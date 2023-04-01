O’Connell, looking for a spark, finds one in win over Jackson-Reed

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Bishop O’Connell Coach Kyle Padgett arrived in Northern Virginia 15 years ago, he received words of caution: Tread lightly. The players around here, he was told, aren’t the toughest crop around. On Saturday afternoon, as his Knights snapped a three-game skid with an 8-0 win over Jackson-Reed in Arlington, his trust in their dogged attitude — and their faith in his message — was rewarded as the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power met its weighty expectations head-on.

“We’re buying into the idea that, if we [scrap it out], we’re going to be a good baseball team," Padgett said. "A team this tough, they’re always going to have a chance.”

So when the Knights (8-3) arrived on their home turf Saturday, they drummed up unlikely optimism. A bout against the Tigers (8-4), last season’s D.C. State Athletic Association runners-up, wouldn’t promise an upbeat attitude or a turnaround. Neither, it seems, would the downpour in the hours preceding the matchup.

“We’ll play with whatever conditions come to us,” said junior starter Peyton Kijek, who pitched five scoreless innings and shouted into the rain before conditions cleared up in the first inning.

“At this level of baseball, mistakes are going to happen,” Padgett said of his team’s small-ball tendencies. “You have to capitalize on them.”

The Knights did just that. Despite a hitless first inning, they manufactured the first of many runs in the margins. Fleet-footed sophomore Noah Haught drew a walk and, thanks to a perfectly timed jump, turned a potential groundout on a hit-and-run opportunity into a 1-0 lead as he took three bases on an overthrown ball by Jackson-Reed’s third baseman.

“It just takes one guy to get us rolling,” senior catcher Tommy Kanakos said.

And roll on, they did. In the second, Kanakos sent a triple to the right field wall and scored on a passed ball several pitches later.

The celebration never stopped. After getting out of an early jam, Kijek pretended to ring a pay phone. (It was a play on his first name, Peyton). When Kanakos hit a two-run double in O’Connell’s four-run third inning, extending the lead to 6-0, he swiped at the ground. (He said it felt right in the moment).

The happy-go-lucky attitude continued with two more runs in the fifth and intensified in the final inning, when junior reliever Colin Regan struck out the side. After falling in the WCAC semifinals to St. John’s last year, the Knights believe they have the right mix this year; on Saturday, eight of the team’s nine hitters scored a run.

“With these guys around me,” Kijek said behind tinted sunglasses and a slight smile, “it’s hard not to feel comfortable.”

