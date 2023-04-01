NBA, players union reach tentative agreement on seven-year labor deal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association reached a tentative agreement early Saturday on a labor deal that will extend an era of record revenue, preempt the possibility of a work stoppage this summer and set the table for an upcoming round of negotiations with the league’s media partners. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Facing a March 31 opt-out deadline, the owners and players continued to negotiate until after midnight Friday, eventually reaching a new collective bargaining agreement that will begin in 2023-24 and run for seven seasons, while providing each side with the ability to opt out after the sixth season. The tentative agreement, which was formally announced by the league and the players union, is still subject to ratification by the owners and players.

As part of the agreement, the NBA will add a midseason tournament to its schedule, beginning in the 2023-24 season, and implement a requirement that players appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The midseason tournament, modeled on professional soccer’s competitions, is intended to inject excitement and an additional prize into the league’s lengthy 82-game schedule. Meanwhile, the games played requirement is a new method to combat load management — the strategic resting of players — by incentivizing them to appear in a vast majority of their team’s games.

The NBA, however, did not take the long-anticipated step of lowering its age limit and ending the one-and-done era. To be eligible in future drafts, players will need to be one year removed from graduating high school, a requirement that has been in place since 2005. In recent years, teenage players who aren’t yet draft eligible have been able to earn income by signing endorsement deals under the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness program or by playing for the NBA’s G-League Ignite or the Overtime Elite start-up league.

Further details of the agreement will be announced once a term sheet is finalized, the league said in a brief statement.

“Since day one, the goal of the NBPA in this negotiation was to protect our players, enrich their lives on and off the court, and establish a framework that recognizes our players as true partners with the governors in both the NBA and the business world at large,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement.

The owners and players have spent much of this season working on the agreement, as both sides originally faced a Dec. 15 deadline to decide whether they wanted to opt out of their current deal, thereby ending it on June 30. After twice pushing back that deadline, to Feb. 8 and then to March 31, the two sides resolved their key differences this week.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Tremaglio both indicated in February, during their All-Star Weekend addresses, that they were hopeful an agreement would get done before the deadline. Silver said last July that the league posted a record $10 billion in revenue for the 2021-22 season, and early reports indicate that the next media rights agreements could more than double in size when the current deals expire after the 2024-25 season. Tremaglio and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, the union president, have long maintained that revenue generation is one of their top priorities.

After an extended lockout that shortened the 2011-12 season, the NBA and the NBPA avoided a work stoppage by agreeing to the current collective bargaining agreement in December 2016. During the 2015-16 season, the NBA’s salary cap was $70 million. This year, that figure has risen to $123 million. Similarly, the NBA’s average franchise value has increased from $1.25 billion in 2016 to $2.86 billion in 2022, according to Forbes.

