Resembling the team it envisioned, D.C. United still draws with the Fire

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — D.C. United had to wait until the sixth match of the MLS season, against the Chicago Fire on a raw Saturday night before a sparse crowd at Soldier Field, for its three marquee players to finally start together. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was hardly a marquee performance or, for that matter, a marquee matchup. And a game that stumbled and sputtered came to chaotic life before ending in a 0-0 draw.

United (1-3-2) has not won since the season-opening thriller in late February.

Forward Taxi Fountas — United’s leading scorer last year who was sidelined until last week with a strained hamstring — made his first start. He joined forces with this year’s top scorer, Christian Benteke, and central midfielder Mateusz Klich.

It was a long-awaited moment for a club seeking to rebound from a last-place finish in 2022.

The three designated players — a classification for high-priced talent that exceeds MLS’s normal pay scale — are still finding their way as a unit, though, and failed to combine for the type of vibrant forays that club officials envisioned when they assembled the roster this past winter.

Advertisement

Fountas, who was influential in the second half against New England last weekend, came close to shattering the deadlock in the 70th minute. He took advantage of space before ripping a 28-yard shot that clanged off the left post.

In the 88th, Fountas had a great look from the top of the box but sent his one-timer into the night.

United goalkeeper Tyler Miller, a former Fire under-23 player and communications department intern, recorded his first shutout before an announced 8,621.

Miller came to the rescue in second-half stoppage time, making a brilliant reflex save on Kei Kamara’s one-bounce header off Brian Gutiérrez’s cross.

While the three marquees were on the field, United Coach Wayne Rooney tested his fifth different backline. Center back Donovan Pines made his first start, replacing Derrick Williams (thigh injury), and partnered with captain Steven Birnbaum.

Advertisement

Center backs Matai Akinmboni (concussion) and Brendan Hines-Ike (foot), left back Mohanad Jeahze (thigh) and right back Andy Najar (hamstring and calf) also were unavailable.

Jacob Greene, a 20-year-old homegrown left back, made his second career start, and Brazilian veteran Ruan started on the right corner for the fourth consecutive match.

Left wing Yamil Asad made his first start of the year, and defensive midfielder Victor Palsson rejoined the lineup after starting for Iceland in two European Championship qualifiers.

The first half was a bruising exercise marred by injury stoppages. Neither side established a rhythm, though Chicago (1-1-3) enjoyed territorial advantages and created greater danger.

Its best threat came in the 28th minute when Kacper Przybylko headed Gastón Giménez’s free kick across the face of the goal to Chris Mueller for a stabbing header from six yards that missed the near side of the net.

Advertisement

As always, Benteke was a handful at the top of United’s attack, but the interplay and combinations around him sputtered. The Belgian striker had one promising turn but couldn’t put much behind the low shot.

The first 20 minutes of the second half did not offer much. Birnbaum’s header of Klich’s free kick buzzed past the near post. Needing a boost, Rooney replaced Asad with Ted Ku-DiPietro in the 66th minute.

Later, Kristian Fletcher, fresh off an assignment with the U.S. under-19 national team, came on for Chris Durkin.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

O’Brien awaiting work visa

Midfielder Lewis O’Brien, loaned to United by Premier League club Nottingham Forest through mid-July, returned to England this past week to complete the work visa process. He seems likely to be available next Saturday against the Columbus Crew (3-2-1) at Audi Field.

Advertisement

O’Brien, 24, hasn’t played since Jan. 25 but has maintained fitness and could see playing time right away.

In market for players

United is seeking to sign a player as soon as this coming week and remains in the market for additional help, Rooney said.

The club is in need of a backup striker and a winger. A season-ending ACL injury to left wing Martín Rodríguez opened a roster slot and salary space.

The MLS transfer and trade window will close April 24, then reopen July 5. Getting help before the first deadline is critical because of the schedule: Half the regular season will be played between next Saturday and July 8.

Three members of the technical staff — Stewart Mairs, Sean Howe and Chad Ashton — were in Europe recently to scout players and meet officials from clubs there.

GiftOutline Gift Article