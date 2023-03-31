Rays minor league pitcher suspended for positive drug test

NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Israel Mateo was suspended for 55 games on Friday under the minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

The 21-year-old right-hander is on the roster of the rookie-level Florida Complex League Rays. He was 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA over 10 appearances for the FCL Rays last year, striking out 16 and walking eight in 12 2/3 innings.