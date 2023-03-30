Wednesday's Sports in Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BASEBALL NEW YORK — A $185 million settlement in a lawsuit by minor leaguers against Major League Baseball for violating federal minimum wage laws was approved by a federal judge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero issued his approval in a 36-page order in federal court in San Francisco, finding objections to the settlement were without merit. The approval will not be effective for 30 days, allowing time for appeals.

Notification of the settlement was sent ahead of approval to about 24,000 players potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.

The Major League Baseball Players Association took over representation of players with minor league contracts last September and reached agreement Wednesday on an initial collective bargaining agreement, two days ahead of the start of the minor league season. MLB did not comment on Spero’s approval.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams has colon cancer and will have surgery on Friday.

Mike Shildt, the former St. Louis Cardinals manager who is a senior adviser with the Padres, will fill in as third base coach beginning Thursday, when the most eagerly anticipated season in franchise history begins with a home game against the Colorado Rockies.

Williams, a five-time All-Star in a 17-year career spent mostly with the San Francisco Giants, said he was diagnosed about three weeks ago. Williams, 57, said initial scans show that the cancer hasn’t spread.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he is hopeful a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and its players can get done by the end of this week, though he stopped short of predicting that a deal would actually get struck.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association face a midnight Friday deadline for either side to decide that they will opt out of the deal and end the current CBA on June 30. That opt-out deadline already has been extended twice, and Silver said the NBA’s current plan is to exercise that option if there is no deal by Friday night.

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said the players do not intend to opt out if Friday’s deadline passes without a deal.

PORTLAND, Ore. — De’Aaron Fox scored 18 points and the Sacramento Kings clinched their first playoff berth since 2006 with a 120-80 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kevin Huerter added 17 points in the win, which also earned the Kings home-court advantage to open the postseason. The team’s 16-year playoff drought was the longest in NBA history and the longest active postseason dry spell among teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and Major League Baseball.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray made his 188th 3-pointer of the season with 6:44 to go in the third quarter to set the NBA record, passing Donovan Mitchell’s mark of 187 set in 2017-18.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic.

Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said. Beal had not yet been arrested or charged. The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors said they didn’t have a record of the case late Tuesday.

The Wizards acknowledged they knew about the situation with Beal in Orlando, but declined to comment.

COLLEGE SPORTS

A congressional hearing targeting “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the ramifications of athletes being deemed employees of their schools and mostly highlighted those who support congressional intervention to protect the collegiate model.

A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing related to college sports on Capitol Hill in more than two years.

The intended focus was name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. College sports leaders have been calling for help in the form of a federal law to bring uniform regulation to the way athletes can earn money off their fame with sponsorship or endorsement deals.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (Fla.-R), the chairman of the subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce, said passing a federal NIL law that would pre-empt existing state laws would provide clarity and transparency for athletes.

SOCCER

GENEVA — Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup only eight weeks before the start of the tournament amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation.

FIFA said Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances” without specifying details. The decision followed a meeting in Doha, Qatar, between Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir and Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, soccer’s world governing body.

It is unclear who could now host the tournament, which was scheduled to be played in six stadiums in Indonesia. Argentina, which did not qualify for the tournament, is reportedly interested in hosting.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades as its men’s basketball coach, bringing in the Pennsylvania native to take over a program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in more than a decade.

The Penn State board of trustees approved a seven-year deal worth $25.9 million for Rhoades, who is from Mahanoy City in eastern Pennsylvania.

Just a few hours after Rhoades was named at Penn State, VCU hired Utah State coach Ryan Odom to replace Rhoades.

Rhoades replaces Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week.

