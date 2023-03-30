Minor leaguers set to approve their first-ever CBA ahead of season’s start

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Minor league baseball players are expected to ratify their first-ever collective bargaining agreements with Major League owners Thursday, just in time for the start of their season at ballparks across the country this weekend. The exact terms of the new agreement were not immediately available, but it does more than double salaries for players at each domestic minor league level and improves long-standing shortcomings in player housing, transportation and nutrition, according to a person with direct knowledge of the pact.

The historic deal comes six months after minor league players voted to unionize for the first time, a vote that was in itself the culmination of a harried and unprecedented push for minor league player rights in the years since the lost 2020 season.

At the start of the 2022 season, minor league players were largely relying on increasingly visible advocacy groups shaming major league owners into incremental changes to working conditions. They were not unionized. They had never, in more than a half-century of minor league baseball, negotiated to improve their status. The very idea was almost unthinkable: minor league players were disposable to major league owners. The deeply entrenched fear among players clinging to their big league shot was that speaking up for a union would draw ire from owners who could just as easily replace MLB hopefuls who were advocates with MLB hopefuls who were company men.

A year later, minor leaguers are now fully unionized as part of the Major League Baseball Players Association, and they will open their 2023 season under a shiny new five-year agreement that is as symbolically important as it is transformative for their conditions.

The most obvious impact of the new agreement is the drastic increase in player salaries. According to a person familiar with it — at least as it was sent to minor league players for ratification — salaries at all domestic levels will increase as follows:

Players at team complexes (“complex level”): $4,800 per year to $19,800

Low-A: $11,000 to $26,200

High-A: $11,000 to $27,300

Class AA: $13,800 to $30,250

Class AAA: $17,500 to $35,800

In addition to those raises, the new agreement guarantees minor leaguers pay outside the regular season, rectifying a long-standing hardship that forced many players to secure offseason jobs. It improves housing conditions, accounts for transportation for players at lower levels and commits to improved nutrition. It guarantees players name and likeness rights they did not have before. Significantly, it also reduces the number of years that a player is limited to one organization: If a player is older than 19 when he enters affiliated baseball, that player now becomes a free agent after six seasons with the team that signed him, rather than seven.

If there is a less obviously positive aspect of the deal, it is a provision that reduces the number of players a major league organization is allowed to keep in its domestic reserves from 180 to 165 by the year 2024. Representatives for minor leaguers would argue teams do not use their full allotment anyway, normally keeping about 165 across their minor league affiliates and in their complexes. And indeed, the limit on the number of players in domestic reserve was only implemented a few years ago, when MLB took over control of the minor leagues and was accounting for extra spots that might be needed because of coronavirus.

But those involved in minor league advocacy in recent years have long since expressed concern that major league owners may respond to higher salary obligations and other increased expenses by cutting of minor league teams and/or jobs to cancel out the increased costs.

Their fears are not, history suggests, entirely overblown. When MLB took over of the minors ahead of the 2021 season, it restructured the system by cutting 40 affiliated teams, roughly an entire minor league level. Lowering the domestic reserve limit, of course, does not rival that cut in scope.

The agreement was sent to the players to vote electronically Thursday, though it was sent with the full recommendation of union leadership, according to a person familiar with union operations. Both MLB and the MLBPA expect the players to ratify the agreement by Friday or shortly thereafter.

