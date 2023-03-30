The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Nationals face Braves as Opening Day arrives in Washington

The Nationals begin their 2023 season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)
The Washington Nationals are set to host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday as Opening Day arrives across Major League Baseball. Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin will be on the mound for his second straight Opening Day start, while the Braves will turn to left-hander Max Fried. The Nationals, packed with young, untested talent, are in the middle of an organizational overhaul. The rebuild hasn’t been easy for fans, but there’s always hope on Opening Day. Follow along for live updates and highlights from Nationals Park.

