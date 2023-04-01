Anthony Volpe is the Yankees’ shortstop of the future — and the present

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The telltale sign that Anthony Volpe had never been in the New York Yankees clubhouse on Opening Day before Thursday was that the 5-foot-9, baby-faced rookie was in the clubhouse on Opening Day at all. More experienced Yankees know better than to linger there before any game let alone one of this magnitude, when the ratio of reporters to players feels somewhere around five to one.

The only people to linger there Thursday morning were Aaron Judge, who by virtue of his newly minted captaincy was all but obligated to chat with reporters before the game, and Kyle Higashioka, who kept making repeated trips because he couldn’t find his phone.

But Volpe was there, at least for a few minutes, with a smile on his face for all that approached. He admitted later that he took pictures of Yankee Stadium for his parents while driving in, because this place is hallowed for New Jersey kids like him. He used words like “awesome” and “amazing” to describe his first day as the Yankees shortstop, the position his childhood hero Derek Jeter made his own.

Mostly, Volpe was beaming because he is someone who grew up venerating the franchise and all its pomp and circumstance, thinking pinstripes were a privilege and an honor, not a burden. And by the time Baseball America’s 14th-ranked prospect in all of baseball was named the Yankees’ Opening Day shortstop last week, he was meeting the sky-high expectations all Yankees prospects face by exceeding them — all honor, no burden.

“Since I can remember, all my grade school ‘what I want to be when I grow up’ was New York Yankee. So it’s a dream come true,” Volpe said.

Unveiling a new Yankee — especially when there is hope that he may become one of those Yankees, the ones who come back and throw out first pitches, whose jerseys populate the stands long after they are done — requires a lot of preparation from all involved.

For example, asked hours before the Yankees season opener if her longtime radio partner John Sterling had a signature home run call ready for Volpe (e.g. “An A-Bomb, for A-Rod,” “All Rise” for Judge), Suzyn Waldman pulled out her phone. She scrolled through a text or an email, as if the answer had long since been discussed and delivered. Sterling did, indeed, have a home run call ready. It seemed, she reported, he might have prepared two.

There were the nights of deliberation over what number Volpe would wear, the call to former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner to make sure he was ok with some kid taking No. 11. There was the tweet from Derek Jeter, the shortstop everyone wants him to be, wishing him luck.

Congratulations @Volpe_Anthony. There’s nothing like playing shortstop for the New York Yankees. https://t.co/wP5eeezgbj — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) March 29, 2023

There was a conversation with Judge, who told Volpe to “make sure he had something for the Bleacher Creatures,” the rabid and coordinated fans in right-center who take roll in the first inning of every home game by chanting the names of each player in the field until that player acknowledges them in return.

“I was kind of ragging him a little bit,” Judge said. “I said, ‘I know you’re a big Yankee fan, but you gotta have something ready … you’re the shortstop of the New York Yankees.’”

Judge said the 21-year-old ran a few ideas by him, including a kiss of the NY logo on the Yankees’ pinstriped jerseys, like Judge did for dugout cameras after a postseason homer last October. Ultimately, that’s what Volpe did.

“He got a pretty nice roar,” Judge said later.

Volpe finished his major league debut with a walk, a stolen base, and a solid defensive showing. Now comes the tough part.

The 2019 first-round pick did not end up here by accident. Indeed, the Yankees are among the more cautious teams in baseball when it comes to handing big league jobs to unproven top prospects. This approach has several benefits, the first being that it ensures prospects are as ready as they can be for the unique crush of New York scrutiny.

It also ensures that other teams who might be interested in acquiring prospects in exchange for the big league talent the Yankees always seem to be seeking judge those prospects on major league potential, rather than a potentially disappointing big league sample. One could argue this helps the Yankees maximize the trade value of those prospects more than by letting them take their lumps in the majors.

But that approach also means that this franchise has not hosted many debuts like this in recent decades. Volpe became the youngest Yankee to start at shortstop since Jeter debuted at 20 in 1995. Volpe became the first player to make his Yankees debut on Opening Day since Hideki Matsui, who was 29 at the time with an accomplished career in Nippon Professional Baseball, in 2003. The Yankees do not just throw rookies into things, but they effectively flung Volpe into action from Class AA.

The vetting process was unique by Yankee standards. Volpe was drafted in 2019. He lost the 2020 season to the pandemic. He hit .294 with a 1.027 OPS across two Class A levels in 2021, his first professional season. Last season, he hit .251 with an .820 OPS while spending most of the season at Class AA. He was bumped up to Class AAA in September, where he hit .236 with a .717 OPS over 22 games, not exactly the kind of showing that would suggest being a major league lock this spring.

What convinced the Yankees Volpe deserved the role after one good spring training was that, as General Manager Brian Cashman put it, “he put a stranglehold on that position.”

Day after day, Grapefruit League trip after Grapefruit League trip, Volpe would make stellar defensive plays. He kept hitting, too, finishing with a .303 average, 1.033 OPS, and three homers in 19 games. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa was a more proven defender with plenty of big league experience. At times, 22-year-old Oswald Peraza seemed more likely to be the shortstop of the immediate future.

“We knew IKF could defend it, we knew Peraza could take it and we knew Volpe could rise above them all,” Cashman told the New York Post and others last week. “We all were open-minded to seeing how it would play out. Anybody watching can’t deny the fact that Anthony won that battle and he’s earned that shot.”

That shot represents a dream come true for Volpe, who smiled for the entirety of his post-Opening Day news conference and said his first game as a Yankees was the most fun he ever had playing baseball.

Earning the title of “Yankees shortstop of the future” is no easy task. But as the novelty wears off and the season wears him down, there will be days when Volpe does want to avoid the clubhouse, days when he will not be getting ovations for his every little move. Being the shortstop of the future is fun and all. Now, the Yankees need him to be their shortstop of the present.

