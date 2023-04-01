Caps’ Darcy Kuemper navigates move from Cup winner to out of the playoffs

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Having won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche last year, Darcy Kuemper couldn’t stop thinking about doing it again upon signing with his new team, the Washington Capitals. But so much of his first season in Washington has been an exercise in patience, especially during these brutal final weeks, which feel nothing like last spring in Denver when Kuemper was answering questions about getting enough rest as he prepared to climb to the pinnacle of the sport.

On Thursday night, he was grinding out his second start in as many days in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, which all but ensured Kuemper would finish this season as the starting goaltender for the first Capitals team to miss the playoffs in nine years.

“I guess it’s not polar opposites, because polar opposites would be at the bottom of the league — but it’s definitely different,” Kuemper said. “Last year, with 20 games left, we were in a pretty comfortable spot and all our talk was about getting our game ready once we got to the playoffs. And this year, it’s more about what we have to do to get into the playoffs. It’s … a different approach. There’s more urgency this year on a day-to-day basis. I don’t know if it’s better or worse. Obviously, you’d like to be in the more comfortable spot.”

The Capitals are not in a comfortable spot. They have lost three straight games and could be mathematically eliminated after Sunday’s home matinee against the New York Rangers. Washington will likely miss its first postseason since 2014, and face a litany of offseason questions, including what it might do with the contracts of some coaches, free agents and aging veterans.

The prize signing of last offseason, Kuemper has arguably been the team’s best player over the past month. He has had to be, considering the struggles the Capitals have endured both scoring goals and defending in front of him.

Kuemper started 11 of Washington’s 14 games in March, posting a 2.63 goals against average and .920 save percentage despite facing the second-most high danger shots against (89) in the NHL. But he has backstopped a team that has averaged just 2.73 goals for him, the fourth-lowest total in the league for a goalie that has started at least 50 games. When the Capitals have scored at least three goals with Kuemper in net, they’re 18-3-2.

That production has led to a strong body of work for Kuemper in his first season in Washington. He’s tied for seventh in the NHL in goals against average (2.75), eighth in save percentage (.912) and he has five shutouts, tied for most in the league.

“He’s given us a chance to win games,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He’s a guy that takes a lot of games and a lot of minutes and handles him well. His leadership, I think he’s done a good job for us.”

N0w with his fifth team, Kuemper has learned to build relationships on the fly with different goaltending coaches — and he felt rejuvenated by “the fresh eyes and fresh ideas” while working the Capitals’ Scott Murray, who has focused on strengthening Kuemper’s ability to track the puck.

“I feel like tracking has gotten a lot better — that’s a big thing Scottie emphasizes on. I think what’s important about that, it always gives you a chance to make the save, even if you’re behind the play,” Kuemper said. “Tracking well with your eyes, puts you in a position where you can make an unorthodox save. Even if you’re not in the right position, it will help you get back to that position.”

The Capitals have relied on Kuemper elevating his game. Desperate for a win and to salvage whatever hope was left in this difficult season, Laviolette made the bold decision to start Kuemper on both ends of a back-to-back earlier in the week. Kuemper has rarely played two games on zero rest over the course of his career, but he’s already done it twice over the past month. The first time, in late February, he won the first game but was left out to dry by a turnover-prone blue line in a 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, in which he shattered his stick over the cross bar and threw it down the ice before being pulled.

On the second back-to-back to he started, Kuemper carried his team despite a 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday, before being named the starter again less than 24 hours later in Tampa. It underscored just how much trust Laviolette has in Kuemper in must-win games, this one starting with a series of memorable saves in the first period, including using his glove to snatch a point-blank shot while on his stomach.

Kuemper also showed a bit of frustration that night, when Lightning forward Brandon Hagel skated through the crease and trucked him into the ice. As Hagel lay on his back, Kuemper climbed to his skates, jumped on his opponent and exchanged blows before being separated by teammates.

“He’s a big competitor,” said Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who won the Cup alongside Kuemper in Colorado. “I saw him last year winning games by himself. I’ve seen the same thing this year. I feel like the results don’t really show what he’s been doing all year.”

A recurring theme over the past month has been Capitals players, after losses, praising Kuemper for keeping them in games and agonizing over not providing him with enough support. And Kuemper has been critical of himself at times for mistakes. If anything he’s won the respect of one of the league’s oldest locker rooms: he’s played through an upper body injury suffered in practice earlier this month, and has among the most fiery Capitals during their late-season struggles. It has been jarring to go from a Stanley Cup title to the cusp of missing the playoffs within a year, but it has also give Kuemper perspective on just how difficult his sport can be — and how valuable each game truly is in today’s NHL.

“The last couple of years, there’s so many good teams now, the first ten games are as important as the last ten games,” he said. “The lesson to be learned this year is — you go on a little bit of a slump, regardless of what time of the season, you’re going to be chasing it the rest of the way.”

