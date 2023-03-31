Jets wear an unenviable crown after the Kings’ playoff breakthrough

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As if the New York Jets didn’t already have enough motivation to complete a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they now have the dubious distinction of owning the longest playoff drought across the five major U.S. sports leagues. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Jets were put on the clock Wednesday night by the Sacramento Kings, who clinched their first postseason berth since 2006. With the beam-lighting franchise having ended its 16-year stumble through the wilderness, no team in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB or MLS has gone longer without a playoff appearance than the Jets’ 12 years.

That’s not exactly the association with the number 12 New York has been looking to create. Rodgers has sported that jersey number through 18 years and four NFL MVP seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who now are looking to deal their disgruntled quarterback to a destination despondent after a dozen disappointments.

It would not have been easy to predict this decidedly dire outcome after a 2010 season that saw the Jets reach their second straight AFC championship game. They had a player-friendly defensive whiz of a head coach in Rex Ryan, a highly drafted young quarterback in Mark Sanchez and plenty of big-name veterans on both sides of the ball.

However, it all began to fall apart as the veterans aged, Sanchez became the butt of innumerable fumble-related jokes while his trajectory stalled, and Ryan ran out of answers. The Jets replaced Sanchez with Geno Smith, whose own career was quickly derailed by a teammate-inflicted broken jaw. New York saw another young quarterback sidelined a few years later by mono, and suffered through two years of Zach Wilson so dreadful that the team is expected to pay a pretty price to ensure the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft is no better than No. 2 on its depth chart this year.

Since 2010, the Jets have managed one winning season, a 10-6 campaign in 2015 in which Ryan Fitzpatrick ran out of magic just in time to throw interceptions on each of New York’s three final drives of its final game. That helped his team take a five-point loss — against the Ryan-coached Buffalo Bills, no less — in a contest it needed to win to make the playoffs. Eight other seasons in that span have featured double-digit losses, including last year’s 7-10 implosion following a 7-4 start.

If the Jets are “in the win business,” as team owner Woody Johnson proclaimed Tuesday, then business has been booming only in the sense that explosions often accompany tire fires.

Assuming Johnson and his front office can finally land Rodgers, though, things will be very much looking up for the Jets. They already have on hand a core of young talent that boasts the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year (wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner), and another weapon for Rodgers could be on the way if New York can land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

If the Jets still need to look for more sources of hope, they could cast their gaze westward toward the Kings, who swung a trade last year that brought forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento. That move and notably improved play from guard De’Aaron Fox have been primary factors in the Kings’ ability this season to earn a winning record for the first time since they last made the playoffs.

“We want to do bigger things, but 16 years — that’s a long time,” Fox said after a breakthrough win Wednesday over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“For all the support they’ve given us over the years,” forward Harrison Barnes said of Kings fans, “continuing to come to the arena — heartbreak, frustration and disappointment, season after season — to finally get this moment for them, it’s everything.”

Jets fans are a good bet to soon experience that catharsis, at least according to sportsbooks that have given the team the sixth-best odds of reaching the playoffs. If it happens, then the unhappy title of longest-suffering team supporters could move a little ways to the northwest.

The Buffalo Sabres are second only to the Jets right now with 11 straight playoff-less seasons, and the NHL franchise is on pace to miss the postseason again this spring. Next in the line of misery are two MLB teams, the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels, who are each working on a string of eight years.

In the NBA, the Charlotte Hornets lead the way in the wrong direction, having gone seven straight seasons — including this one — with no playoff berth. MLS has a tortured tie, at five seasons each, between the Chicago Fire and Houston Dynamo.

Behind the Jets in the NFL are the Denver Broncos, who have been parched for playoff participation since the 2015 season, which they capped with a Super Bowl win. That triumphant squad was primarily quarterbacked by Peyton Manning, whose arrival in Denver displaced Tim Tebow, who then ended up with the Jets. The Broncos are now looking to new coach Sean Payton to return them to the promised land. Payton replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired during his one season in Denver but quickly found an offensive coordinator gig with … the Jets.

New York may well have seen an attractive quality in Hackett’s close friendship with Rodgers, who famously took over the Packers’ starting gig from Brett Favre in 2008. Favre then found work that year with — you guessed it — the Jets. However, his one season with New York was marred by injury, and the Jets traded up in the 2009 draft to pick Sanchez.

The echoes of history are thus almost deafening with regard to the Jets’ pursuit of Rodgers, whom they hope can mentor Wilson and salvage the youngster’s career. In the meantime, the team and its fans will be happy just to get off the schneid by getting, at long last, back into the playoffs.

