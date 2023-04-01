Caitlin Clark and Iowa stun South Carolina to reach national title game

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS – Caitlin Clark strode to the free throw line with 8.1 seconds remaining and a trip to the national championship game within her grasp. A pair of foul shots went down effortlessly as she snapped her wrist and Iowa took a four-point lead against the undefeated defending champion South Carolina.

Moments later, Clark glared at the Iowa fans in the crowd, extended her arms and screamed, “Let’s go!” She hurled the basketball in the air as the final buzzer sounded.

The Hawkeyes advanced to the national title game for the first time in school history with a 77-73 victory in front of a full house inside the American Airlines Center.

Iowa (31-6) will face LSU in the national championship game Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Everyone in the building knew Clark had been the most dangerous player in college basketball this season, but it didn’t matter — even against arguably the best defense in the country. South Carolina had no answer for the player Iowa Coach Lisa Bluder calls the “face of women’s basketball.” Clark scored 16 of Iowa’s 18 fourth-quarter points to end the Gamecocks’ 42-game winning streak.

Clark, coming off a 41-point triple-double in the Elite Eight, led all scorers again with 41 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds. Teammate Monika Czinano finished with 18 points as the pair were the only two Hawkeyes to score in double digits.

Iowa shot 61.8 percent from two-point range, the highest for any team against South Carolina in more than four years. South Carolina (36-1) shot just 39 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Zia Cooke did the heavy lifting for the Gamecocks with 24 points and eight rebounds while Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Aliyah Boston was held to just eight points and 10 rebounds

Iowa’s magical season continues after their second trip to the Final Four and with a program-record 31 wins. The Hawkeyes were the highest-scoring team in the nation, thanks in large part to Clark, the two-time Big Ten player of the year and this year’s Associated Press national player of the year.

The previously unbeaten Gamecocks featured the No. 3 scoring defense in the country and ranked No. 2 in rebounding. They dominated on the boards Friday night, 49-25, but it wasn’t enough.

Boston was named the Naismith defensive player of the year for the second consecutive year and is just the 10th player to be named first-team AP all-American three times. Coach Dawn Staley was named the Naismith coach of the year for the third time in the past four seasons.

Iowa opened the game on an 8-2 run for an early advantage as Clark got loose early. Multiple defenders got the assignment of chasing her, and it didn’t matter. Clark got to the basket for layups, pulled up deep for threes and set up teammates for easy baskets. The Hawkeyes led 22-13 after the first quarter.

The storyline coming into the game was Clark versus Boston, but South Carolina’s star picked up two fouls in the first quarter and sat the rest of the half. She didn’t score in the first 20 minutes. The true battle was Clark versus Cooke, a third team all-American who scored nine of the Gamecocks’ 13 first-quarter points and went into halftime with 18.

South Carolina adjusted in the second quarter and took its first lead of the game at 32-31 with 3:09 left in the second quarter. The Gamecocks started to use their superior size as Cardoso (6-foot-7) delivered strong minutes with Boston on the bench. Eleven offensive rebounds gave South Carolina additional opportunities and they went into halftime with 13 second-chance points and trailed 38-37.

