Gonzaga lacrosse reverses close-game struggles, wins thriller over Bullis

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Entering overtime against Bullis, Gonzaga’s game plan was simple: Move quickly in transition and let a shot fly. A little more than two minutes into the extra period, the Eagles ran a quick fast break up the field. Senior midfielder Jack Cadin, moving behind the goal, delivered a pass to a mostly open Jack Leland.

Leland took aim and fired a shot that banged into the back of the cage. Then the senior midfielder took off his helmet and dashed toward his exuberant teammates and an ecstatic student section that made the trip to Potomac on Friday night.

“These kids balled out today,” Leland said after the 12-11 victory. “A team win, truly. It’s amazing.”

The Eagles (5-4, preseason No. 7) used a 7-0 run in the third quarter to take what appeared to be a comfortable lead, especially with their defense limiting the Bulldogs’ shot opportunities. But two quick goals to end the period kept Bullis (7-2, preseason No. 4) in the mix.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs kept inching closer in the fourth, and with just over three minutes left in regulation, junior midfielder Jewel Walker received a feed from senior midfielder Anthony Rinaldi in front of the goal. Despite absorbing a hit mid-shot, Walker scored to knot the game at 10.

The drama was only beginning.

Some 22 seconds later, Gonzaga junior midfielder Robbie Bath attempted to split two defenders as he dashed toward the point. While falling down, Bath found the back of the net for a one-goal advantage.

Following a Bullis timeout with 1:09 left in regulation, Rinaldi worked the right side of the field and launched the Bulldogs’ biggest shot of the night to tie the score at 11.

Leland’s overtime tally allowed Gonzaga to breathe a sigh of relief. The Eagles lost close games to Georgetown Prep, Paul VI, McDonogh and Culver Academy (Ind.) this season, so closing this one out meant quite a bit.

“We’ve been struggling all year to just finish,” Gonzaga junior attackman Johnny Gardiner said. “We’ve lost a few games by one or two goals, and we finally finished today.”

The Eagles travel to California over spring break for two matches before launching into their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule.

Advertisement

A tight first half finished with Bullis ahead 5-4. Gonzaga Coach Jeffrey King, after spending most of intermission discussing X’s and O’s, told the Eagles: “Just go out there and have fun. Play lacrosse with your boys, love doing it and do it with a smile on your face.”

Sixteen seconds after taking the field, Gardiner ripped through his coverage and tied the game. After an empty Bullis possession, he reached his stick over his head and rifled in his third straight goal to put the Eagles up 6-5.

“We have a lot of talent on the offensive side; we’ve just been trying to put it together,” Gardiner said. “Today, we played true team offense, and it was great. We’ve got to harness this going forward.”

GiftOutline Gift Article