Unconvincing win for Joshua against Franklin

LONDON — Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favor of Joshua.