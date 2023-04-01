Live updates Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Nationals Park. Josiah Gray, who had a rocky 2022 campaign but is coming off a strong spring, is scheduled to start for Washington. The 25-year-old right-hander enters his second full season in the majors looking to correct not only his mechanics but also other parts of his repertoire that led to ups and downs last year. Spencer Strider, 24, is expected to start for the Braves. Follow along for live updates.
What to know
Here's what to know:
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern. Your game day forecast came be found is here. Prepare for a windy day at the ballpark, we guess.
Headed to Nationals Park this weekend? Here’s your guide to the food, merch and new grab-and-go concessions.
Washington is coming off a 7-2 Opening Day loss to the Braves. It was an especially rough start to the season for 22-year-old shortstop CJ Abrams, who the Nationals hope will be a key part of their rebuild.
