as Kuemper pointed at several Lightning players lining up outside the left circle, the Capitals were caught out of position as the puck trickled out to Lightning star Steven Stamkos. He didn’t hesitate to fire a wrister, which beat Kuemper in the top right corner of the net to make it 2-0 with just three seconds left in the first period.

Laviolette had bucked convention by starting Kuemper (29 saves) for a second straight night, and he was rewarded with a performance that kept the Capitals afloat in the second period. He made a string of saves to keep the deficit at two goals. The Capitals, who lost veteran winger T.J. Oshie to an upper-body injury after the first period, inched back into the game when Craig Smith scored on a backhand to cut the lead to 2-1 at 16:10 of the second.

Advertisement

But by the early stages of the third, as the Capitals grinded for an equalizer, Tampa Bay came up with a turnover at their own blue line to create one of the few breakaway opportunities of the night. Anthony Cirelli slung a shot toward Kuemper, who was handcuffed as he couldn’t control the rebound. Lightning forward Pat Maroon was waiting to clean up the rebound and make it 3-1 — and with just over three minutes remaining, Maroon did it again, beating the outstretched arms of Kuemper on a rebound to give Tampa Bay a three-goal advantage.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Oshie leaves, Milano out

Oshie left the game following the first period, dealing a blow to a lineup already missing winger Sonny Milano, who missed a third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Playoff picture

With another loss, the Capitals fell to seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in the wild card race with six games remaining; the Penguins won, 2-0, over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Washington also sits behind the Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators in the standings.

GiftOutline Gift Article