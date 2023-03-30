Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Forty-nine days, and one fluky ankle injury, after Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns, the 13-time all-star forward finally made his home debut on Wednesday. There was desert rust: Durant got off to an 0-for-6 start in his first game since March 5 and just his fourth appearance since Jan. 9. There was excitement: Phoenix erased a 10-point deficit in a 107-100 comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, as Durant posted 16 points (on 5-18 shooting), eight rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes. And there was building anticipation: The Suns, flush with hopes of title contention after their trade deadline blockbuster, are 4-0 with Durant in the lineup, and they survived his most recent three-week absence without any slippage in the standings.

Durant said that he “felt great” in his comeback from a left ankle sprain he suffered during warm-ups before a March 8 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wednesday marked Durant’s 43rd appearance this season, as he previously missed time with a knee sprain.

“It was frustrating, but I’ve been through injuries and rehabs before,” Durant said to reporters. “I’m looking forward to keep building, though. I’ve been in and out of the lineup since January. I want to get some consistent minutes with the guys and good reps.

“It was hard for me to get sleep and to stop thinking about the game. I’ve been in this position before. A couple of those shots I was rushing, trying to get it all back at once. I can get in my own way sometimes, thinking too much. I tried to settle in as much as I can.”

More than anything, Durant’s long-awaited return made the Western Conference’s wild playoff chase feel complete — or at least as complete as its going to get in its final sprint to the finish.

As April 9, the final day of the regular season, approaches, the West has seen a rush of stars getting back on the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James returned Sunday from a weeks-long absence with a foot injury, crediting a doctor he called “The LeBron James of feet” for helping him avoid season-ending surgery. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant completed an eight-game suspension last week for posing with a gun on social media. And Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored 25 points in defeat against the Suns, is back after missing three-plus months with a calf injury.

There are still notable absences that could affect the West’s upcoming postseason: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is working through a long-term hamstring injury, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is sidelined with a knee sprain and Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins hasn’t played since Feb. 13 for undisclosed, but excused, personal reasons.

With so many prominent players coming and going, the West’s convoluted race for playoff seedings will almost certainly go down to the wire next weekend. Entering Thursday, the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings were on track to claim the top three playoff spots. After that, chaos.

Nine teams — The Suns, Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves, Lakers, Pelicans, Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz — are still fighting for the remaining five playoff spots, though the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds will be decided by the play-in tournament. Within that group of nine, only three games separate a guaranteed playoff spot with the No. 6 seed and a lottery trip for the No. 11 seed. Kyrie Irving, whose slumping Mavericks are currently on the outside looking in, said Wednesday that the widespread uncertainty amounted to “a little bit of a clusterf---,” according to the Dallas Morning News.

The play-in tournament, which comprises the seventh through 10th seeds in each conference, will run from April 11-14. In the tournament’s first game, the seventh seed plays the eighth seed, with the winner claiming the seventh seed in the final playoff bracket and facing the second seed in the first round. The ninth seed plays the 10th seed in a second game, with the loser being eliminated. Finally, the loser of the first game plays the winner of the second game in a do-or-die game to determine the eighth seed. The winner of the third game claims the eighth seed and faces the conference’s top seed in the playoff bracket.

The races for the West’s fourth and sixth seeds are of particular interest this year. The Suns control their destiny when it comes to the No. 4 seed, which would give them home-court advantage in potential first-round dogfights with Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers or Stephen Curry’s Warriors. What’s more, finishing fourth would put Phoenix on the same side of the bracket as the top-seeded Nuggets, whom they eliminated in the second round of the 2021 playoffs.

Phoenix might represent the toughest stylistic matchup for Denver, which has struggled to defend perimeter-oriented offenses in past postseasons. Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are skilled midrange operators capable of pulling Nuggets center Nikola Jokic away from the hoop, and Deandre Ayton, a physical and athletic center, succeeded in frustrating the two-time MVP during Phoenix’s four-game sweep in 2021.

Imagine this nightmare scenario for Jokic’s Nuggets: a first-round date with James’s Lakers, a second-round matchup with Durant’s Suns and a Western Conference finals showdown with Curry’s Warriors, all for the right to make their first Finals in franchise history. Not much of a reward for posting the NBA’s second-best offense this season.

The Kings, who snapped a 16-year postseason drought with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, face a similar dilemma if they claim the West’s third seed. Their potential first-round opponents include the Suns, Clippers, Warriors and Lakers, all of whom boast higher-profile headliners and supporting casts with more playoff seasoning.

Though De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both worthy all-star selections, the Kings’ top-ranked offense is offset somewhat by their 24th-ranked defense — the worst mark among the 20 teams that are currently projected to make the playoffs and play-in tournament. That could be problematic, given that conventional wisdom suggests that experience and defense are key ingredients to playoff success. Sounding wholly unconcerned with providing bulletin board material to the upstart Kings, Draymond Green declared this week that he’s rooting for a first-round matchup between Golden State and Sacramento, citing an easier travel burden.

Even with so much still to shake out, the Nuggets, Grizzlies and Kings surely understand that their work is just beginning. James scored 25 points in a convincing road win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, and his Lakers have looked more cohesive and energetic since their trade-deadline overhaul. Meanwhile, Curry, the reigning Finals MVP, is flirting with another 50/40/90 shooting season amid the Warriors’ uneven title defense.

As for Durant and the Suns, whose glitzy union upended the West, there’s still plenty left to play out.

“If you look at the shooting numbers, that’s not Kevin,” Suns Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday. “But I think the way he stayed with it, the way he hit a three in the third quarter, that’s Kevin. He’s not going to run from those type of shots, and I thought he battled on both ends. His cardio has to get back to the level where he wants it. Once he gets that, you’ll see the Kevin that we all know.”

