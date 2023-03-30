Live updates Nationals face Braves as Opening Day arrives in Washington

The Washington Nationals are set to host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday as Opening Day arrives across Major League Baseball. Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin will be on the mound for his second straight Opening Day start, while the Braves will turn to left-hander Max Fried. The Nationals, packed with young, untested talent, are in the middle of an organizational overhaul. The rebuild hasn’t been easy for fans, but there’s always hope on Opening Day. Follow along for live updates and highlights from Nationals Park.
What to know
- First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Eastern. Thursday’s game will air on MASN. Headed to the ballpark? Here’s your guide to the food, merch and new grab-and-go concessions. Capital Weather Gang recommends bundling up, even though it’s sunny out.
- Earlier this week, columnist Barry Svrluga and Jesse Dougherty, one of our Nationals beat writers, answered your questions about the Nats and the upcoming season. You can find a transcript of the chat here. Want to know why Corbin is starting over Josiah Gray? Don’t worry, they covered it.
- Around MLB, there are 15 games on the schedule as every team starts its season. New rules will give things a different look. We drew some fun sketches to cover each team’s story entering the year.
