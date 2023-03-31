For those who did not stay up to watch the first game of the Oakland Athletics’ 2023 season, it went something like this: Shohei Ohtani started his first meaningful baseball game since willing Japan to victory in the World Baseball Classic with an outpouring of competitive spirit like none he has had the chance to display during his MLB career. He struck out 10 batters, threw six scoreless innings and left with a one-run lead.

The Angels are desperate to win to prove to Ohtani, a free agent after this season, that he has reason to stay long-term. But Ohtani has been clear with Japanese and American reporters, alike, that having a chance to win is important to him. Losing a game like that, in which he did all he could and got no support behind him, is exactly the experience Ohtani has had with the Angels since joining them at 23. If Opening Day is any indication — and as one of 162 games this season it certainly qualifies as a representative sample — Ohtani might have reason to look elsewhere for 2024.