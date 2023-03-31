Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All times Eastern. All spreads and totals taken Friday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Diego State (-3) vs. Florida Atlantic

Total: 131.5

6:09 p.m., CBS

It’s hard to overestimate exactly how much the Aztecs have leaned on their defense to reach the Final Four. Under Coach Brian Dutcher, San Diego State is 116-9 when it averages at least one point per possession and 34-37 when it doesn’t. Three of those 34 wins in the latter category have come during this year’s NCAA tournament (victories over Charleston, Alabama and Creighton).

The Aztecs will have another good defensive matchup against the Owls, who shoot three-pointers both with accuracy (36.5 percent, 44th nationally) and abandon (44 percent of its field goal attempts are three-pointers, ranking 35th nationally). San Diego State’s opponents are shooting just 27.8 percent from three-point range for the season — only Tennessee was better — and only 17 percent in four NCAA tournament games. And wouldn’t you know it, Florida Atlantic played the Volunteers in the Sweet 16 and shot only 29.6 percent from three-point range, well below its season average. That game, with an even lower total (129.5) than Saturday’s, easily stayed under.

Florida Atlantic’s defense also has been effective, holding opponents to a 45.9 effective shooting percentage for the season (15th nationally), and as hinted at above, the Aztecs’ offense is probably not going to light up the scoreboard at NRG Arena. That’s especially true if it gets to the free throw line only six times, as it did in its Elite Eight squeaker against Creighton: None of the four remaining teams relies upon free throws for its scoring as much as San Diego State, and the Owls don’t tend to give their opponents a whole lot of foul shots. They don’t get to the line all that much themselves, either, which is another reason I’m looking at the under, which has hit in 12 straight games involving San Diego State.

Pick: Under 131.5

Connecticut (-5.5) vs. Miami

Total: 149

8:49 p.m., CBS

The Huskies have blitzed their way into the national semifinals, becoming the 10th Final Four team this century to win each of its first four NCAA tournament games by double digits. Only one of the previous nine — Florida in 2014 — failed to advance to the national championship game, and six of them won it all.

There are reasons to think U-Conn. could continue its dominance against Miami. The Huskies are shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range in the NCAA tournament, and the Hurricanes are not strong defending such shots (Texas hit 40 percent of its three-pointers in its collapse against Miami in the Elite Eight). Plus, U-Conn. grabs offensive rebounds at a rate topped only by Kentucky this season, and Miami isn’t great in that department, ranking 180th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.

Indeed, this could finally be the game when Miami’s height disadvantage proves to be its downfall. Norchad Omier has been a beast on the boards during the NCAA tournament, averaging 13.3 rebounds per game, but he and Jordan Miller — the tallest players in the Hurricanes’ main rotation — stand just 6 feet 7 (Anthony Walker, who’s 6-9, is used sparingly and has only three rebounds in the tournament). The Huskies’ Donovan Clingan (7-2) and Adama Sanogo (6-9) could be a lot to handle down low. Three of Miami’s four tournament opponents have ranked 230th or worse in average height (as compiled by Ken Pomeroy); U-Conn. ranks 28th.

This is a lot of points to give against a Miami team that has been a covering machine as an underdog, going 9-2 against the spread this season. But I’ll take that chance.

Pick: Connecticut -5.5

