Jim Larrañaga’s best skill — uniting players from different backgrounds

As if amid some harebrained sitcom, the following two guys wound up rooming together as basketball teammates: a 17-year-old about to turn 18 and a 26-year-old about to turn 27. The 17-year-old had been to high school. The 26-year-old had been to the 1991 Gulf War even if he never told the stories and the younger roomie never asked. For four years from 1997-98 to 2000-01, they cohabitated with ease. The great bridge of sports had struck again.

“He was great, and he was my point guard,” said the war veteran, George Evans, nowadays 52, joking that a big man must practice kindness toward a point guard who, after all, distributes the basketball.

“I think it worked really well because I think we were both, like, neat freaks,” said Tremaine Price, nowadays 43, noting that an original flatmate, you know, wasn’t.

From Florida and Maryland this week, these two teammates from Jim Larrañaga’s first NCAA tournament team in 1999 carry around a long lens upon the 73-year-old former George Mason coach and present-day Miami coach who just got finished becoming the 17th coach to lead multiple programs to the Final Four, 17 years after that magical first.

In some curious way, these two college roomies epitomize maybe the utmost skill of Larrañaga and associate head coach and longtime collaborator Bill Courtney: the capacity to bring disparate backgrounds into cohesion. It enabled Miami to master the transfer market well back into the 2010s, especially with guards, long before the transfer portal became a thing: Shane Larkin (from DePaul), Sheldon McClellan (Texas), Angel Rodriguez (Kansas State), Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), Charlie Moore (Cal, Kansas, DePaul). It helped Miami become the only program in a chaotic sport to reach the past two Elite Eights, the second time with the great Moore gone from 2022 and three transfers in the starting lineup.

From 2011 when Larrañaga went way south to now, Miami locker rooms have been as uplifting to visit as any in sports.

“We were a close group,” said Evans, citing a motley collection of “a juco transfer” and “one transfer from another college” and no one more an outlier than an Army veteran, Evans, who said, “I went in realizing that I’m different.”

By the end of that cycle, George Mason had graced the big brackets in 1999 and 2001, losing emphatically to Cincinnati the first time and narrowly to eventual Final Four qualifier Maryland the second time, such that Maryland Coach Gary Williams looked almost nauseous on the sideline instead of his usual look of almost nauseous. Evans scored 27 points that closing night in Boise, Idaho, in Maryland’s 83-80 win, and Price had thrown up one last Stephen Curry rainbow that headed for its target and smacked off the left side of the rim.

Twenty-two years forward to this past Sunday, as Miami played Texas, Evans, a sheriff’s deputy in Manatee County, Fla., near Tampa, settled into his “man cave,” as he dubbed it.

“I was nervous,” he said.

Alone?

“I’m definitely alone. My wife doesn’t really do basketball.”

Basement?

“This is Florida. No basements. Ground’s so moist.”

Oh.

Meanwhile, Price drove from Pennsylvania back to Maryland. Not only does he coach the Bowie High boys team that just claimed its first region championship, but he also coaches his son’s fourth-grade team, which hit the road on the weekend.

“That’s being a father-coach,” he said.

He got updates from a friend along the way, although the updates did not arrive soon enough to note how Miami trailed by 13 with 13 minutes left or by 12 with 10 minutes left.

Both men ply their long lenses and dig out a curious phrase for how they view Larrañaga this monumental week: “proud of him.” Perhaps that, too, tells of collaboration. So they sit and they watch — Evans every game, if some by recording, and Price when he can amid the weird hours of coaching — and they report this sort of otherworldly experience of seeing on TV the things they saw up close a generation ago.

There’s the funniness both inadvertent and intended, or, as Evans put it, “the mannerisms.”

“For me, honestly, he hasn’t changed,” Evans said. “The mannerisms. If anything, maybe he’s gotten a little bit more patient. But I don’t see anything. For me he always had that calming demeanor, no matter what situation we were in — down 10, up one with a minute to go, he always had that calm. It’s weird. One main thing he always did was drink a whole cup of water during a timeout. For some reason, [it felt like] this guy was just getting ready to go to work. It was always relaxing to me.”

Both notice, on occasion, that familiar whistle Larrañaga makes with his tongue and teeth. “It gets your attention,” Evans said, even all these years later when suddenly it’s audible through a television.

“The only thing that has changed,” Price said, “and I’ve seen a couple of games, from when I played, when something went wrong, he would, like, elbow the assistant coaches.” He has discontinued the elbowing, apparently, while sustaining that courtside calm, still looking out there with fascination at the same minuet after 52 years of coaching.

“His dancing in the locker room is almost the same,” Price said, except, “He’s gotten worse.”

In the talent-rich DMV about which Larrañaga still raves, Courtney recruited Price, a late recruit from Parkdale High who did not meet Larrañaga until going down to Fairfax. Evans’s recruiting story mirrors Evans’s career: It’s among the most unusual in the history of the sport.

A former late-bloomer for I.C. Norcom High in Portsmouth, Va., who went from high school straightaway to the military to help his family, Evans served in Haiti, Somalia and the 1991 Gulf War. He excelled in military-league games, which he likens to the old Loyola Marymount teams at the intersection of helter and skelter, and never once thought of playing in college — until words got to Paul Westhead, then the George Mason coach but forever the 1990 Elite Eight Loyola Marymount coach.

Westhead recruited Evans around 1996.

George Mason fired Westhead in 1997.

Evans viewed it as a signal from the clouds and decided to reenlist.

Then one day at the inconceivable recruiting spot of the Aberdeen (Md.) Proving Ground military base, three coaches showed up unannounced to watch Evans make shrewd use of his 6-foot-7 “big-man” frame and amass points. They were Larrañaga, Courtney and Mike Gillian. Evans did not notice them midgame. They greeted him afterward, and they all proceeded to the adjacent bowling alley, where Evans’s 4-year-old daughter had herself a ball.

“I’ll never forget it,” Evans said. “My daughter was in a bowling alley on a military base. They’re trying to recruit me, and she’s running around knocking pins down, and I thought, ‘This is a disaster.’ ”

It wasn’t, and he decided to reverse course, and soon he found himself amid college basketball in the Colonial Athletic Association, a beneficiary of Larrañaga’s considerable patience.

“I had no idea, the speed of the game, the game plans for different people, the different crowds,” Evans said. “Like I was, we were a team put together. Definitely a big learning curve, but we did learn.” That team went 9-18, and Evans recalled a [blowout] loss after which Larrañaga “called me to the gym, workout. Just that patience, that perseverance, that caring.” Over time, Evans wound up in a sentence with David Robinson; they are the only two three-time selections as CAA player of the year.

Decades later, Coach Price would say of Coach Larrañaga, “He’s very passionate about his craft, and I think that he’s passionate, and I don’t think he allows distractions for himself. He stays the course. He has purpose in what he does.”

So they have seen this across such a long span, from a 49-year-old Larrañaga in a first March Madness bid (as a head coach) in 1999 to a 73-year-old Larrañaga as a damned titan. In 2006, Evans watched the Final Four run from Mons, Belgium, where he played professionally (more than a decade in Europe) and used his military satellite privileges. “Screaming at the TV,” he said. “I’m calling timeouts, telling them to shoot the ball, set the screen.”

Price watched the region final in Washington from, of course, inside the arena. He felt — justly — as if he had a part.

“Flabbergasted,” Evans said.

Now the second berth comes, and the memory banks flood. Both men thought about 1997-98, that 9-18 year when Evans found them “terrible, just terrible.” And so, from a car on Sunday, Price thought at age 43: “ ‘Man, Coach L did it again. He did it again. It’s honestly amazing.” From a man cave in Florida, above the ground of course, Evans said at 52, “I definitely got a little bit emotional.”

