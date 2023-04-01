Live updates Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Nationals Park. Josiah Gray, who had a rocky 2022 campaign but is coming off a strong spring, is scheduled to start for Washington. The 25-year-old right-hander enters his second full season in the majors looking to correct not only his mechanics but also other parts of his repertoire that led to ups and downs last year. Spencer Strider, 24, is expected to start for the Braves. Follow along for live updates.