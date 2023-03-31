San Diego State’s redemption team is living out dream of 2020 squad

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not long after KJ Feagin helped lead San Diego State to its best men’s basketball season in school history, he didn’t want to be recognized. Less than a year had gone by since that thrilling ride ended, and two of Feagin’s fellow starters had landed in professional leagues. Feagin initially signed with a team in Germany but got cut. So he returned to California and gathered groceries at Whole Foods for customers who ordered online. He felt embarrassed.

Basketball eventually brought Feagin to Bulgaria, Lebanon and now Australia, where finally, after a difficult stretch, he feels happy and firmly on his feet. Throughout his professional career, Feagin carries with him questions for which he will never have answers: What if that San Diego State team, with a 30-2 record and projected as a No. 2 seed, had played in the 2020 NCAA tournament? What if he provided game-changing heroics? What if the Aztecs hoisted the trophy?

“How different would my life have gone from that point?” Feagin said. “I feel like I’ve been picking up the pieces these last few years.”

Feagin’s 2020 team lost two games by a total of six points. At that time, San Diego State had never made it beyond the Sweet 16. Those players believed they would be the first to get past that point. A conference title banner hangs inside Viejas Arena, and Feagin knows fans remember that run. But in some ways, he said, the 2020 squad feels like a “forgotten team” — all because the coronavirus pandemic spoiled their chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

Advertisement

The fan base — and several players whose careers spanned that letdown and this season’s success — waited three years to enjoy a March Madness run. The Aztecs earned a trip to the Final Four, outperforming their No. 5 seed, and they will face No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the national semifinals Saturday. After first-round exits the past two seasons, San Diego State stands two wins from a title.

The Aztecs have already accomplished what no other San Diego State team has. And they’re doing exactly what the 2020 players believe would have unfolded for them.

“This team is kind of like our redemption team,” said Nolan Narain, who was on the team from 2015 to 2020. “They’re living out that dream and that vision we had in that 2020 season.”

Four veterans in San Diego State’s rotation experienced that remarkable season, then the disappointment, firsthand: starters Nathan Mensah and Keshad Johnson, as well as Adam Seiko and Aguek Arop, who come off the bench. Arop, long held back by injuries, doesn’t pity himself for missing out on the 2020 tournament. He feels sorry for the older players. Arop received an extra year of eligibility, and that’s how he’s here this season. Some teammates never had that chance.

Advertisement

Malachi Flynn, now with the Toronto Raptors, transferred to San Diego State and finished his career without a trip to the NCAA tournament. Feagin spent four seasons at Santa Clara on teams that struggled. During March Madness, Feagin wouldn’t watch, because he felt so far from that pinnacle. That was supposed to change in 2020.

Before this year’s run, Coach Brian Dutcher believed San Diego State had three Final Four-caliber teams: the 2011 Aztecs, led by future NBA star Kawhi Leonard (that group lost in the Sweet 16); the 2014 team, this time with Xavier Thames as the top player (another Sweet 16 loss); and then the 30-2 squad that never had its opportunity.

Players on teams that excel in the tournament “get chances that other people don’t get,” said Jordan Schakel, a starting guard in 2020 who’s now with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League. He added: “That’s why it’s so great that they’re able to do this now. At least somebody gets noticed for it.”

Advertisement

Heading into that 2019-20 season, walk-on Caleb Giordano spotted promising pieces coming together: Flynn, who arrived a year earlier but had to sit out a season, showcased “Steph Curry-esque” qualities, Giordano said; add that to the later additions of Feagin, a “lockdown defender,” and Yanni Wetzell, a 6-foot-10 “monster who you just cannot stop once he gets in the post.”

When the season began, the Aztecs kept winning, all the way to a 26-0 start. They beat some solid teams early, including BYU, Creighton and Iowa. Flynn hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final second against San José State. A narrow loss to UNLV in February ended the Aztecs’ run at perfection, but they still won five more conference games than the second-place team in the Mountain West.

In the conference tournament title game, Utah State won on a late contested three-pointer. The San Diego State locker room afterward wasn’t too sullen. The primary goal — an NCAA tournament run — remained intact. Giordano remembers a shared hunger: “Never again. We’re never losing again.”

Advertisement

And Dutcher reassured his team: “The greatest experience of your life is about to happen.”

With the Mountain West not viewed as a premier conference, Feagin thought some outsiders considered San Diego State’s magical run a fluke. He believed the NCAA tournament would validate the team’s legitimacy. How optimistic were the Aztecs? They hardly lost in the regular season, Johnson said, so why would that start in the tournament? Then the cancellation abruptly ended those hopes, the season and, for some, their careers.

“It was a nightmare that came right after the fairy tale,” Johnson said.

Narain and Wetzell, seniors and roommates, sat in Wetzell’s car outside the practice facility. They were stunned their season could end like this and a bit scared about the virus. They went to Costco, trying to stock up on food, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Narain, who works in commercial real estate, never played another game.

Advertisement

“We still think about it all the time,” Narain said. “We still talk about it all the time. I don’t know if you’ll ever really, truly get over it.”

Soon after the cancellation, Arop boarded a flight home to Omaha. Before the plane took off, he received a video compilation of highlights from the season. That’s when he got emotional. Those clips from 2020 still play on a large television near the entrance of San Diego State’s practice facility.

The players from that team are scattered around the world, some trying to climb the ranks in professional basketball and others in careers outside the sport. Narain watched the tournament games from home, sometimes in a defensive stance, then traveled to Louisville and lost his voice as the Aztecs took down top-seeded Alabama. Schakel finished his season the night before the Elite Eight matchup, took a red-eye flight and headed straight from the airport to the arena. Narain and Schakel are traveling to Houston this weekend. So is Giordano, who said this run has brought some closure. They expect dozens of former players in attendance. There’s no envy, only joy.

Feagin sometimes relives the 2020 season by watching postgame interviews and other highlights. When he visited San Diego State for a recent game, he felt a yearning to suit up, still feeling as if he has a “story unfinished.” The NCAA tournament is a “heavy watch,” Feagin said, even as he roots passionately for the Aztecs.

In Australia, he woke up in the early morning hours for the Elite Eight game against Creighton. Feagin didn’t feel fully awake until the second half. As Seiko tried to inbound the ball in the final minute, with the Aztecs leading by two, Feagin’s iPad stream got stuck buffering. By the time his screen refreshed, the Bluejays had tied the score. Only via replay did he see the turnover from Seiko, a close friend, that led to Creighton’s basket.

Advertisement

After the Aztecs secured the win, thanks to a late foul call and a made free throw, Feagin texted Seiko, “Don’t ever in your life scare me like that again.”

Seiko replied, “My bad bro.”

And then he added, “This for yall.”

A couple of days before, Seiko had reflected on the lost 2020 tournament, lamenting not the lack of a title opportunity but instead the possible life-changing consequences. He mentioned his teammates who are still trying to build their careers overseas.

Feagin is proud of his program and his friends. But the sting of 2020 lingers. Eventually, he knows he will have to get over it. Just not yet.

GiftOutline Gift Article