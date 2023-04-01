Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Afterward, a video from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell played, praising Hamlin’s advocacy and putting the weight of the league behind the legislation.

Goodell’s support was admirable. And duplicitous.

For if the commissioner and those for whom he acts, the league’s owners, believed so deeply in ensuring well-being of their players, they would not, in the first place, have had to devise a rare modification to safeguard Hamlin’s contract and any extraordinary care he may need. And they wouldn’t behave now with collective obstinance to Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson’s reported demand for a fully guaranteed contract. Both are related.

Hamlin’s plight highlighted what little care there can be for players who toil in a sport that, as its union reminds, has a 100 percent injury rate. When Hamlin dropped to the ground in that game the day after New Year’s, he was in the second season of his four-year rookie contract that was ballyhooed to be worth $3.64 million. But the money wasn’t all guaranteed. Worse, unless Hamlin played three seasons, he wouldn’t be vested in the league’s benefits program that could provide care for him after such a frightening event. And, because he was drafted after the third round, his contract included something called a split. If unable to play and placed on the injured reserve list, Hamlin would receive far less than his full salary.

Only with a potential tragedy unfolding before millions of viewers, melting Hamlin’s teammates and opponents at that moment into tears of fear, did the league cut a deal to salvage Hamlin’s full pay for last season. In other words, it guaranteed his contract against the injury he suffered, which appeared in the moment to be catastrophic.

That is what Lamar Jackson is standing for, protection of salary against injury in a sport in which everyone — particularly a player like Jackson, who handles the object of 11 other players’ violent fascination, the football — is certain to be hurt. The only question is to what degree? And that is why every other player should stand in solidarity with Jackson. His fight — which he revealed recently prompted him to request the Ravens trade him, presumably to a team that would assure his wage — isn’t selfish. It is self-sacrificing.

Though Jackson is under contract with the Ravens for next season, his stance puts his immediate future in jeopardy. To be sure, other owners revealed their thoughts in recent days about bringing him into their fold under his terms.

“As an owner I do not believe in fully guaranteed contracts,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “I think that a percentage is one thing, but from what I’ve seen from the NBA and baseball, I don’t see it as a positive competitively. For me, for the good of the game, boy, I don’t believe guaranteed contracts would be good for our game at all. At all.”

It’s not about the league, of course, unless you’re one of the owners, who, by the way, are guaranteed checks before the regular season kicks off from the broadcast partners who help them sustain their billionaire status. Guaranteed contracts are about the players, the 1,700 or so laborers who sustain the concussions that lead to brain injury and all manner of problems later in life. The ones like Hamlin, who the league has turned into a feel-good story because he survived while playing the NFL game.

It is about Jackson, a Super Bowl quarterback, an MVP, an electrifying performer who became the first quarterback to have multiple 1,000 yards rushing seasons and who made the Ravens, once again, a perennial title contender.

Unable to shed the NFL brand, though, Jackson got hurt along the way. He sustained a knee injury last season during the 13th week and never returned to play. It happens. It’s the NFL.

What Jackson’s fight illuminates is the intractability of ownership.

“Looking at it objectively, I’d say there’s some concern over how long can he play his style of game?” Atlanta owner Arthur Blank told media at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. “Hopefully a long time … but he’s missed five, six games each of the last two years. Each game counts a lot in our business.”

Each game counts even more to the well-being of players, short-term and long. Guaranteed contracts aren’t about enrichment as much as they are about decency — which the league has feigned in its treatment of Hamlin.

Unfortunately, NFL players often have been as much an enemy to their welfare as the owners. In this offseason, for example, a slew of players seem to be signing one-year contracts that benefit only ownership and protect the players against virtually nothing. They haven’t followed the lead of their brethren like Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, who after a couple seasons in Washington playing under a so-called franchise tag — a one-season designation that pays a singular player on a team a salary representative of the best at his position — refused to sign with any team that didn’t guarantee his pay. Minnesota did. Instead, almost every player has continued to sign what amount to publicity deals, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s eye-popping 10-year deal worth near half-a-billion dollars, for which $140 million is guaranteed against injury and some of the rest is contingent upon this, that and the other.

Players need to realize that guaranteed contracts in other sports aren’t legislated. They weren’t handed over altruistically. They were born out of persistence.

As Matthew Epstein observed last year in the University of Colorado Law Review: “Current NFL players have yet to gain the protection of fully guaranteed contracts en masse. While the potential for elite players to receive a fully guaranteed contract structure is not entirely out of the picture, the reality is that most NFL players — paid closer to the league minimum than elite player salaries — are focused on negotiating a higher minimum salary, not on changing the NFL’s norm of nonguaranteed contracts.”

Now is the time.

