March Madness live updates Final Four features LSU vs. Virginia Tech, Iowa vs. South Carolina

March Madness continues Friday night with the women’s Final Four in Dallas. The first national semifinal features Virginia Tech against LSU at 7 p.m., and the second pits defending national champion South Carolina against Iowa at approximately 9:30 in a matchup of the nation’s two best players. The winners will meet Sunday afternoon for the national championship. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the games.
What you need to know
Here's what to know:
Top-seeded Virginia Tech reached its first Final Four under the guidance of seventh-year coach Kenny Brooks and powered by all-American center Elizabeth Kitley. LSU, in its first Final Four since 2008, is led by star forward Angel Reese.
South Carolina, led by forward Aliyah Boston, has won 42 consecutive games dating to last season and is the prohibitive favorite to win its second straight title and its third in seven seasons. Iowa star Caitlin Clark, coming off a historic performance in the region final, stands in the way.
The full NCAA women’s tournament bracket can be found here. The bracket for the men’s tournament, which resumes with the Final Four on Saturday, is here. All of The Washington Post’s tournament coverage is here.
