Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark are two different flavors of greatness

DALLAS — Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark strode into a practice court-turned-press center about an hour apart, climbed eight stairs to the platform and sat down in the exact same seat. Defending national champion South Carolina went first with the 2022 Associated Press player of the year. Title-hungry Iowa was next with the 2023 AP player of the year.

Boston won with 23 votes last year, while Clark garnered six. Clark totaled 20 votes this year, with Boston receiving eight.

The pair have been linked throughout the past two seasons as they occupy spaces that are concurrently the same and very different.

“Unfortunately, when there’s a two-player race like that, sometimes instead of people focusing on what each is doing so well, they try to detract from one or the other,” Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said about the conversation surrounding the two stars. “I think it happens a lot with the fans and the noise on social media, and that’s unfortunate.”

South Carolina and Iowa will face each other in the national semifinal Friday in, arguably, the most anticipated matchup of the entire tournament. There’s a tendency for some to bill the meeting as Boston vs. Clark, though they are contrasting players who have commanded the spotlight in very different ways.

“It’s almost like comparing apples to oranges,” Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder said.

Clark’s coach labels her as “the face of women’s basketball.” Her flashy game on the perimeter draws comparisons to Stephen Curry as she consistently pulls up for three-pointers from ridiculous ranges. Clark leads the country in assists per game (8.6) and is third in scoring (27.3), and she became the first player in NCAA tournament history to post a 40-point triple double. Social media loves her highlights, and she has garnered tweets from LeBron James, Isaiah Thomas, Billie Jean King and others. Magic Johnson even tweeted her career was “second only to Diana Taurasi’s dominant career.”

While her popularity is at an all-time high, Clark notes that she’s the most picked-on player on the roster by her teammates.

“It’s just so easy to,” Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said. “She’s just so loud, and when she comes at you, you want to go right back. But she’s just goofy, silly, so it’s just easy.”

Iowa center Monika Czinano added, “She has one of the biggest personalities on our team, so it’s so easy to fire them right back at her.”

On the flip side, the Gamecocks are fiercely protective of Boston. She’s the best player on the No. 1 team in the country looking to complete an undefeated season but doesn’t get the same national attention. Boston has won two consecutive defensive player of the year trophies, but defense doesn’t command the same juice as logo three-pointers. She is just the 10th three-time first-team AP all-American, even while being swarmed by double and triple teams on a nightly basis. Dominant post players don’t often command the same fan followings as their perimeter counterparts.

ESPN analyst Andraya Carter and Lobo both pointed out Boston’s increased patience within the game and her knack for making the right play, not the flamboyant play.

“But also when she needs to go get a bucket … oh, yeah, let me remind you who I am,” Carter said. “It’s easier for casual viewers to talk about a player like Caitlin Clark, who’s hitting logo threes, and they’re going to put that stuff on ‘SportsCenter’ more than they’re going to put splitting a triple team and making the right pass that’s the hockey assist.

“The people that know basketball, they know her greatness. And I think that the casual fans are just still learning what it takes. So I do think that it can get misconstrued.”

That’s why those South Carolina teammates are so protective. They witness the work and Boston’s impact on a daily basis but also see other narratives on social media. Gamecocks guard Brea Beal said they believe she’s the player of the year.

“Personally, as a teammate, everything,” Beal said when asked what Boston doesn’t get enough credit for. “Just being a great person, her ability to handle all the on-court stuff and whatever is being said on social media. Just to remain balanced and still keep everybody levelheaded.”

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley has repeatedly touted the sacrifices Boston has made to her own game in service of the bigger goal. Her individual numbers have dipped as teammates’ statistics have risen, and now the Gamecocks are on the verge of an undefeated season. Connecticut Sun Coach and analyst Stephanie White pointed out that Boston hasn’t even shown the extent of her offensive arsenal because of the depth and talent of the team. Additionally, White said, Boston’s vocal leadership has continued to improve, and now she serves as Staley’s voice on the floor.

Boston, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft next month, essentially shrugged at all of the talk.

“I think I’ve always been that type of player that wants the betterment for the team,” Boston said. “My numbers are down, but I think it’s because of what we have going on here.”

The conversations seems to mimic the differing styles between teams and players. South Carolina features the No. 3 scoring defense in the country and is known for its depth and size. Iowa is the highest scoring team in the nation and looks to bomb away from the perimeter and push the ball at every opportunity.

Both Boston and Clark are perfect representatives for their respective teams.

“When you look at what she can do, nobody else can do the things she does,” Bluder said of Clark. “She plays with such emotion and such passion and joy. Who doesn’t want to see that? And then she is an unbelievable role model off the floor.

“So, to me, we have chosen a great face for women’s basketball.”

