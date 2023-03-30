Clock violations and harried hot dog runs: The new, faster MLB is here

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK – For more than a century of Opening Days, Major League Baseball held treasured status as the only major team sport not governed by a clock. America’s pastime was always unique in — and at times even proud of — its ability to pass time, to proceed unhurried by reality until the game decided it was complete.

But under sunny skies in Washington and Boston, Chicago and New York on Thursday afternoon, a digital clock with yellow numbers gleamed behind home plate and in center field. Because Thursday was the first day MLB’s potentially transformative new rules were used across the field, including a limit on how long pitchers can take between pitches, a ban on infield shifting and bigger bases.

The first official pitch clock violation came in Chicago, where Cubs starter Marcus Stroman watched a 1-2 count on Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich become a 2-2 count when he took too long to deliver his pitch in the third inning. Orioles outfielder Austin Hays became one of the first hitters in history to be charged with a violation, assessed a strike in the top of the fifth inning at Fenway.

MLB’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Morgan Sword, who has spearheaded the effort to implement and oversee the rules changes, was at Yankee Stadium for their debut. So was Theo Epstein, the former curse-breaking general manager turned MLB consultant, another key figure in the league’s effort to rejuvenate the game for a modern era.

Sword admitted he was nervous. He didn’t sleep much Wednesday night, he said. He even stopped by to ask how the Yankee Stadium pitch clock operator was feeling in the hours before the game.

“Locked in,” Sword reported.

It didn’t take long for the new rules to affect action at Nationals Park, where Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a sharp single to right.

One of the less-talked-about rule changes implemented this season limits pitchers to two disengagements from the pitching rubber – taking their foot off, basically -- per plate appearance with a runner on first base. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin exhausted both of his with consecutive failed pickoff attempts after getting ahead of the next hitter, Matt Olson, 1-2. Knowing that a third unsuccessful pickoff attempt by Corbin would result in a balk, Acuña took a sizable lead and stole second base with ease two pitches later.

Some games, like the pitcher’s duel the Yankees and Giants played in the Bronx, were hardly affected by the rules at all – other than, of course, the fact that it ended in 2 hours and 33 minutes, a half-hour less than the average nine-inning game last season. (Last year’s Yankees opener, an 11-inning game, lasted nearly four hours.) Starter Gerrit Cole seemed unaffected by, if not aided by, the pitch clock as he became the first Yankees Opening Day starter to strike out 10 batters. Giants starter Logan Webb seemed similarly undeterred. He struck out 12.

At times, hitters were the ones who seemed hurried. More than once, Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta started his motion while Giants hitters were still pulling the bat back into their stances.

But the new rules made themselves felt elsewhere, too.

Sitting in the radio booth during the fourth inning of the Nationals and Braves game, announcer Charlie Slowes marveled at how quickly the game was moving. Corbin had struggled through the first two innings throwing more than 60 pitches. Before the clock, that might have taken an hour and a half. But the game was in the fourth inning and still only a little more than an hour old. The game, which the Braves won, 7-2, ended in three hours and seven minutes. That’s 24 minutes shorter than the Nationals’ Opening Day loss last season, which featured the same number of pitchers (11).

“It’s a game changer,” Slowes said.

In exchange for that speed, radio listeners traded the anecdotes about players and the stories and small talk that used to fill the time between pitches. There would be no more out-of-town scoreboard segments, Slowes said, and the broadcast would sound more like a basketball call, where there is constant action.

"All the prep you used to do with facts and players, you might use 10 percent," Slowes said. "Now you might use zero. Vin Scully would have trouble spinning a yarn."

Slowes' partner Dave Jageler said he could barely look down at his scorecard between pitches because he was watching the clock and the umpire. If the umpire called a time violation, he wanted to be able to say whether the infraction was on the hitter or the pitcher.

“If you want to say anything, it’s got to be concise,” he said.

Things felt slightly harried on the concourse, too. Though not in direct response to the arrival of the pitch clock, the Nationals introduced several grab-and-go concession stands with self-service kiosks in hopes of reducing the amount of time fans spend waiting in line this season. “It was pretty easy, pretty seamless,” Greg Gonzales, a 32-year-old in a Nationals Nick Johnson jersey, said after paying for a beer in the bottom of the fourth.

Gonzales was less enamored with the attempt to speed up the action on the field. “As a former pitcher, the pitch clock is not great,” he said. “I think it’s going to hurt baseball and rush the game.

“I understand they’re trying to appeal to younger fans, but I’m a little bit old-school, and don’t think the game’s too slow,” Nationals fan Terry Griggs said while missing most of the bottom of the sixth inning while waiting in line for a Ben’s Chili Bowl half-smoke. “The change I’m more excited about is the no-shift rule, to see how hitters and pitchers adjust.”

For all the anticipation on Thursday, the rules were not entirely new anymore. Anyone who played minor league baseball in the last handful of seasons experienced one or more of them as MLB tested them there. And everyone had an entire spring training to adjust, experiment and feels things out. League officials circulated through Grapefruit and Cactus League clubhouses, soliciting feedback, and determining places in which the rules were affecting play in more ways than intended.

For example: What if a left fielder was supposed to lead off an inning and had to run all the way back to the first base dugout, get his gear on, and get to the batter’s box on the pitcher’s time? Mets manager Buck Showalter, during spring training, said, in lighthearted earnest, he was making spring training lineup decisions around challenges like those.

The league listened and adjusted accordingly, implementing more stringent performance rules for bat boys and bat girls, whose hustle could now play into potential violations. They agreed to a common-sense approach to pitches that brush hitters back or send them sprawling out of the box, clarifying that pitch clock operators should wait to start the timer until that hitter has collected himself. The same will now be true when a pitcher covers first — the clock won’t start until he has made his way back to the infield.

Similar tweaks are likely to follow as the season goes along. MLB anticipated not being able to anticipate every complication that could arise and has been willing to correct them. But the rules that took effect when Corbin threw his first pitch have long since been whittled into more palatable versions of their original forms.

“Now you’re just in a big league stadium with a full house, and it counts,” Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. “I guess you notice it a little bit, but in a lot of ways, I — we — are used to it.”

Janes reported from New York. Strauss and Allen reported from Washington. This is a developing story and will be updated.

