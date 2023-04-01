Basketball Hall of Fame calls for Gregg Popovich, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gregg Popovich, the architect of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty and the winningest coach in NBA history, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, headlining a star-studded class that also included Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, all of whom were first-ballot selections.

The 74-year-old Popovich, who has coached San Antonio to five championships and USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Parker will take their places in the Hall alongside former Spurs stars Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili, who were inducted in the classes of 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The 2023 class also includes WNBA star Becky Hammon and NCAA coaches Gene Bess, Gary Blair, David Hixon, Gene Keady and Jim Valvano. Hammon, now the coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, was previously an assistant on Popovich’s Spurs staff.

Under Popovich’s leadership, the Spurs reached the playoffs in 22 straight seasons, winning at least 50 games in 18 straight. Duncan, Parker and Ginóbili formed the winningest trio in NBA history, with Popovich building elite defenses around Duncan, movement-oriented offenses around Parker and devastating second units around Ginóbili, the Argentine legend and consummate sixth man. Popovich, who set the NBA’s record for coaching victories in March 2022, has won 1,363 games with a .642 winning percentage entering Saturday, in addition to compiling a 170-114 (. 599) playoff record.

Thanks to San Antonio’s run of consistent excellence, Popovich shares ties with this year’s other NBA honorees. The Spurs faced Wade’s Miami Heat in the 2013 and 2014 Finals — with each team winning a title — and they engaged in postseason showdowns with Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks and Gasol’s Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

“I’m not worthy,” Popovich said when he received the news of his election. “I’ve always thought, as you well know, that the Hall of Fame is Red Auerbach, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. And then there’s Popovich. Give me a break.”

The 2022 class was officially announced at the NCAA men’s Final Four in Houston and will be enshrined on Aug. 12, in Springfield, Mass. This year’s group features the biggest NBA presence since the 2020 class, which included Kobe Bryant, Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Parker, 40, won four titles and claimed 2007 Finals MVP honors in his 17 years with the Spurs. A speedy point guard who posted career averages of 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game, Parker was also a mainstay on the French national team, winning a gold medal and MVP honors at the 2013 EuroBasket tournament.

“It is an honor for me to be selected to the NBA Hall of Fame as a first ballot,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “I was very moved when [Hall Chairman] Jerry Colangelo called me to tell me it was official. I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be there one day.”

Wade, 41, was the most decorated NBA player in this year’s class. The 13-time all-star and eight-time all-NBA selection won three titles with the Heat and was named 2006 Finals MVP. An electric shooting guard who led the NBA in scoring in 2009 and retired with career averages of 22 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, Wade helped attract LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Miami in 2010.

Together, the “Heatles” made four straight Finals appearances and won championships in 2012 and 2013. Additionally, Wade claimed a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as part of the “Redeem Team” and a bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“I got all the votes,” Wade told his family, when informed that he was a unanimous selection. “You’ve got to change my name from D-A-D to H-O-F.”

The 44-year-old Nowitzki epitomized what it means to be a franchise player, spending his entire 20-year career with the Dallas Mavericks and leading the organization to its first championship in 2011. A shooting big man with a signature one-legged fadeaway whose success helped usher in the modern era’s obsession with space, Nowitzki averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game en route to 14 all-star selections and 12 all-NBA nods. The German legend ranks sixth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,560 points, tops among foreign-born players.

Gasol, 42, was a six-time all-star whose midcareer trade from the Grizzlies to the Lakers set up title runs for Los Angeles in 2009 and 2010. A skilled big man who could shoot, pass and rebound, Gasol averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while serving as an ideal interior partner for Bryant. The Spain native won silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, and added a bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

“It’s about the journey,” Gasol said at a Hall event in February. “These types of recognitions, which are an amazing honor, come along when you do things very, very well for a long time, and when you love what you do.”

