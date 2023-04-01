The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates Final Four tips off with San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

Coach Dusty May led Florida Atlantic to its first Final Four. (Elsa/Getty Images)
March Madness continues Saturday with the men’s Final Four in Houston. Both national semifinals are on the schedule, beginning with San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. Eastern before Connecticut faces Miami at approximately 8:49. Three of the four teams are in the Final Four for the first time, while Connecticut is seeking its fifth national championship. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the games.

San Diego State’s smothering defense has carried the Aztecs, who are on a redemption tour after the pandemic wiped out the end of their dream season in 2020. Florida Atlantic, led by Coach Dusty May, has proved it belongs despite its program’s lack of history.
Connecticut has won each of its tournament games by double digits and is favored to win the title, but Miami has united under veteran coach Jim Larrañaga, who is back in the Final Four after leading George Mason there during an unforgettable run in 2006.
Saturday’s winners will play Monday night for the national championship. Iowa and LSU will play Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Eastern for the women’s championship. All of The Washington Post’s NCAA tournament coverage can be found here.

GlynnA. Hill
JerryBrewer
EmilyGiambalvo
ChuckCulpepper

